Rashawn Slater and Asante Samuel Jr. Headline ESPN's Top Rookie Rankings

Jeff Legwold of ESPN recently published a list of the Top 10 NFL Rookies so far this season. Both Rashawn Slater and Asante Samuel Jr. cracked the list, here is what was said about the Bolts' rookies.
Rashawn Slater (1st)
"That No. 13 slot has been a quality draft spot for tackles over the past two years -- Tristan Wirfs was selected there in the 2020 draft -- and Slater has been entrusted to protect the blindside of the Chargers' most valuable investment: QB Justin Herbert. Folks might ask why there wasn't a skill player at the top, but it's about degree of difficulty as well. And other than quarterback, no position might face a more difficult introduction to the league than a rookie left tackle.
Slater is one of two rookie tackles to see at least 80 pass block plays so far and not allow a sack (Penei Sewell). And Slater's work in Week 1 against Washington edge rusher Chase Young was just a football appetizer for what he has done in the early going."
Asante Samuel Jr. (6th)
"Samuel has been busy, as his 93 coverage snaps are the fourth highest among the eight players in the league with at least two interceptions. And he's the only rookie with at least two picks. When you've played three career games and already have an interception on Patrick Mahomes, that's doing some work. Samuel's six disrupted dropbacks -- the sum of all sacks, interceptions, batted/tipped passes and passes defended -- paces all rookie defenders."
