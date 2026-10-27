A Look at Chargers Odds for 2027 NFL Draft Picks

The Chargers currently hold seven picks in the 2027 NFL Draft, including their own first-round selection.
As of October 27, the Chargers are projected to hold the No. 2 overall pick, according to The Athletic, whose projection model gives Los Angeles a 91-percent chance of landing a top-10 selection.
Here is a pick-by-pick breakdown of the Chargers Round 1 odds in the 2027 NFL Draft, according to The Athletic.
No. 1 pick: 19 percent
No. 2 pick: 16 percent
No. 3 pick: 13 percent
No. 4 pick: 11 percent
No. 5 pick: 8 percent
No. 6 pick: 7 percent
No. 7 pick: 6 percent
No. 8 pick: 5 percent
No. 9 pick: 4 percent
No. 10 pick: 3 percent
Nos. 11 & 12 picks: 2 percent
Nos. 13 and 14 pick:s 1 percent
Nos. 15-32 picks: Less than percent