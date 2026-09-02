Chargers Announce 10 Captains for 2026 Season

The Chargers have announced 10 players will be season-long captains in 2026.
The group is split up with four offensive players and five from the defense and one on special teams.
Here is who will be donning the "C" for the Bolts this season (players listed alphabetically):
Joe Alt
Still only 23 years old, Joe Alt has developed into a leader on and off the field for the Chargers. Between the white lines, he's one of the NFL's best offensive tackles and should only get better in the coming years, too. And players listen to what Alt has to say, too, especially since he was a captain in 2025.
Josh Harris
The only player on the roster to appear in 200 career NFL games, Josh Harris is respected in the locker room for his longevity, attitude and demeanor. He also remains one of the league's best long snappers at age 37.
Daiyan Henley
A captain for the second year in a row, Daiyan Henley leads with his infectious energy and constant chatter. The green dot on defense, Henley is also respected for how he has persevered through numerous hurdles over the past year, as well as his play smack dab in the middle of the Bolts defense.
Justin Herbert
The above photo tells you all you need to know about Justin Herbert's will to win. Only seven days removed from surgery on his fractured left hand, the franchise quarterback was stiff arming defenders to help lead the Bolts to an overtime win. Expectations are high for Herbert in 2026 as he appears poised for a monster season under Mike McDaniel.
Derwin James, Jr.
Derwin James is the heart and soul of the Chargers, leading with his fiery pregame speeches and thunderous hits on game day. He's also a tireless worker who pushes every teammates and coach to meet his mindset every day.
Khalil Mack
Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh has revamped the Bolts culture over the past two years, and Khalil Mack is a part of that as much as anyone. A future Hall of Famer, Mack still has plenty left in the tank and also sets the standard for everyone in the building on a daily basis.
Ladd McConkey
Ladd McConkey should thrive in McDaniel's scheme given his shiftiness and elite route-running ability. McConkey has also taken on more of a leadership role within the locker room of late by speaking up when needed, earning himself a nod as a first-time captain.
Elijah Molden
Elijah Molden is also a first-time captain for the Chargers. While James serves as the emotional leader of the secondary, Molden is more of a steady playmaker who leads by example. Look for a big season from him in 2026.
Rashawn Slater
Rashawn Slater will once again wear a "C" on his chest. The Chargers star left tackle did so in 2024 but obviously missed all of last season with a knee injury. Slater is the ultimate lead-by-example teammate and remains one of the NFL's best players at his position.
Tuli Tuipulotu
Tuli Tuipulotu didn't say much when he first arrived in 2023. But he's since let his play do the talking to the tune of 13.0 sacks in 2025, good for fifth in the league. And he's also become much more vocal both in his position room and on defense, which has rightfully earned him a "C" for the first time in his young career.