Better Than Good: Mike Williams' Return Brings Big-Play Ability to Bolts Offense

Williams, who has 44 catches for 626 yards and four touchdowns, simply opens up the field for everyone else. His return translated the Chargers most passing yards in a game this season.

Williams said he's excited to team up with fellow wide receivers Keenan Allen and Joshua Palmer down the stretch.

"Oh, it's going to be big," Williams said. "Obviously, me and Keenan haven't been on the field as much together this year, but we played our full game last week and we both had pretty good games.

"We just played off of each other — everybody in the group — and adding me back to the group just adds another offensive threat. More options on the field," Williams added.

Sunday's game against the Titans will be another test for the Chargers as the final month of the season begins.

The team is looking for their first playoff berth since 2018, which was Williams' first and only playoff appearance.

While he is confident the team can make a run, his focus these days is on staying healthy and staying in the moment.

"It's going to be crazy," Williams said. "I feel like we have a pretty good team to get the job done. We just looking forward to this game coming up. We can't look too far ahead. Just focus on the next game."