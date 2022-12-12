Snap Counts: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Miami Dolphins

Defense

— The Chargers had a five players play all 51 defensive snaps: Drue Tranquill, Alohi Gilman, Asante Samuel, Jr., Michael Davis and Nasir Adderley. Both Tranquill and Davis made their presence felt, defending two passes each.

— Rookie Ja'Sir Taylor made his first career start and played 46 defensive snaps in relief of Bryce Callahan in the slot. Rookie safety Raheem Layne, who was elevated from the practice squad, logged three defensive snaps on Sunday.

— Kyle Van Noy notched his first sack of the year, playing 47 defensive snaps, with Khalil Mack right behind him at 46. Chris Rumph II played 26 snaps, the most for him since Week 5.

— Kenneth Murray, Jr. led the team with six solo tackles and played 49 snaps at linebacker on Sunday night.

— Missing a few pieces on the interior, Morgan Fox played 37 defensive snaps, finishing with a sack and a tackle for loss. Breiden Fehoko played 30 snaps on Sunday, while Joe Gaziano logged 17. Tyeler Davison played three snaps, while Christopher Hinton, who was elevated from the practice squad, played two.

Special Teams

— Derrek Tuszka once again led the Bolts with 28 snaps on special teams. Amen Ogbongbemiga was behind him with 23 snaps.

— Horvath, Taylor, Troy Reeder and Nick Niemann all played 20 special teams snaps, while Kemon Hall, who was signed to the active roster on Saturday, and Deane Leonard played 19.

— Cameron Dicker, who made all three field goals and both extra points, played 11 snaps.