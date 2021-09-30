Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

DJ's Mailbag: Why Drue Tranquill 'Is a Pro Bowl Caliber Player'

Sep 30, 2021 at 11:47 AM
Each week during the season, Chargers radio analyst Daniel Jeremiah will answer fan questions from Instagram.

Below is the Week 4 installment:

What are your thoughts on Asante Samuel Jr.? - @gavyn_fejeran70

"He's been fantastic. I mean I think you put him up against any rookie in the league on the defensive side of the ball. I know [linebacker Micah] Parsons is getting a lot of love, he's played great, but I'd put Asante Samuel's consistency and playmaking right up there with him."

How does Josh Palmer fit into this offense? - @brendanlucky

"I think that's still to be determined. I think they're still trying to feel it out and find a good role for him. I think you'll see that evolve and grow as the season goes along, but he's somebody that does have a pretty complete skill set so I think it's just a matter of him finding his sea legs in this league and in this offense. I think you're gonna see more from him in that role grow and evolve as the season goes along."

What do the Chargers need to take advantage of when playing against the Raiders?

"I think this offensive line for the Raiders, it's a group that's got some injuries with their guards. I think there's some opportunities there with a young right tackle in Alex Leatherwood. I think you've got to heat these guys up, so I think there are some favorable matchups for the Chargers there up front."

Drue Tranquill shined as a rotational piece, what do you like most about his game? - @jfsteinb

"I think Drue Tranquill is a Pro Bowl caliber player, I'm president of the Drue Tranquil fan club. He's got instincts, he's got short-area quickness and burst, you saw it in the screen last week, I think he had a tackle for loss as well. He's a dynamic blitzer, I just think he's an outstanding football player."

Do you see this being a pro bowl season for Mike Williams? - @erniereus

"He's on his way with what he's doing right now to an All-Pro season, forget the Pro Bowl. He's always been able to create the chunk plays and the vertical plays and now you're seeing he's become a big time third down target. He's really, really thriving and excelling in this offense."

How do you think the team will tackle the run game problems moving forward? - @_gainz_1

"I thought it was better this last week against Kansas City than it was against the Cowboys. I know you can say whatever the stats are but this is a league in 2021 where it's about points not yards and they've been able to hold two explosive offensives two weeks in a row well below their average, so I wouldn't get too carried away with the rushing totals at the end of the game."

Is Derwin James the best safety in the league? - @the_boy_gabe23

"For my money Derwin James is the best safety in the league. There's nobody else that can do all the things that he does at his size. There's a lot of really, really strong good, good players at that position. There are guys that can fly but nobody has his combination of skills and body type. He's a unicorn."

What are your thoughts on Alohi Gilman play the last two weeks? - @plant.based.josh

"He's always around the ball and that's a good trait to have. I've been impressed with how he's done playing on the top of the defense. I thought coming out of college he'd have to play closer to the line of scrimmage. He's really done a nice job playing high, so he's shown he's a complete safety and he's earned all the playing time he's been getting."

