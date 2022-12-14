Chargers Mailbag: Playoff Chances, Defensive Schemes, Kelley's Emergence & Injury Updates

Yes. And there has been plenty of clarity the past few months if you ask me.

Joshua Kelley is clearly the No. 2 running back on the depth chart.

That was evident before he went on Injured Reserve with a knee injury after Week 6, and it's been the case since he came back the past three games.

Kelley provides juice in multiple ways on offense, both as a runner and also with his vibrant personality.

Here's what Staley and Austin Ekeler said about him Monday:

"I think you're seeing the burst because he's healthy, coming off the knee. I think you're seeing the burst that he had prior to being injured," Staley said. "He was really good on the third-and-1 [run that gained 22 yards]. He had a really nice cut-back run early in the game that was, I thought, a really really good cut. He saw it and just hit it.

"He's breaking tackles, doing a nice job as a pass-receiver. He had that one nice catch for six yards on a check-down," Staley added. "He has to continue to bring it for us. He's doing a good job on special teams. Definitely excited to get him back in the mix."

Ekeler added: "I am very thankful of him being back just because it takes so much off of my body."

Ekeler has had a heck of a season, already setting a career-high with 93 catches, a total that ranks fourth among all NFL players. And he's carried the ball 153 times, too.

Ekeler is one of the league's best all-around backs and has proven to be a touchdown machine for the second straight season.