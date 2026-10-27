 Skip to main content
Advertising

Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

A Look at Chargers Odds for 2027 NFL Draft Picks

The Chargers currently hold the No. 1 pick in the 2027 NFL Draft

Oct 27, 2026 at 10:01 AM
Author Image
Eric Smith

Editorial Director

HelmetPhoto

The Chargers currently hold seven picks in the 2027 NFL Draft, including their own first-round selection.

As of October 27, the Chargers are projected to hold the No. 2 overall pick, according to The Athletic, whose projection model gives Los Angeles a 91-percent chance of landing a top-10 selection.

Here is a pick-by-pick breakdown of the Chargers Round 1 odds in the 2027 NFL Draft, according to The Athletic.

No. 1 pick: 19 percent

No. 2 pick: 16 percent

No. 3 pick: 13 percent

No. 4 pick: 11 percent

No. 5 pick: 8 percent

No. 6 pick: 7 percent

No. 7 pick: 6 percent

No. 8 pick: 5 percent

No. 9 pick: 4 percent

No. 10 pick: 3 percent

Nos. 11 & 12 picks: 2 percent

Nos. 13 and 14 pick:s 1 percent

Nos. 15-32 picks: Less than percent

Related Content

news

Los Angeles Chargers at Los Angeles Rams: Where to Watch, Listen & Live Stream

The Chargers return from their bye week for a matchup against the Rams at SoFi Stadium

news

Chargers Release Unofficial Depth Chart Ahead of Week 8 Against the Rams

Here is where the Chargers roster currently stands ahead of their Week 8 matchup against the Rams

news

Where Are the Chargers in Week 8 NFL Power Rankings?

Take a look where NFL pundits ranked the Chargers entering their Week 8 road matchup against the Rams

news

5 Things To Know About the Chargers Ahead of Week 8

Here is what you need to know about the Chargers ahead of a Week 8 road game against the Rams

Advertising