Los Angeles Chargers vs. New York Jets: Where to Watch, Listen & Live Stream

The Los Angeles Chargers return home for another AFC matchup against the New York Jets at SoFi Stadium.

MATCHUP HISTORY

The matchup will mark the 38th regular-season matchup between the two teams. The Chargers hold an all-time record of 24-12-1, as they have won each of the last five meetings. It will be just the second time the two teams meet at SoFi Stadium as they also did so in 2020.

The last regular-season meeting between these two teams came in Week 9 of the 2023 season, a Monday night game at MetLife Stadium.

The primetime battle saw the Chargers jump out to a lead early with a Derius Davis 87-yard punt return for a touchdown. The Bolts defense also had a big day, as they finished the game with three fumble recoveries and eight total sacks.

GAME DATE/TIME

Sunday, November 22

Kickoff is set for 1:05 p.m. (PT)

LOCATION

SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, CA)

WATCH ON TV

Network: FOX

Play-by-play: TBD

Analyst: TBD

Sideline: TBD

STREAMING

NFL+ - Watch live out-of-market preseason games across devices and live local & primetime regular season games on your phone or tablet. Start your 7-day free trial today!

LISTEN ON RADIO

Chargers radio can be heard on KFI AM-640 called by Matt "Money" Smith, analyst Daniel Jeremiah and sideline reporter Shannon Farren.

The game will also air KNWZ 970 AM, KNWH-AM, KECY (Palm Springs), KATY-FM 101.3 (San Bernardino), KORE AM 1050 / 102.9 FM (Eugene, OR), KNCU-FM 92.7 (Newport, OR), Fox Sports 990 KIKI-AM (Honolulu, HI) and KBFP AM 800 (Bakersfield).

Chargers radio in Spanish can be heard on Latino Mix 103.9/98.3 FM, called by Adrian Garcia-Marquez and analyzed by Francisco Pinto, here.

POSTGAME PRESS CONFERENCES

Chargers postgame press conferences are live streamed on the Chargers website and app (turn on notifications to receive updates on when the press conferences start). Press conferences are also available on demand following the live stream on the website, app and on YouTube.

PURO CHARGERS