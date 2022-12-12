Los Angeles Chargers vs. Tennessee Titans : How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

The Los Angeles Chargers (7-6) host the Tennessee Titans (7-6) in Week 15 at SoFi Stadium.

MATCHUP HISTORY

Sunday's game will mark the 44th regular season matchup between these two teams. The Chargers hold the all-time regular season edge with a record of 27-15-1, including winning 10 of the last 12 regular-season meetings. The Bolts have also won the last seven regular-season matchups as the home team.

The last meeting between these two teams came in Week 7 of the 2019 season, a game that was played in Tennessee. The Titans won 23-20.

The hard-fought game went down the wire and featured some stellar performances. One of those performances in particular was a career-high day for running back Austin Ekeler, who hauled in 118 receiving yards — a career-high mark that still stands to this day. The highlight of his day came in the fourth quarter as he hauled in a 41-yard touchdown pass. Outside linebacker Joey Bosa led the defensive side, as he finished the game with 2.0 sacks, three quarterback hits and two tackles for loss.

GAME DATE/TIME

Sunday, December 18

Kickoff is set for 1:25 p.m. (PT)

LOCATION

SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, CA)

WATCH ON TV

Network: CBS

Play-by-play: Andrew Catalon

Analyst: James Lofton

Sideline: Amanda Renner

STREAMING

LISTEN ON RADIO

Chargers radio can be heard on ALT FM-98.7 called by Matt "Money" Smith, analyst Daniel Jeremiah and sideline reporter Shannon Farren.

Adrian Garcia-Marquez and Francisco Pinto will call the Spanish broadcast on Que Buena FM 105.5/94.3 and Uniradio XHFG 107.3 FM in San Diego.

