How the Chargers Defense Stymied Miami's Top Passing Offense

With the Chargers still not at full strength in terms of starters along the offensive line (Foster Sarell started in place of Trey Pipkins III), the Bolts tried to get Herbert outside the pocket numerous times against the Dolphins.

"It's a great way to affect the defense, to protect your quarterback and to be able to get the explosions," Staley said. "Any time we can live in that world, whether it's quarterback under or quarterback gun, that's what we want to do. We want to challenge the end of the defense. We want to change the launch point.

"We think Justin throws really well on the move," Staley added. "We were able to hit quite a few things last night … we want to continue to be multiple that way."

According to NFL's Next Gen Stats, Herbert leads the league in completions (69), yards (718), and touchdown passes (8) while throwing on the run this season.

3. The timeline for Bosa & Slater

The Bolts might be getting some big-name reinforcements back in the coming weeks.

Staley said Monday that outside linebacker Joey Bosa, who was on the sideline at SoFi Stadium and in the postgame locker room, is trending in the right direction.

Bosa injured his groin in Week 3 and has been on Injured Reserve ever since. The next step for Bosa and the Bolts would be to activate a 21-day practice window, during which Bosa could be put on the active roster at any time. If he is not activated during that window, he's out for the rest of the season.

"I think the individual workout is going better. In terms of opening up that window, that's still kind of in motion," Staley said. "We're working through that. He looks good. It was good to have him on the sideline last night."

Is a return to practice in the cards for this week?

"I think anything is possible," Staley said, "but we'll let you know as soon as that window opens and make sure that's communicated to you guys before practice."

Another Pro Bowler — left tackle Rashawn Slater — has also been out since Week 3 with a biceps injury.

Staley noted Monday there's a chance the Chargers get the 23-year-old back before the end of the regular season.

"There is a potential for him to return. I do think that we're weeks out, but he's rehabilitating in our facility and doing well," Staley said. "That timeline certainly — I know you guys are compelled to continually ask about these players. His timeline is definitely the same as Joey Bosa.

"I think there is definitely a chance — I'm a pretty optimistic person, just in general. He's given me pretty good reason to be optimistic," Staley said. "He's healing well. I would expect that if Rashawn could do it, he will."

Staley later added this on Slater: