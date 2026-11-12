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Chargers vs. Ravens Injury Report: McConkey Among 9 Players Who Don't Practice Thursday Ahead of Week 10

Nov 12, 2026 at 03:33 PM
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Omar Navarro

Jr. Writer

2026_InjuryReport_REG_10

The Chargers have released their first injury report Thursday ahead of Week 10 against the Ravens.

The Bolts had nine players that did not practice on Thursday, including Ladd McConkey (back), Khalil Mack (rest), Daiyan Henley (personal), Justin Eboigbe (ankle), Branson Taylor (ankle), Brenen Thompson (hamstring), Isas Waxter (ankle) and Kendall Williamson (calf).

Trey Pipkins III (personal/knee), who had his 21-day practice window opened, also did not practice.

The Bolts also had nine players practice in a limited fashion.

Kayode Awosika (fibula), Tre' Harris (shoulder), Cam Hart (ankle), Keaton Mitchell (hip), Deane Leonard (concussion), Rodney Shelley (calf) and Alex Harkey (foot) were among the group who were limited.

David Njoku (fibula) and Denzel Perryman (pectoral), who had their 21-day practice window opened last week, were also limited on Thursday.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

PlayerInjuryThursdayFridaySaturdayGame Status
G Kayode AwosikaFibulaLimited
DL Justin EboigbeAnkleDNP
G Alex HarkeyFootLimited
WR Tre' HarrisShoulderLimited
CB Cam HartAnkleLimited
LB Daiyan HenleyNIR - PersonalDNP
DB Deane LeonardConcussionLimited
OLB Khalil MackNIR-RestDNP
WR Ladd McConkeyBackDNP
RB Keaton MitchellHipLimited
TE David Njoku^FibulaLimited
LB Denzel Perryman^PectoralLimited
G/T Trey Pipkins III^NIR - Personal/KneeDNP
CB Rodney ShelleyCalfLimited
G/T Brandon TaylorAnkleDNP
WR Brenen ThompsonHamstringDNP
CB Isas WaxterAnkleDNP
S Kendall WilliamsonCalfDNP

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