Chargers Ready To 'Compete in Front of The World' On Monday Night Football

Monday: Breaking down a big win in Kansas City
Fresh off their 30-24 win over Kanas City in Week 3, head coach Brandon Staley and OLB Joey Bosa addressed the media on Monday.
A huge part of the Chargers' win over the Chiefs was the offense's ability to score in the red zone and put 30 points on the board for the first time on the season. But arguably the biggest story of that game was the Bolts' defense forcing four turnovers on Sunday. Bosa talked about how the pass rush and coverage went ‘hand in hand’ in causing those turnovers.
"Being able to keep [Patrick] Mahomes in the pocket and keep a tight pocket on him and make him get rid of the ball quick really had an effect on him," he said. "He threw the two picks with pressure, so it was a testament to what we've been working on with paying attention to the ball…we said we wanted four [turnovers] and we got four."
When talking about the Bolts offense, Staley discussed the type of weapon wide receiver Mike Williams is developing into with four touchdowns and 295 receiving yards on the year. Staley explained why having Williams on the field is more like having a 'power forward' out there.
"I feel like Mike has the label of just being a deep ball guy," Staley said. "A guy that just plays outside the red line, specifically. I've never seen him that way. This guy is a power forward; this guy is really a three. To me, he's like a three or four in the NBA. I want this guy on more inbreaking cuts. I want this guy on the basics, the digs — specifically, the slants. When you have to defend the nine-route against the guy who can climb the ladder, the route that you must complement a 9-route with is a slant. He's s 6-foot-four, 220 pounds; this guy's a power forward. He's going to box you out most of the time and it's just tough on us defensively."
Thursday: Prep for the Raiders begins
With the extended week, practice resumed again on Thursday for the Bolts. Early Thursday morning, the news broke that cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. had won NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month for September. Samuel explained winning the award was a 'blessing' and thanked all the fans that voted for him. He also talked about what has helped him get off to such a great start just three games into the season.
"It started off in training camp, going against [WR] Mike Williams, [WR] Keenan Allen, [WR] Jalen Guyton, that prepared me for the season," Samuel Jr. said. "Going against those great guys is definitely competition, and I'm a competitor. I want to compete every week. I'm just trying to excel my game and get better each week."
With preparations to face the Raiders underway, Staley talked about the task ahead in defending Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. Carr, who won the AFC Offensive Player of the Month, has been the catalyst behind an NFL best 471 net yards per game.
"What you're seeing is a complete football team out there," Staley said "I think you start with [Raiders QB] Derek [Carr] and how well he is playing. He was the AFC Offensive Player of the Month. He's operating at an extremely high level. You can see that he truly is an extension of the head coach. The way they're able to operate, a lot of it is because of how sharp Derek is. They've really surrounded him with a complete offense. I think that they have weapons in all areas — wideouts, runners, tight ends."
Friday: Familiar Foes in Las Vegas
The Raiders' coaching staff and player roster holds a number of former Chargers members in Las Vegas defensive coordinator Gus Bradley, cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. and linebacker Denzel Perryman, to name a few. On Friday, Chargers offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi talked about what it's been like to game plan with Allen and Williams who both played for Bradley last season.
"I think they have good feel," Lombardi said. "You're' describing the defense and you're saying hey, 'his player, this is his responsibility,' they've heard that a million times at this point. So, they've got a good familiarity at this point and some of the players on the other side that came from here. This defense has been around the NFL for a while…it's not complicated but it can be challenging to attack."
Allen, who is excited for the chance to go up against his former teammates, talked about the excitement of playing a divisional game at home in primetime.
"It's been a while," Allen said. "It's fun, it's a fun game. That atmosphere is good, feels like a playoff atmosphere. Obviously, everybody's watching when the lights turn on."
Saturday: Staley ready for an 'electric environment' on Monday Night
On Saturday, Staley talked about the excitement of playing the Raiders at home on Monday Night Football. Staley explained he's excited 'to compete in front of the world against a premium team' and talked about the atmosphere he expects at SoFi Stadium.
"I expect an electric environment. I expect it to be like the first game where there's electricity from the minute you get into the stadium. I expect to be able to see a ton of Powder Blue in that stadium. I'm excited to see them. It's going to be fun to compete in front of them. This is a divisional game. I think it's important to both sides, what's happening on Monday night. I'm looking forward to it, for sure."
Chargers' second year linebacker Kenneth Murray rolled his ankle during Saturday's practice and is questionable to play on Monday Night. Also in injury news, the Chargers' veteran corner Chris Harris Jr. was listed as questionable to play on Monday after missing the last two games.
The second edition of Homecoming presented by American Airlines aired on Thursday. In this episode, Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert and host Hayley Elwood go back to Herbert's roots in Eugene, Oregon. Herbert talks about growing up just a 15-minute walk away from Autzen Stadium, the home of the Oregon Ducks. He explains his path to getting an offer from the University of Oregon and how that has prepared him for the NFL. Later, Herbert tees it up at the first annual Justin Herbert Invitational charity golf tournament with former and current Chargers players.
Take a look as general manager Tom Telesco and wide receiver Keenan Allen deliver a brand new set of uniforms to the Inglewood Chargers of the Snoop Youth Football League. Allen and Telesco talk about the importance of giving back to the Los Angeles community and give advice to the young athletes.
This week's edition of Film Room takes a look at the career day for Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams. Daniel Jeremiah and Chris Hayre break down the film on Williams' 122 receiving yard performance against Kansas City. From the game winner against the Chiefs, to making plays all over the field, take a look at what made Williams' performance so special. Jeremiah also breaks down one of the top weapons on the Raiders offense, Henry Ruggs III.
It's safe to say Mike Williams has been a problem for the defenses he's faced this season. With four touchdowns in three games and 295 receiving yards on the year, take a look back at some of the biggest plays Williams has made in 2021.
