AFC Playoff Picture: Bolts in Solid Spot Entering Final Month

Dec 13, 2022 at 12:00 PM
The Bolts nearly doubled their playoff chances in Week 14.

The Chargers are 7-6 after pulling off a massive 23-17 home win over the Dolphins, and now have better than a 50-50 chance to get into the postseason.

Here's the look at the AFC playoff picture — with standings, current playoff odds, and a status update — as we head into Week 15.

1. Buffalo Bills (10-3)

Next 3 games

12/18 MIA (8-5)

12/24 @CHI (3-10)

01/02 @CIN (9-4)

Current playoff odds (via FiveThirtyEight.com): Greater than 99 percent

Status: The Bills helped the Chargers out by beating the Jets as Buffalo remained as the AFC's No. 1 seed.

2. Kansas City Chiefs (10-3)

Next 3 games

12/18 @ HOU (1-11-1)

12/24 SEA (7-6)

01/01 DEN (3-10)

Current playoff odds (via FiveThirtyEight.com): Greater than 99 percent

Status: The Chiefs won yet another road game in the AFC West on Sunday.

3. Baltimore Ravens (9-4)

Next 3 games

12/17 @CLE (5-8)

12/24 ATL (5-8)

01/01 PIT (5-8)

Current playoff odds (via FiveThirtyEight.com): 98 percent

Status: The Ravens are all but assured of a trip to the playoffs after missing out a season ago.

4. Tennessee Titans (7-6)

Next 3 games

12/18 @LAC (7-6)

12/24 HOU (1-11-1)

12/29 DAL (10-3)

Current playoff odds (via FiveThirtyEight.com): 86 percent

Status: The Titans remain in first place in the AFC South but have lost three straight games.

5. Cincinnati Bengals (9-4)

Next 3 games

12/18 @TB (6-7)

12/24 @NE (7-6)

01/02 BUF (10-3)

Current playoff odds (via FiveThirtyEight.com): 97 percent

Status: The red-hot Bengals have now won five consecutive games.

6. Miami Dolphins (8-5)

Next 3 games

12/18 @BUF (10-3)

12/25 GB (5-8)

01/01 @NE (7-6)

Current playoff odds (via FiveThirtyEight.com): 70 percent

Status: The Dolphins have lost two straight games after back-to-back inconsistent offensive performances.

7. New England Patriots (7-6)

Next 3 games

12/18 @LV (5-8)

12/24 CIN (9-4)

01/01 MIA (8-5)

Current playoff odds (via FiveThirtyEight.com): 40 percent

Status: The Patriots are in a playoff spot as of now due to a better AFC record than the Bolts, but they face a tough schedule down the stretch.

8. Los Angeles Chargers (7-6)

Next 3 games

12/18 TEN (7-6)

12/26 @ IND (4-8-1)

01/01 LAR (4-9)

Current playoff odds (via FiveThirtyEight.com): 55 percent

Status: The Chargers entered Week 14 with a 30-percent chance to make the playoffs, but that number shot up after a win over Miami. The Bolts will now look for consistency as the final four games away.

9. New York Jets (7-6)

Next 3 games

12/18 DET (6-7)

12/22 JAX (5-8)

01/01 @SEA (7-6)

Current playoff odds (via FiveThirtyEight.com): 34 percent

Status: The Jets have lost two straight and now host a feisty Lions team that has won five of six and has playoff aspirations of their own.

10. Jacksonville Jaguars (5-8)

Next 3 games

12/18 DAL (10-3)

12/22 @NYJ (7-6)

01/01 @HOU (1-11-1)

Current playoff odds (via FiveThirtyEight.com): 14 percent

Status: Jacksonville still has slim hopes to win the AFC South, but they might need to run the table to do so.

Bolts in B&W: Week 14

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 win over the Dolphins on Sunday Night Football in monochrome

11. Las Vegas Raiders (5-8)

Next 3 games

12/18 NE (7-6)

12/24 @PIT (5-8)

01/01 SF (9-4)

Current playoff odds (via FiveThirtyEight.com): 4 percent

Status: The Raiders playoffs hopes took a hit with a last-second loss to the Rams. Oddly enough, the Chargers might be rooting for their division rival in Week 15.

12. Cleveland Browns (5-8)

Next 3 games

12/17 BAL (9-4)

12/24 NO (4-9)

01/01 @WASH (7-5-1)

Status: Cleveland's playoff hopes are all but gone.Current playoff odds (via FiveThirtyEight.com): Less than 1 percent

13. Pittsburgh Steelers (5-8)

Next 3 games

12/18 @CAR (5-8)

12/24 LV (5-8)

01/01 @BAL (9-4)

Current playoff odds (via FiveThirtyEight.com): Less than 1 percent

Status: The Steelers fell just short in a 2-point home loss to the Ravens in Week 14.

14. Indianapolis Colts (4-8-1)

Next 3 games

12/17 @MIN (10-3)

12/26 LAC (7-6)

1/1 @NYG (7-5-1)

Current playoff odds (via FiveThirtyEight.com): 3 percent

Status: The Colts had a bye in Week 14. Indianapolis is at Minnesota in Week 15, and the Colts haven't lost to the Vikings since 1997.

15. Denver Broncos (3-10)

Status: The Broncos have been eliminated from postseason contention.

16. Houston Texans (1-11-1)

Status: The Texans have been eliminated from postseason contention.

