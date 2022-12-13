AFC Playoff Picture: Bolts in Solid Spot Entering Final Month

5. Cincinnati Bengals (9-4)

Next 3 games

12/18 @TB (6-7)

12/24 @NE (7-6)

01/02 BUF (10-3)

Current playoff odds (via FiveThirtyEight.com): 97 percent

Status: The red-hot Bengals have now won five consecutive games.

6. Miami Dolphins (8-5)

Next 3 games

12/18 @BUF (10-3)

12/25 GB (5-8)

01/01 @NE (7-6)

Current playoff odds (via FiveThirtyEight.com): 70 percent

Status: The Dolphins have lost two straight games after back-to-back inconsistent offensive performances.

7. New England Patriots (7-6)

Next 3 games

12/18 @LV (5-8)

12/24 CIN (9-4)

01/01 MIA (8-5)

Current playoff odds (via FiveThirtyEight.com): 40 percent

Status: The Patriots are in a playoff spot as of now due to a better AFC record than the Bolts, but they face a tough schedule down the stretch.

8. Los Angeles Chargers (7-6)

Next 3 games

12/18 TEN (7-6)

12/26 @ IND (4-8-1)

01/01 LAR (4-9)

Current playoff odds (via FiveThirtyEight.com): 55 percent

Status: The Chargers entered Week 14 with a 30-percent chance to make the playoffs, but that number shot up after a win over Miami. The Bolts will now look for consistency as the final four games away.

9. New York Jets (7-6)

Next 3 games

12/18 DET (6-7)

12/22 JAX (5-8)

01/01 @SEA (7-6)

Current playoff odds (via FiveThirtyEight.com): 34 percent

Status: The Jets have lost two straight and now host a feisty Lions team that has won five of six and has playoff aspirations of their own.

10. Jacksonville Jaguars (5-8)

Next 3 games

12/18 DAL (10-3)

12/22 @NYJ (7-6)

01/01 @HOU (1-11-1)

Current playoff odds (via FiveThirtyEight.com): 14 percent