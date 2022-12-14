Week 15 Injury Report | Chargers vs. Titans

A look at injury reports of the Los Angeles Chargers and the Tennessee Titans as we head into Week 15 of the 2022 season:
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS
|Players
|Injury
|Wednesday*
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|CB Bryce Callahan
|Groin
|Limited
|S Derwin James, Jr.
|Quadricep
|DNP
|G Zion Johnson
|Shoulder
|Full
|DT Sebastian Joseph-Day
|Knee
|Limited
|T Trey Pipkins III
|Knee
|Limited
|OL Jamaree Salyer
|Knee
|Full
|WR Mike Williams
|Ankle
|Full
*The Chargers conducted a walkthrough Wednesday and participation is an estimate.
TENNESSEE TITANS
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|OLB Denico Autry
|Knee
|Limited
|CB Tre Avery
|Concussion
|Limited
|WR C.J. Board
|Rib
|DNP
|WR Treylon Burks
|Concussion
|DNP
|G Nate Davis
|Knee
|Limited
|Cb Kristian Fulton
|Groin
|DNP
|RB Hassan Haskins
|Hip
|Full
|RB Derrick Henry
|NIR- Rest
|DNP
|RB Dontrell Hilliard
|Neck
|DNP
|S Amani Hooker
|Knee
|Limited
|C ben Jones
|Neck
|Limited
|CB Terrance Mitchell
|Hamstring
|Limited
|DT Jeffrey Simmons
|Ankle
|Limited
|QB Ryan Tannehill
|Ankle
|Limited
|WR Robert Woods
|Illness
|DNP
