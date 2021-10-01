Three Takeaways: Challenge of 'Complete Football Team' in Raiders Awaits Bolts

A key matchup in Monday night's game will be the quarterback battle between Justin Herbert and Derek Carr. The Raiders have thrown for an NFL best 379.7 net passing yards per game with Bolts throwing for 307.3 net passing yards/game (fourth in the NFL). The two QBs haven't just been lights out on first down, they hold the highest passing grade on third and fourth downs according to Pro Football Focus as well, both rated at a 90.3.

But along with Carr, head coach Brandon Staley talked about what he sees in the offensive group for Las Vegas.

"What you're seeing is a complete football team out there," Staley said "I think you start with [Raiders QB] Derek [Carr] and how well he is playing. He was the AFC Offensive Player of the Month. He's operating at an extremely high level. You can see that he truly is an extension of the head coach. The way they're able to operate, a lot of it is because of how sharp Derek is. They've really surrounded him with a complete offense. I think that they have weapons in all areas — wideouts, runners, tight ends."

The Raiders also pack a punch on the defensive side of the ball with a solid group of defensive linemen and some familiar faces including former Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman and cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. to name a couple.

Corey Linsley talked about what he's looking when preparing for the Raiders.

"They're very talented," Linsley said. "They got some speed guys on the edge, they have powerful strength, big dudes in the middle. They play hard they play fast, they're not a very complicated system but they do what they do well. We're going to have to prepare for them just like we prepare for everybody else. Everybody's good in the NFL, and they're up there. They're 3-0 for a reason, it'll be a challenge for us just like it is every week, and we have to bring it."

Chargers' rookie corner Asante Samuel Jr. who has already faced some of the league's elite receiving groups talked about the receiving corps for the silver and black.

"They're a great group," Samuel Jr. said. They have great receivers. [WR] Henry Ruggs III, [WR] Bryan Edwards, [WR Hunter] Renfrow. They have a lot of great guys and a great quarterback in Derek Carr. They have a great receiving core, and we just have to go out there and compete."