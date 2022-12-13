AFC Playoff Picture: Bolts in Solid Spot Entering Final Month

The Bolts nearly doubled their playoff chances in Week 14.
The Chargers are 7-6 after pulling off a massive 23-17 home win over the Dolphins, and now have better than a 50-50 chance to get into the postseason.
Here's the look at the AFC playoff picture — with standings, current playoff odds, and a status update — as we head into Week 15.
1. Buffalo Bills (10-3)
Next 3 games
12/18 MIA (8-5)
12/24 @CHI (3-10)
01/02 @CIN (9-4)
Current playoff odds (via FiveThirtyEight.com): Greater than 99 percent
Status: The Bills helped the Chargers out by beating the Jets as Buffalo remained as the AFC's No. 1 seed.
2. Kansas City Chiefs (10-3)
Next 3 games
12/18 @ HOU (1-11-1)
12/24 SEA (7-6)
01/01 DEN (3-10)
Current playoff odds (via FiveThirtyEight.com): Greater than 99 percent
Status: The Chiefs won yet another road game in the AFC West on Sunday.
3. Baltimore Ravens (9-4)
Next 3 games
12/17 @CLE (5-8)
12/24 ATL (5-8)
01/01 PIT (5-8)
Current playoff odds (via FiveThirtyEight.com): 98 percent
Status: The Ravens are all but assured of a trip to the playoffs after missing out a season ago.
4. Tennessee Titans (7-6)
Next 3 games
12/18 @LAC (7-6)
12/24 HOU (1-11-1)
12/29 DAL (10-3)
Current playoff odds (via FiveThirtyEight.com): 86 percent
Status: The Titans remain in first place in the AFC South but have lost three straight games.
5. Cincinnati Bengals (9-4)
Next 3 games
12/18 @TB (6-7)
12/24 @NE (7-6)
01/02 BUF (10-3)
Current playoff odds (via FiveThirtyEight.com): 97 percent
Status: The red-hot Bengals have now won five consecutive games.
6. Miami Dolphins (8-5)
Next 3 games
12/18 @BUF (10-3)
12/25 GB (5-8)
01/01 @NE (7-6)
Current playoff odds (via FiveThirtyEight.com): 70 percent
Status: The Dolphins have lost two straight games after back-to-back inconsistent offensive performances.
7. New England Patriots (7-6)
Next 3 games
12/18 @LV (5-8)
12/24 CIN (9-4)
01/01 MIA (8-5)
Current playoff odds (via FiveThirtyEight.com): 40 percent
Status: The Patriots are in a playoff spot as of now due to a better AFC record than the Bolts, but they face a tough schedule down the stretch.
8. Los Angeles Chargers (7-6)
Next 3 games
12/18 TEN (7-6)
12/26 @ IND (4-8-1)
01/01 LAR (4-9)
Current playoff odds (via FiveThirtyEight.com): 55 percent
Status: The Chargers entered Week 14 with a 30-percent chance to make the playoffs, but that number shot up after a win over Miami. The Bolts will now look for consistency as the final four games away.
9. New York Jets (7-6)
Next 3 games
12/18 DET (6-7)
12/22 JAX (5-8)
01/01 @SEA (7-6)
Current playoff odds (via FiveThirtyEight.com): 34 percent
Status: The Jets have lost two straight and now host a feisty Lions team that has won five of six and has playoff aspirations of their own.
10. Jacksonville Jaguars (5-8)
Next 3 games
12/18 DAL (10-3)
12/22 @NYJ (7-6)
01/01 @HOU (1-11-1)
Current playoff odds (via FiveThirtyEight.com): 14 percent
Status: Jacksonville still has slim hopes to win the AFC South, but they might need to run the table to do so.
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 win over the Dolphins on Sunday Night Football in monochrome
11. Las Vegas Raiders (5-8)
Next 3 games
12/18 NE (7-6)
12/24 @PIT (5-8)
01/01 SF (9-4)
Current playoff odds (via FiveThirtyEight.com): 4 percent
Status: The Raiders playoffs hopes took a hit with a last-second loss to the Rams. Oddly enough, the Chargers might be rooting for their division rival in Week 15.
12. Cleveland Browns (5-8)
Next 3 games
12/17 BAL (9-4)
12/24 NO (4-9)
01/01 @WASH (7-5-1)
Status: Cleveland's playoff hopes are all but gone.Current playoff odds (via FiveThirtyEight.com): Less than 1 percent
13. Pittsburgh Steelers (5-8)
Next 3 games
12/18 @CAR (5-8)
12/24 LV (5-8)
01/01 @BAL (9-4)
Current playoff odds (via FiveThirtyEight.com): Less than 1 percent
Status: The Steelers fell just short in a 2-point home loss to the Ravens in Week 14.
14. Indianapolis Colts (4-8-1)
Next 3 games
12/17 @MIN (10-3)
12/26 LAC (7-6)
1/1 @NYG (7-5-1)
Current playoff odds (via FiveThirtyEight.com): 3 percent
Status: The Colts had a bye in Week 14. Indianapolis is at Minnesota in Week 15, and the Colts haven't lost to the Vikings since 1997.
15. Denver Broncos (3-10)
Status: The Broncos have been eliminated from postseason contention.
16. Houston Texans (1-11-1)
Status: The Texans have been eliminated from postseason contention.
Bolt Up for 2023!
Secure your 2023 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.