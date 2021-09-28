Where Do the Bolts Fall in Week 4 Power Rankings?

"I could easily have made the case for the Chargers at 6, 7, 8, 9, or 10. Hebert would be the centerpiece of any such rationale. He reminds me so much of Mahomes: great arm, creative flair, some doubts lingering coming out of college, fiery start to a budding NFL career. But Herbert is also part of the reason I have the LAC just a touch lower than most do. He's still a young quarterback, and he still plays on a developing team. Plus, there's the schedule: Raiders, Browns, Ravens (away) and Patriots upcoming. I still believe the Chiefs will win the AFC West. But I also believe the Chargers will challenge them, starting this season, and that Hebert will be a major reason why. I'll also look forward to years of Mahomes-Hebert shoot-outs, in much the same way I looked forward to Tom Brady's decades of tough games with division rivals. Oh, wait … whoops"