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Chargers-Rams Week 8 Inactives: Donte Jackson Won't Play Against Rams

Nov 01, 2026 at 11:35 AM
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Eric Smith

Editorial Director

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The Chargers have announced their inactive players for Week 8 against the Rams.

Both Donte Jackson (hamstring) and Rodney Shelley (hamstring), who were listed as questionable coming into the game, are inactive.

Derwin James, Jr. (hamstring) was listed as questionable but was placed on Injured Reserve on Saturday.

The Bolts have three players who were ruled out Friday, including Kayode Awosika (fibula), Deane Leonard (concussion) and Brenen Thompson (quadricep/hamstring). They are all inactive.

Theo Wease rounds out the group as a healthy inactive.

Here are the Chargers inactives:

CB Rodney Shelley 
CB Donte Jackson
DB Deane Leonard
G Kayode Awosika
WR Theo Wease
WR Brenen Thompson

Here are the Rams' inactives:

QB Ty Simpson (emergency 3rd QB)
LS Joe Cardona
OL Bill Murray
OL Keagen Trost
TE Colby Parkinson
OLB Desjuan Johnson

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