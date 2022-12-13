Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Power Rankings: Chargers Get Big Boost Following Win over Dolphins

Dec 13, 2022 at 12:53 PM
Omar_Headshot_For_Site
Omar Navarro

Seasonal Content Assistant

Power Rankings W15

The Chargers are above .500 again and have four games remaining.

Following Week 14 around the league, NFL analysts and publications have released their power rankings. Take a look at where the Bolts are ranked as they enter Week 15 against the Titans.

No. 9: Dan Hanzus - NFL.com (Last week: No. 18)

You couldn't draw up a more rewarding win for Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley. The Chargers' shorthanded defense befuddled Mike McDaniel's potent Dolphins attack, while Justin Herbert played at the peak of his powers in a 23-17 win that moved Los Angeles to the edge of playoff position with four games remaining. Herbert thoroughly outplayed Tua Tagovailoa, hitting on a collection of absurd throws that showed off his elite arm strength and accuracy. He also benefited greatly from the return of Mike Williams, his big-play wideout who dominated on the outside. Said a beaming Staley when it was over: "It was an incredible team win."

No. 10: NFL Staff - Bleacher Report (Last week: No. 15)

... Downing the Dolphins could turn out to be huge—the Chargers are in a three-team logjam with the Jets and Patriots and just a game back of Miami and the No. 6 seed. Any tiebreaker in a team's favor is a valuable commodity...

No. 12: Bo Wulf - The Athletic (Last week: No. 18)

... More importantly, the Chargers are coming off their best performance of the year, a game in which they finally showed the upside so many thought they had before the season. Herbert aside, it was also a proof-of-concept game for Brandon Staley, who put together a game plan to slow down the Dolphins' offense while missing six defensive starters.

Top Shots: Chargers Get SNF Win over Dolphins

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 14, 23-17, victory over the Miami Dolphins in prime time from SoFi

221212_TopShotsW14_Gallery_001
1 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221212_TopShotsW14_Gallery_004
2 / 100
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221212_TopShotsW14_Gallery_002
3 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221212_TopShotsW14_Gallery_005
4 / 100
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221212_TopShotsW14_Gallery_003
5 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221212_TopShotsW14_Gallery_006
6 / 100
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221212_TopShotsW14_Gallery_007
7 / 100
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221212_TopShotsW14_Gallery_009
8 / 100
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221212_TopShotsW14_Gallery_008
9 / 100
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221212_TopShotsW14_Gallery_010
10 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221212_TopShotsW14_Gallery_011
11 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221212_TopShotsW14_Gallery_012
12 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221212_TopShotsW14_Gallery_013
13 / 100
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221212_TopShotsW14_Gallery_015
14 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221212_TopShotsW14_Gallery_014
15 / 100
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221212_TopShotsW14_Gallery_016
16 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221212_TopShotsW14_Gallery_017
17 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221212_TopShotsW14_Gallery_018
18 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221212_TopShotsW14_Gallery_019
19 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221212_TopShotsW14_Gallery_020
20 / 100
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221212_TopShotsW14_Gallery_022
21 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221212_TopShotsW14_Gallery_021
22 / 100
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221212_TopShotsW14_Gallery_023
23 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221212_TopShotsW14_Gallery_024
24 / 100
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221212_TopShotsW14_Gallery_025
25 / 100
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221212_TopShotsW14_Gallery_026
26 / 100
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221212_TopShotsW14_Gallery_027
27 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221212_TopShotsW14_Gallery_028
28 / 100
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221212_TopShotsW14_Gallery_029
29 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221212_TopShotsW14_Gallery_030
30 / 100
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221212_TopShotsW14_Gallery_031
31 / 100
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221212_TopShotsW14_Gallery_032
32 / 100
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221212_TopShotsW14_Gallery_033
33 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221212_TopShotsW14_Gallery_034
34 / 100
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221212_TopShotsW14_Gallery_035
35 / 100
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221212_TopShotsW14_Gallery_036
36 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221212_TopShotsW14_Gallery_037
37 / 100
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221212_TopShotsW14_Gallery_038
38 / 100
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221212_TopShotsW14_Gallery_039
39 / 100
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221212_TopShotsW14_Gallery_040
40 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221212_TopShotsW14_Gallery_041
41 / 100
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221212_TopShotsW14_Gallery_042
42 / 100
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
221212_TopShotsW14_Gallery_043
43 / 100
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221212_TopShotsW14_Gallery_044
44 / 100
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221212_TopShotsW14_Gallery_045
45 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221212_TopShotsW14_Gallery_046
46 / 100
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221212_TopShotsW14_Gallery_047
47 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221212_TopShotsW14_Gallery_048
48 / 100
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221212_TopShotsW14_Gallery_049
49 / 100
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221212_TopShotsW14_Gallery_050
50 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221212_TopShotsW14_Gallery_051
51 / 100
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221212_TopShotsW14_Gallery_052
52 / 100
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221212_TopShotsW14_Gallery_053
53 / 100
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221212_TopShotsW14_Gallery_054
54 / 100
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221212_TopShotsW14_Gallery_055
55 / 100
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221212_TopShotsW14_Gallery_056
56 / 100
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221212_TopShotsW14_Gallery_057
57 / 100
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221212_TopShotsW14_Gallery_058
58 / 100
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
221212_TopShotsW14_Gallery_059
59 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221212_TopShotsW14_Gallery_060
60 / 100
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221212_TopShotsW14_Gallery_061
61 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221212_TopShotsW14_Gallery_062
62 / 100
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221212_TopShotsW14_Gallery_063
63 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221212_TopShotsW14_Gallery_065
64 / 100
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221212_TopShotsW14_Gallery_064
65 / 100
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
221212_TopShotsW14_Gallery_066
66 / 100
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221212_TopShotsW14_Gallery_067
67 / 100
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221212_TopShotsW14_Gallery_069
68 / 100
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221212_TopShotsW14_Gallery_068
69 / 100
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221212_TopShotsW14_Gallery_070
70 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221212_TopShotsW14_Gallery_071
71 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221212_TopShotsW14_Gallery_073
72 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221212_TopShotsW14_Gallery_072
73 / 100
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221212_TopShotsW14_Gallery_074
74 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221212_TopShotsW14_Gallery_075
75 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221212_TopShotsW14_Gallery_076
76 / 100
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221212_TopShotsW14_Gallery_077
77 / 100
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221212_TopShotsW14_Gallery_078
78 / 100
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221212_TopShotsW14_Gallery_079
79 / 100
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221212_TopShotsW14_Gallery_080
80 / 100
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221212_TopShotsW14_Gallery_081
81 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221212_TopShotsW14_Gallery_082
82 / 100
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221212_TopShotsW14_Gallery_083
83 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221212_TopShotsW14_Gallery_084
84 / 100
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
221212_TopShotsW14_Gallery_085
85 / 100
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
221212_TopShotsW14_Gallery_086
86 / 100
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221212_TopShotsW14_Gallery_087
87 / 100
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221212_TopShotsW14_Gallery_088
88 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221212_TopShotsW14_Gallery_090
89 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221212_TopShotsW14_Gallery_091
90 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221212_TopShotsW14_Gallery_089
91 / 100
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221212_TopShotsW14_Gallery_092
92 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221212_TopShotsW14_Gallery_093
93 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221212_TopShotsW14_Gallery_094
94 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221212_TopShotsW14_Gallery_095
95 / 100
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221212_TopShotsW14_Gallery_096
96 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221212_TopShotsW14_Gallery_097
97 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221212_TopShotsW14_Gallery_098
98 / 100
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221212_TopShotsW14_Gallery_099
99 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221212_TopShotsW14_Gallery_100
100 / 100
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

No. 12: Austin Gayle - The Ringer (Last week: No. 17)

No. 10: Vinnie Iyer - Sporting News (Last week: No. 16)

The Chargers bolted up here for rebounding well from their tough loss to the Raiders by proving what Justin Herbert can still do to push a team into the playoffs with all of his key weapons healthy. The defense will hope to get some key reinforcements back soon, too.

No. 12: Pete Prisco - CBS Sports (Last week: No. 15)

That was a season-saving victory against Miami. It's nice to see the passing game finally take some shots down the field.

Photos: Bolts Celebrate SNF Win Against Dolphins

Get an inside look at the Chargers celebrating their Week 14, 23-17 win over the Miami Dolphins at SoFi Stadium!

1LAC1162
1 / 39
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE400338
2 / 39
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
2CHA5355
3 / 39
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
2CHA5508
4 / 39
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE400351
5 / 39
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE400372
6 / 39
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
JM1_5010
7 / 39
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
2CHA5473
8 / 39
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
2CHA5358
9 / 39
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC2554
10 / 39
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC2602
11 / 39
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC1546
12 / 39
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC1632
13 / 39
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC1602
14 / 39
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC1724
15 / 39
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC1700
16 / 39
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC1644
17 / 39
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC1646
18 / 39
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC1667
19 / 39
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC1678
20 / 39
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC1687
21 / 39
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC1696
22 / 39
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC1462_1
23 / 39
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC2640
24 / 39
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC2667
25 / 39
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC2675
26 / 39
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC2714
27 / 39
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC2767
28 / 39
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC1745
29 / 39
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC1752
30 / 39
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC1767
31 / 39
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC1783
32 / 39
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC2850
33 / 39
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC1793
34 / 39
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC1831
35 / 39
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC1856
36 / 39
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC1924
37 / 39
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC1949
38 / 39
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC1963
39 / 39
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

No. 13: Frank Schwab - Yahoo Sports (Last week: No. 17)

Another week in which the Chargers had the biggest change in their playoff odds at Football Outsiders. The Chargers, and particularly head coach Brandon Staley and quarterback Justin Herbert, need to take advantage and make it to the playoffs.

No. 10: NFL Nation - Lindsey Thiry - ESPN.com (Last week: No. 17)

No. 14: Mike Florio - Pro Football Talk (Last week: No. 17)

No. 10: Conor Orr - Sports Illustrated (Last week: 12)

Bolt Up for 2023!

Secure your 2023 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Herbert, Chargers Get National Praise After Primetime Win

Chargers quarterback among Peter King's Offensive Players of the Week after strong performance on Sunday Night Football

news

Week 14 Game Picks: Chargers or Dolphins?

NFL pundits have made their predictions on who they believe will win the Week 14 primetime matchup between the Chargers and Dolphins.

news

Power Rankings: Where Are the Bolts Ahead of Week 14?

Take a look at where various NFL analysts have the Chargers ranked as they enter their primetime matchup against Miami

news

Week 13 Game Picks: Chargers or Raiders?

NFL pundits have made their predictions on who they believe will win the Week 13 matchup between the Chargers and Raiders.

news

Pair of Chargers Land on ESPN's Top 25 Under 25 List

Herbert, Slater among young players recognized for superb talent

news

Power Rankings: Chargers See Bump Following Week 12 Thriller

Take a look at where various NFL analysts have the Bolts ranked as they enter their matchup against Las Vegas

news

Week 12 Game Picks: Chargers or Cardinals?

NFL pundits have made their predictions on who they believe will win the Week 12 matchup between the Chargers and Cardinals.

news

Power Rankings: Bolts Remain Steady Ahead of Week 12

Take a look at where various NFL analysts have the Bolts ranked as they enter their matchup against Arizona

news

Week 11 Game Picks: Chargers or Chiefs?

NFL pundits have made their predictions on who they believe will win the Week 11 primetime matchup between the Chargers and Chiefs.

news

Power Rankings: Where Are the Chargers Entering Week 11?

Take a look at where various NFL analysts have the Bolts ranked as they enter their primetime matchup against Kansas City

news

ESPN 'Leaning Yes' on Chargers Playoff Hopes

ESPN's analytics writer looked at all 32 teams and split them up into playoff tiers entering Week 11

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Dolphins Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Miami Dolphins for prime time clash on Sunday Night Football.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Raiders Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at 1:25pm at State Farm Stadium.

video

All In: Episode 7 | On The Edge

On the seventh episode of ALL IN Season 2, learn about Khalil Mack's journey to the Chargers and his fight to prove his doubters wrong as the veteran edge rusher holds down the Bolts defense after Joey Bosa is sidelined with a groin injury.

video

Let's Play: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs Morgan Fox in NHL 22

On this edition of Let's Play, defensive linemen Sebastian Joseph-Day and Morgan Fox face off in NHL 22. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 7

Get an inside look into what makes Khalil Mack one of the greatest EDGE rushers in the NFL on the latest episode of All In Season 2, out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Cardinals Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at 1:05pm at State Farm Stadium.

video

Let's Play: Zion Johnson vs. Jamaree Salyer in NBA 2K21

On the latest edition of Let's Play, Zion Johnson & Jamaree Salyer go head-to-head in a game of NBA 2K21. See who wins the matchup between the two Chargers rookies. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Bolt Up: Chiefs vs Chargers Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs for Sunday Night Football in Week 11 at SoFi Stadium.

video

All In: Episode 6 | No Flinch

On the sixth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the LA Chargers' gritty 2022 season as they power through a slew of injuries to a 5-3 record and the mentality Head Coach Brandon Staley has instilled in his team.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 6

Follow the Chargers' resilient journey through the adversity of their 2022 season so far on the latest episode of All In Season 2, out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs 49ers Hype Video

The Chargers visit the 49ers for a primetime battle on Sunday Night Football.

video

Between 2 Kegs: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs. Shawne Merriman

Do you think you can win in a fight against Mike Tyson? If the WWE called you to perform at Wrestlemania would you go? On this episode we get to find out more with Shawne Merriman and Sebastian Joseph-Day over a game of Between 2 Kegs, presented by Bud Light

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Falcons Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9 at Mercedes Benz Stadium.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Keelan Doss to Active Roster; Place Donald Parham Jr. on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Keelan Doss to the active roster from the team's practice squad and placed tight end Donald Parham Jr., on Reserve/Injured. In addition, Los Angeles activated kicker Cameron Dicker and cornerback Kemon Hall from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Jeremiah Attaochu; Place J.C. Jackson on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed outside linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu. In a corresponding move, the team placed cornerback J.C. Jackson on Reserve/Injured.

video

Let's Play: DeAndre Carter vs. Gerald Everett in Madden 23

On the latest edition of Let's Play, DeAndre Carter & Gerald Everett go head-to-head for a game of Madden 23. See who wins the matchup between these two LA Chargers playmakers. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Bolt Up: Seahawks vs Chargers Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 7 at SoFi Stadium.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Michael Bandy to Active Roster; Place Joshua Kelley on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Michael Bandy to the active roster from the team's practice squad and placed running back Joshua Kelley on Reserve/Injured. The team also elevated kicker Taylor Bertolet from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

video

All In: Episode 5 | The Breaking Point

On the fifth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go behind running back Joshua Kelley's emergence as the complementary back to RB1 Austin Ekeler and how the Chargers kickstarted their run game after the first three weeks of the season.

video

Let's Play: Breiden Fehoko vs. Christian Covington in NHL 22

On the latest edition of Let's Play, Breiden Fehoko & Christian Covington go head-to-head for a game of NHL 22. See who wins the matchup between these two LA Chargers defensive ends. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Broncos Hype Video

The Chargers return home for a primetime clash with the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Michael Bandy and Foster Sarell

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Michael Bandy and tackle Foster Sarell from the practice squad for Monday's game.

video

Between 2 Kegs: Kyle Van Noy vs. Shawne Merriman

On the second episode of season two of Between 2 Kegs, Kyle Van Noy goes lights out against Shawne Merriman in pong. From the worst advice Shawne ever got on the field to a story from Kyle's days on the Patriots: Belichick vs Gronk, find out who takes the win in Between 2 Kegs powered by Bud Light.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Michael Bandy and Taylor Bertolet

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Michael Bandy and kicker Taylor Bertolet from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Browns Hype Video

The Chargers travel to First Energy Stadium to take on the Cleveland Browns in Week 5.

video

All In: Episode 4 | Chosen

On the fourth episode of ALL IN Season 2, follow second-year cornerback Asante Samuel, Jr.'s journey to and through the NFL, from his roots in Florida football, his marquee matchup vs elite wide receiver Davante Adams in Week 1, and the relentless mentality he brings to every snap.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Michael Bandy

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Michael Bandy from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Texans Hype Video

The Chargers hit the road to take on the Houston Texans in Week 4.

video

Between 2 Kegs: Mike Williams vs. Shawne Merriman

On the premiere of season two of Between 2 Kegs, Shawne faces off against Mike Williams. Watch to see who wins as they talk about Mike's most memorable parties at Clemson, the story of the first time Merriman hit LT at practice his rookie year, and more. Powered by Bud Light.

Latest News
Advertising