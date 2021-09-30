Rashawn Slater and Asante Samuel Jr. Headline ESPN's Top Rookie Rankings

Rashawn Slater (1st)

"That No. 13 slot has been a quality draft spot for tackles over the past two years -- Tristan Wirfs was selected there in the 2020 draft -- and Slater has been entrusted to protect the blindside of the Chargers' most valuable investment: QB Justin Herbert. Folks might ask why there wasn't a skill player at the top, but it's about degree of difficulty as well. And other than quarterback, no position might face a more difficult introduction to the league than a rookie left tackle.