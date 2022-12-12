Snap Counts: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Miami Dolphins

The Chargers moved to 7-6 following a Week 14 Sunday Night Football win over the Miami Dolphins.
Here's a look at the snap counts for the Bolts from Week 14:
Offense
— Quarterback Justin Herbert and the starting offensive line — left tackle Jamaree Salyer, left guard Matt Feiler, center Corey Linsley, right guard Zion Johnson and right tackle Foster Sarell — played all 80 offensive snaps in Sunday night's win. Center Will Clapp (four snaps) and tackle Storm Norton (one snap) also saw the field as extra offensive linemen.
— Keenan Allen led all wide receivers in snaps with 69, hauling in 12 catches for 92 yards, while Joshua Palmer closely followed him with 63. Mike Williams, who made his return to action for the first time since Week 11, played 52 snaps and led the team in receiving yards with 116. DeAndre Carter played 12 offensive snaps and Michael Bandy played two snaps.
— Austin Ekeler led all running back with 47 snaps and finished the game with 104 yards from scrimmage and a rushing touchdown. Joshua Kelley played 32 snaps and rushed the ball four times for 29 yards. Fullback Zander Horvath was on the field for 13 offensive plays, while rookie Isaiah Spiller was on for two.
— Gerald Everett played the most snaps among tight ends with 58 — a season-high for him. Tre' McKitty played the second-most with 41, with rookie Stone Smartt both playing four offensive snaps
Defense
— The Chargers had a five players play all 51 defensive snaps: Drue Tranquill, Alohi Gilman, Asante Samuel, Jr., Michael Davis and Nasir Adderley. Both Tranquill and Davis made their presence felt, defending two passes each.
— Rookie Ja'Sir Taylor made his first career start and played 46 defensive snaps in relief of Bryce Callahan in the slot. Rookie safety Raheem Layne, who was elevated from the practice squad, logged three defensive snaps on Sunday.
— Kyle Van Noy notched his first sack of the year, playing 47 defensive snaps, with Khalil Mack right behind him at 46. Chris Rumph II played 26 snaps, the most for him since Week 5.
— Kenneth Murray, Jr. led the team with six solo tackles and played 49 snaps at linebacker on Sunday night.
— Missing a few pieces on the interior, Morgan Fox played 37 defensive snaps, finishing with a sack and a tackle for loss. Breiden Fehoko played 30 snaps on Sunday, while Joe Gaziano logged 17. Tyeler Davison played three snaps, while Christopher Hinton, who was elevated from the practice squad, played two.
Special Teams
— Derrek Tuszka once again led the Bolts with 28 snaps on special teams. Amen Ogbongbemiga was behind him with 23 snaps.
— Horvath, Taylor, Troy Reeder and Nick Niemann all played 20 special teams snaps, while Kemon Hall, who was signed to the active roster on Saturday, and Deane Leonard played 19.
— Cameron Dicker, who made all three field goals and both extra points, played 11 snaps.
— Both JK Scott and Josh Harris finished the night playing nine snaps.
