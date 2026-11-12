Chargers vs. Ravens Injury Report: McConkey Among 9 Players Who Don't Practice Thursday Ahead of Week 10

The Chargers have released their first injury report Thursday ahead of Week 10 against the Ravens.

The Bolts had nine players that did not practice on Thursday, including Ladd McConkey (back), Khalil Mack (rest), Daiyan Henley (personal), Justin Eboigbe (ankle), Branson Taylor (ankle), Brenen Thompson (hamstring), Isas Waxter (ankle) and Kendall Williamson (calf).

Trey Pipkins III (personal/knee), who had his 21-day practice window opened, also did not practice.

The Bolts also had nine players practice in a limited fashion.

Kayode Awosika (fibula), Tre' Harris (shoulder), Cam Hart (ankle), Keaton Mitchell (hip), Deane Leonard (concussion), Rodney Shelley (calf) and Alex Harkey (foot) were among the group who were limited.