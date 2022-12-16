Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Scouting the Titans: Week 15

Dec 16, 2022 at 09:00 AM
IMG_3902
Eric Smith

Senior Writer

scout

The Chargers continue their playoff push Sunday against the Titans.

Both teams are 7-6 and will meet in Week 15 at SoFi Stadium. Kickoff is at 1:25 p.m. (PT).

We chatted with Jim Wyatt, who covers the Titans for their team website, to get a preview of the game.

The Titans are on a little bit of a skid right now. What's the key to getting that turned around?

JW: It starts with being able to run the football consistently. The Titans showed some promise there last week against the Jaguars, they just couldn't sustain because, in part, they fell behind. The three weeks prior to that, running the ball was a struggle. Especially against a team like the Chargers, you have to be able to establish the run early. Not only to control possession, but to keep the ball away from the Chargers offense. That's how this team is built: run the ball and then take some shots when you have to. The bread and butter is running it with Derrick Henry.

What's a reason for optimism that Tennessee find its stride soon?

JW: The last three weeks have not been pretty. But if you look at what happened before that stretch, it gives you reason to believe they can get better. This team went on a five-game winning streak earlier this season. This team won seven of eight during one stretch. Certainly they are missing some key players, but they have played well at times. They just need to find some consistency. They have been doing too many things that make it more difficult on themselves the past couple of weeks.

Throwback Gallery | Chargers vs Titans Throughout the Years

Take a look at the best photos from previous matchups against the Tennessee Titans.

Here's a top shot from a game against the Titans in 1962.
1 / 26

Here's a top shot from a game against the Titans in 1962.

(Los Angeles Chargers Archive)
Here's a top shot from a game against the Titans in 1962.
2 / 26

Here's a top shot from a game against the Titans in 1962.

(Los Angeles Chargers Archive)
Here's a top shot from a game against the Titans in 2009.
3 / 26

Here's a top shot from a game against the Titans in 2009.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Here's a top shot from a game against the Titans in 2009.
4 / 26

Here's a top shot from a game against the Titans in 2009.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Here's a top shot from a game against the Titans in 2009.
5 / 26

Here's a top shot from a game against the Titans in 2009.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Here's a top shot from a game against the Titans in 2009.
6 / 26

Here's a top shot from a game against the Titans in 2009.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Here's a top shot from a game against the Titans in 2009.
7 / 26

Here's a top shot from a game against the Titans in 2009.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Here's a top shot from a game against the Titans in 2010.
8 / 26

Here's a top shot from a game against the Titans in 2010.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Here's a top shot from a game against the Titans in 2010.
9 / 26

Here's a top shot from a game against the Titans in 2010.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Here's a top shot from a game against the Titans in 2010.
10 / 26

Here's a top shot from a game against the Titans in 2010.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Here's a top shot from a game against the Titans in 2010.
11 / 26

Here's a top shot from a game against the Titans in 2010.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Here's a top shot from a game against the Titans in 2012
12 / 26

Here's a top shot from a game against the Titans in 2012

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Here's a top shot from a game against the Titans in 2016.
13 / 26

Here's a top shot from a game against the Titans in 2016.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Here's a top shot from a game against the Titans in 2016.
14 / 26

Here's a top shot from a game against the Titans in 2016.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Here's a top shot from a game against the Titans in 2018.
15 / 26

Here's a top shot from a game against the Titans in 2018.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Here's a top shot from a game against the Titans in 2018.
16 / 26

Here's a top shot from a game against the Titans in 2018.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Here's a top shot from a game against the Titans in 2018.
17 / 26

Here's a top shot from a game against the Titans in 2018.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Here's a top shot from a game against the Titans in 2018.
18 / 26

Here's a top shot from a game against the Titans in 2018.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Here's a top shot from a game against the Titans in 2019.
19 / 26

Here's a top shot from a game against the Titans in 2019.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Here's a top shot from a game against the Titans in 2019.
20 / 26

Here's a top shot from a game against the Titans in 2019.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Here's a top shot from a game against the Titans in 2019.
21 / 26

Here's a top shot from a game against the Titans in 2019.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Here's a top shot from a game against the Titans in 2019.
22 / 26

Here's a top shot from a game against the Titans in 2019.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Here's a top shot from a game against the Titans in 2019.
23 / 26

Here's a top shot from a game against the Titans in 2019.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Here's a top shot from a game against the Titans in 2019.
24 / 26

Here's a top shot from a game against the Titans in 2019.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Here's a top shot from a game against the Titans in 2019.
25 / 26

Here's a top shot from a game against the Titans in 2019.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Here's a top shot from a game against the Titans in 2019.
26 / 26

Here's a top shot from a game against the Titans in 2019.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

What kind of season has Ryan Tannehill had and where is he at right now?

JW: If you look at his numbers, he's done a good job. He is coming off a game where he turned the ball over twice — on an interception and a fumble — but it's hard to pin both those on him. It looked like there was a miscommunication on the router and the he got hit and it led to the fumble. But he's done a good job of not turning the ball over for the most part. They have not been especially good around him of late. Protection has failed him in recent weeks and they've been without Treylon Burks, their first-round pick, for a good chink of the second half of the season. They need some guys to make plays around him. Could he play better? Yes. But that probably applies to every guy on this roster.

Defensively, what challenge do the Titans expect from Justin Herbert?

JW: He's a huge challenge because this teams biggest area of weakness has been stopping the pass. Trevor Lawrence and Jalen Hurts, in back-to-back weeks, have been their conference's Offensive Players of the Week after games against the Titans. That's because they had a lot of success throwing the football. And Herbert loves to throw it. The Chargers have big receivers and dynamic playmakers all over the field. So the Chargers do exactly what the Titans have had trouble stopping. The Titans are going to have to be a lot better across the board on Sunday. If they try to get into a shootout on Sunday against the Chargers, they are going to be in trouble.

Finally, what is your expectation for how the final month goes for the Titans?

JW: This team has won back-to-back AFC South titles and is certainly in the drivers seat to win again. But the reality is that people here are not satisfied with that. The expectation here is to win the division and give yourselves a chance to play deep into January and February. Right now, the Titans don't look like a team capable of doing that. But I've seen it before, and the Titans are capable of being one of those teams, where they build momentum late in the season. They've got four games to do it, get some confidence and get healthy. The Titans are capable of finding their stride late in the year. But it's one of those deals where you can talk about it all day, and the reality is that you have to do it. That's the mission for the Titans right now.

Bolt Up for 2022!

Secure your 2022 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Final Thoughts: Bolts Vying for Playoff Spot in Final Month

Chargers are 7-6 and prepared to make postseason push in final four games

news

Bolts Look to Build Momentum Heading Into Week 15

Take a look at all the major news and notes from the week as the Bolts prepare to host the Titans.

news

Week 15 Injury Report | Chargers vs. Titans

Take a look at the Week 15 Injury Report ahead of Sunday's matchup

news

What the Titans Are Saying About the Chargers

"I think that's something that jumped off the tape. Disruptive in the pass game, really limited the run game of the Dolphins. [The defense is] playing good right now."

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.

video

Let's Play: Tre' McKitty vs. Kenneth Murray, Jr. in F1 2021

On this edition of Let's Play, tight end Tre' McKitty and linebacker face off in a race of F1 2021. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

All In: Episode 8 | The Ultimate Competitor

On the eighth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the Chargers young quarterback, Justin Herbert, and learn how his competitive drive has translated to clutch, highlight-worthy plays his whole career, including the Bolts recent win over the Dolphins on Sunday Night Football.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 8

In the latest episode of ALL IN: Season 2 we take a look at the driving force behind the Chargers offense, quarterback Justin Herbert. Episode 8 of All IN is out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Dolphins Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Miami Dolphins for prime time clash on Sunday Night Football.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Raiders Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at 1:25pm at State Farm Stadium.

video

All In: Episode 7 | On The Edge

On the seventh episode of ALL IN Season 2, learn about Khalil Mack's journey to the Chargers and his fight to prove his doubters wrong as the veteran edge rusher holds down the Bolts defense after Joey Bosa is sidelined with a groin injury.

video

Let's Play: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs Morgan Fox in NHL 22

On this edition of Let's Play, defensive linemen Sebastian Joseph-Day and Morgan Fox face off in NHL 22. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 7

Get an inside look into what makes Khalil Mack one of the greatest EDGE rushers in the NFL on the latest episode of All In Season 2, out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Cardinals Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at 1:05pm at State Farm Stadium.

video

Let's Play: Zion Johnson vs. Jamaree Salyer in NBA 2K21

On the latest edition of Let's Play, Zion Johnson & Jamaree Salyer go head-to-head in a game of NBA 2K21. See who wins the matchup between the two Chargers rookies. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Bolt Up: Chiefs vs Chargers Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs for Sunday Night Football in Week 11 at SoFi Stadium.

video

All In: Episode 6 | No Flinch

On the sixth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the LA Chargers' gritty 2022 season as they power through a slew of injuries to a 5-3 record and the mentality Head Coach Brandon Staley has instilled in his team.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 6

Follow the Chargers' resilient journey through the adversity of their 2022 season so far on the latest episode of All In Season 2, out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs 49ers Hype Video

The Chargers visit the 49ers for a primetime battle on Sunday Night Football.

video

Between 2 Kegs: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs. Shawne Merriman

Do you think you can win in a fight against Mike Tyson? If the WWE called you to perform at Wrestlemania would you go? On this episode we get to find out more with Shawne Merriman and Sebastian Joseph-Day over a game of Between 2 Kegs, presented by Bud Light

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Falcons Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9 at Mercedes Benz Stadium.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Keelan Doss to Active Roster; Place Donald Parham Jr. on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Keelan Doss to the active roster from the team's practice squad and placed tight end Donald Parham Jr., on Reserve/Injured. In addition, Los Angeles activated kicker Cameron Dicker and cornerback Kemon Hall from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Jeremiah Attaochu; Place J.C. Jackson on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed outside linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu. In a corresponding move, the team placed cornerback J.C. Jackson on Reserve/Injured.

video

Let's Play: DeAndre Carter vs. Gerald Everett in Madden 23

On the latest edition of Let's Play, DeAndre Carter & Gerald Everett go head-to-head for a game of Madden 23. See who wins the matchup between these two LA Chargers playmakers. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Bolt Up: Seahawks vs Chargers Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 7 at SoFi Stadium.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Michael Bandy to Active Roster; Place Joshua Kelley on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Michael Bandy to the active roster from the team's practice squad and placed running back Joshua Kelley on Reserve/Injured. The team also elevated kicker Taylor Bertolet from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

video

All In: Episode 5 | The Breaking Point

On the fifth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go behind running back Joshua Kelley's emergence as the complementary back to RB1 Austin Ekeler and how the Chargers kickstarted their run game after the first three weeks of the season.

video

Let's Play: Breiden Fehoko vs. Christian Covington in NHL 22

On the latest edition of Let's Play, Breiden Fehoko & Christian Covington go head-to-head for a game of NHL 22. See who wins the matchup between these two LA Chargers defensive ends. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Broncos Hype Video

The Chargers return home for a primetime clash with the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Michael Bandy and Foster Sarell

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Michael Bandy and tackle Foster Sarell from the practice squad for Monday's game.

video

Between 2 Kegs: Kyle Van Noy vs. Shawne Merriman

On the second episode of season two of Between 2 Kegs, Kyle Van Noy goes lights out against Shawne Merriman in pong. From the worst advice Shawne ever got on the field to a story from Kyle's days on the Patriots: Belichick vs Gronk, find out who takes the win in Between 2 Kegs powered by Bud Light.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Michael Bandy and Taylor Bertolet

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Michael Bandy and kicker Taylor Bertolet from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Browns Hype Video

The Chargers travel to First Energy Stadium to take on the Cleveland Browns in Week 5.

video

All In: Episode 4 | Chosen

On the fourth episode of ALL IN Season 2, follow second-year cornerback Asante Samuel, Jr.'s journey to and through the NFL, from his roots in Florida football, his marquee matchup vs elite wide receiver Davante Adams in Week 1, and the relentless mentality he brings to every snap.

Latest News
Advertising