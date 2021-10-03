Chargers Ready To 'Compete in Front of The World' On Monday Night Football

Monday: Breaking down a big win in Kansas City

Fresh off their 30-24 win over Kanas City in Week 3, head coach Brandon Staley and OLB Joey Bosa addressed the media on Monday.

A huge part of the Chargers' win over the Chiefs was the offense's ability to score in the red zone and put 30 points on the board for the first time on the season. But arguably the biggest story of that game was the Bolts' defense forcing four turnovers on Sunday. Bosa talked about how the pass rush and coverage went ‘hand in hand’ in causing those turnovers.

"Being able to keep [Patrick] Mahomes in the pocket and keep a tight pocket on him and make him get rid of the ball quick really had an effect on him," he said. "He threw the two picks with pressure, so it was a testament to what we've been working on with paying attention to the ball…we said we wanted four [turnovers] and we got four."

When talking about the Bolts offense, Staley discussed the type of weapon wide receiver Mike Williams is developing into with four touchdowns and 295 receiving yards on the year. Staley explained why having Williams on the field is more like having a 'power forward' out there.