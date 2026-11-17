The Chargers are home favorites ahead of their Week 11 matchup against the Jets.
The Bolts return to SoFi Stadium as they open a two-game homestand, with kickoff scheduled for 1:05 p.m. (PT).
The Chargers enter the game favored over the Jets by the Vegas books as of Tuesday morning.
The Bolts are 3.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, FanDuel Sportsbook, Fanatics Sportsbook, BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook and Bet365.
In terms of the over/under, every sportsbook has the total 41 points and over.
BetMGM and Fanatics Sportsbook have the total at 41 points, while DraftKings Sportsbook, FanDuel Sportsbook, Caesars Sportsbook and Bet365 all have the total at 41.5.