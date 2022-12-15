Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Week 15 Game Picks: Chargers or Titans?

Dec 15, 2022 at 10:47 AM
Omar Navarro

Seasonal Content Assistant

NFL media from across the internet have made their predictions on who they believe will win the Week 15 game between the Chargers and the Titans.

Media MemberPublicationPick
Gregg RosenthalNFL.comChargers
Mike FlorioPro Football TalkChargers
Michael David SmithPro Football TalkChargers
NFL StaffBleacher ReportChargers
Albert BreerThe MMQBTitans
Mitch GoldichThe MMQBChargers
Gary GramlingThe MMQBChargers
Conor OrrThe MMQBTitans
John PluymThe MMQBChargers
Pete PriscoCBS SportsChargers
Jason La CanforaCBS SportsChargers
Will BrinsonCBS SportsTitans
Jared DubinCBS SportsChargers
Ryan WilsonCBS SportsChargers
John BreechCBS SportsTitans
Dave RichardCBS SportsTitans
Jamey EisenbergCBS SportsChargers
Matt BowenESPNChargers
Mike ClayESPNChargers
Domonique FoxworthESPNTitans
Dan GrazianoESPNTitans
Seth WickershamESPNChargers

