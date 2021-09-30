Asante Samuel Jr. Named NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month 

Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr., today was named NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month for September by the league office.
In his first three career starts, Samuel led all NFL rookies with two interceptions and four passes defensed. He is the only NFL rookie to record multiple interceptions and at least four pass breakups in September in the last six years. With both interceptions coming at age 21, Samuel is the second player drafted after the first round to record multiple picks in September at 21-years-old since 1982.
Samuel is the third Chargers rookie to win the award and the first-ever in September, joining Joey Bosa (October and December 2016) and Paul Bradford (November 1997).
The Future is Here!
Secure your 2021 Season Ticket Memberships for only $100. Click here to learn more.