What the Titans Are Saying About the Chargers

Defensive Coordinator Shane Bowen

"Yeah, I think the arm strength, being able to put the ball wherever he really wants to put it, it's there. I don't think they run him like Josh Allen in terms of all the scheme quarterback runs and that type of stuff, so I think they're different in that regard. But yeah, I mean you're going to have to defend the whole field, and you've got to be tight. He's going to find it, he's going to fit it in there. You guys all saw the third down conversion last week to Keenan Allen, who's gloved, and he found a way to put it in there and they catch them. They got extremely talented receivers on the outside and coming out of the backfield with Ekeler. We're going to have to do a good job, make sure we're tight on these guys a contesting them as best we can and hopefully we can knock a few down."