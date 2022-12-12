Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Tennessee Titans : How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

Dec 12, 2022 at 11:49 AM
Omar Navarro

The Los Angeles Chargers (7-6) host the Tennessee Titans (7-6) in Week 15 at SoFi Stadium.

En Español: https://www.chargers.com/news/chargers-vs-titans-como-mirar-221218

MATCHUP HISTORY

Sunday's game will mark the 44th regular season matchup between these two teams. The Chargers hold the all-time regular season edge with a record of 27-15-1, including winning 10 of the last 12 regular-season meetings. The Bolts have also won the last seven regular-season matchups as the home team.

The last meeting between these two teams came in Week 7 of the 2019 season, a game that was played in Tennessee. The Titans won 23-20.

The hard-fought game went down the wire and featured some stellar performances. One of those performances in particular was a career-high day for running back Austin Ekeler, who hauled in 118 receiving yards — a career-high mark that still stands to this day. The highlight of his day came in the fourth quarter as he hauled in a 41-yard touchdown pass. Outside linebacker Joey Bosa led the defensive side, as he finished the game with 2.0 sacks, three quarterback hits and two tackles for loss.

GAME DATE/TIME

  • Sunday, December 18
  • Kickoff is set for 1:25 p.m. (PT)

LOCATION

  • SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, CA)

WATCH ON TV

Network: CBS

Play-by-play: Andrew Catalon

Analyst: James Lofton

Sideline: Amanda Renner

STREAMING

NFL+ Watch live out-of-market preseason games across devices and live local & primetime regular season games on your phone or tablet. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Paramount+ Stream the NFL on CBS with Paramount Plus! Subscribers can watch their live local games across devices all season long.

LISTEN ON RADIO

Chargers radio can be heard on ALT FM-98.7 called by Matt "Money" Smith, analyst Daniel Jeremiah and sideline reporter Shannon Farren.

Adrian Garcia-Marquez and Francisco Pinto will call the Spanish broadcast on Que Buena FM 105.5/94.3 and Uniradio XHFG 107.3 FM in San Diego.

Other Affiliate Stations:

San Bernardino KATY 101.3 FM

Stockton/Modesto KFIV-AM 1360

Eugene KORE 1050 AM/95.7 FM

San Diego KGB 101.5 FM & KLSD 1360 AM

Palm Springs/Yucca KNWZ FM & KNWH AM

Las Vegas KXNT 840 AM, KXST CBS SPORTS 1140 & KLUC 98.5 HD2

POSTGAME PRESS CONFERENCES

Chargers postgame press conferences are live streamed on the Chargers website and app (turn on notifications to receive updates on when the press conferences start). Press conferences are also available on demand following the live stream on the website, app and on YouTube.

