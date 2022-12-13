Power Rankings: Chargers Get Big Boost Following Win over Dolphins

The Chargers are above .500 again and have four games remaining.
Following Week 14 around the league, NFL analysts and publications have released their power rankings. Take a look at where the Bolts are ranked as they enter Week 15 against the Titans.
You couldn't draw up a more rewarding win for Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley. The Chargers' shorthanded defense befuddled Mike McDaniel's potent Dolphins attack, while Justin Herbert played at the peak of his powers in a 23-17 win that moved Los Angeles to the edge of playoff position with four games remaining. Herbert thoroughly outplayed Tua Tagovailoa, hitting on a collection of absurd throws that showed off his elite arm strength and accuracy. He also benefited greatly from the return of Mike Williams, his big-play wideout who dominated on the outside. Said a beaming Staley when it was over: "It was an incredible team win."
... Downing the Dolphins could turn out to be huge—the Chargers are in a three-team logjam with the Jets and Patriots and just a game back of Miami and the No. 6 seed. Any tiebreaker in a team's favor is a valuable commodity...
... More importantly, the Chargers are coming off their best performance of the year, a game in which they finally showed the upside so many thought they had before the season. Herbert aside, it was also a proof-of-concept game for Brandon Staley, who put together a game plan to slow down the Dolphins' offense while missing six defensive starters.
The Chargers bolted up here for rebounding well from their tough loss to the Raiders by proving what Justin Herbert can still do to push a team into the playoffs with all of his key weapons healthy. The defense will hope to get some key reinforcements back soon, too.
That was a season-saving victory against Miami. It's nice to see the passing game finally take some shots down the field.
Another week in which the Chargers had the biggest change in their playoff odds at Football Outsiders. The Chargers, and particularly head coach Brandon Staley and quarterback Justin Herbert, need to take advantage and make it to the playoffs.
