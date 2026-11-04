How Anthony Miller Raced His Way to Chargers Hall of Fame

As he heads into the Chargers Hall of Fame, Miller reflected on what was an uncommon story to get to this point.

The receiver didn't play football until his senior year of high school but generated buzz after starring at Pasadena City College.

That ultimately led him to the University of Tennessee, where his ability through the air and in the return game led him to be a first-round draft pick.

"After my second year, I started being one of those elite receivers at that time," Miller said. "It's definitely exciting, everything moves at God's speed. So I look at it as, 'It took a minute, he finally got me in it.'"

Not to mention the opportunity from another Charger great once he entered the league.

Miller was drafted to the Bolts when Joiner, a Pro Football Hall of Famer, was the team's wide receiver coach. He spent the first four years of his career learning from one of the greats.

He gives Joiner and the experiences with him major credit for what he was able to accomplish and turn into in his 10-year NFL career.

"I had a guy, Charlie Joiner, that taught me how to be a pro," Miller said. "[He] taught me how to watch film, all the great traits you need to be a great receiver.

"I give a lot of credit to Charlie, he took my game to the next level," he added.

Now, Miller will join Joiner and the rest of the franchise greats in the Chargers Hall of Fame.