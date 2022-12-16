Scouting the Titans: Week 15

JW: This team has won back-to-back AFC South titles and is certainly in the drivers seat to win again. But the reality is that people here are not satisfied with that. The expectation here is to win the division and give yourselves a chance to play deep into January and February. Right now, the Titans don't look like a team capable of doing that. But I've seen it before, and the Titans are capable of being one of those teams, where they build momentum late in the season. They've got four games to do it, get some confidence and get healthy. The Titans are capable of finding their stride late in the year. But it's one of those deals where you can talk about it all day, and the reality is that you have to do it. That's the mission for the Titans right now.