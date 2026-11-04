John Carney Reflects on Special Journey to Chargers Hall of Fame

Carney actually didn't hit that goal right away as the Bolts went with Reveiz for the first four games. But once Carney got his chance, he didn't look back.

Carney hit 19 of 21 field goals (90.5 percent) in 1990 over 12 games, earning the trust of the organization along the way.

"I really felt I was in the right place," Carney said. "Bobby Beathard and Dean Spanos, they gave me an opportunity."

"They gave me a shot. They had to risk a little bit because I was a young guy who, in NFL terms, was still unproven," Carney added. "They took a risk and I owe them much of the credit for allowing me to prove myself."

Carney flourished from there, eventually becoming the Chargers all-time leading scorer with 1,076 points. He also still holds franchise records for field goal attempts (320) and made field goals (261).

Carney credited punter John Kidd for helping me develop a successful routine in the NFL.

"He took me under his wing and showed me the ways of performing and training and the mindset of an NFL specialist, which was really important to learn," Carney said.

Carney played for seven total NFL teams and currently ranks fifth all-time in league history with 2,062 points scored.

But he looks back fondly on his time with the Bolts, including the team's magical 1994 run to Super Bowl XXIX.

"The Super Bowl run was electric. The city was all blue and gold, there were bolts everywhere," Carney said. "Chargers fever ran wild throughout San Diego County and it was awesome to be a part of that run."

"We were the Cinderella story and we loved playing the underdog card. Guys just kept stepping up and we had an amazing season," Carney added. "We always pulled it off but just ran into a great and talented 49ers team."

That 1994 season was Carney's best with the Bolts as he earned both Pro Bowl and First-Team All-Pro honors while making a league-high 34 field goals.

Overall, Carney was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week eight times with the Chargers and was a three-time winner as the AFC Special Teams Player of the Month.

Carney was voted by his teammates as Chargers Special Teams Player of the Year following his first season with the team, too, proving that he was simply a perfect pairing with the Chargers from the get-go.

"My mind will be racing," Carney said of his expected emotions. "I'll have a flashback to a ton of players and teammates and coaches that I was fortunate to play with and the impact they had on my life and my career.