Power Rankings: Chargers Get Big Boost Following Win over Dolphins

The Chargers are above .500 again and have four games remaining.

Following Week 14 around the league, NFL analysts and publications have released their power rankings. Take a look at where the Bolts are ranked as they enter Week 15 against the Titans.

No. 9: Dan Hanzus - NFL.com (Last week: No. 18)

You couldn't draw up a more rewarding win for Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley. The Chargers' shorthanded defense befuddled Mike McDaniel's potent Dolphins attack, while Justin Herbert played at the peak of his powers in a 23-17 win that moved Los Angeles to the edge of playoff position with four games remaining. Herbert thoroughly outplayed Tua Tagovailoa, hitting on a collection of absurd throws that showed off his elite arm strength and accuracy. He also benefited greatly from the return of Mike Williams, his big-play wideout who dominated on the outside. Said a beaming Staley when it was over: "It was an incredible team win."

No. 10: NFL Staff - Bleacher Report (Last week: No. 15)

... Downing the Dolphins could turn out to be huge—the Chargers are in a three-team logjam with the Jets and Patriots and just a game back of Miami and the No. 6 seed. Any tiebreaker in a team's favor is a valuable commodity...

No. 12: Bo Wulf - The Athletic (Last week: No. 18)