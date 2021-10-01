Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Presented by

How Are the Chargers Coordinators Prepping for the Raiders in Week 4?

Oct 01, 2021 at 03:02 PM
100121_LVCoordQuotes_CMS

Here's what Joe Lombardi and Renaldo Hill had to say ahead of the Bolts' Week 4 game vs. Las Vegas.

DC Renaldo Hill on the Raiders' deep-field passing attack

"I always thought they were an explosive team. I recall last year looking at them from a Denver lens, they were connecting deep with [Raiders WR Nelson] Agholor, [Raiders WR Henry] Ruggs [III], [Raiders TE Darren] Waller. All those guys were coming alive and it's not different this year. They have [WR Bryan] Edwards in there, and he's picking up. He's rolling. He's an explosive guy, he can stretch the field, he's big bodied. And then you still have Ruggs and Waller to go with it. You also have [Raiders WR Hunter] Renfrow. They're a loaded group. We'll have our hands full."

OC Joe Lombardi on the Raiders' defensive front

"[They have] a big, strong nose guard that you're going to have to battle in the run game. Two edge rushers — really three, because [Raiders DE Carl] Nassib's always been a guy that's been effective against us, at least when I was in New Orleans. Their three ends are all guys that you have to pay attention to, from a pass-blocking perspective. [Raiders Defensive Line Coach Rod] Marinelli has always been a defensive coach that we've had such great respect for. His guys play so hard — they're disruptive and technically sound, all of those things. It's going to be an all-day affair for our O-line."

Hill on what he's seen from Derek Carr in 2021

"He's been poised. Another year in that system, I think the comfort level is there. You can tell he has complete control of it. He's making it happen, he's the quarterback. He's directing everyone where they need to go, and the guys have a comfort level for him. It shows up when the players understand what he wants to do. They're playing fast, they're playing at a high level."

Lombardi on Raiders S Johnathan Abram

"Very talented. He's down near the ball a lot. Just a guy that's physical and supports the run. He's athletic. A lot of times when I hear, 'box safety,' I think that the guy is a liability in the passing game, but he's an all-around player. Someone that you're going to have to keep your eye on and know where he is."

Hill on the importance of AFC West matchups

"Everybody wants to be sitting in a place where they're competing for the playoffs and win the division. They're all important, we have a lot of tough opponents in this division. It matters, and it matters to those guys. We want to do our best job of putting them in position so we can go out there and get wins against our conference opponents."

Lombardi on Raiders DC Gus Bradley's defense & having offensive players who have formerly gone against it in practice

"I think that he always does a good job of game-planning for the opponent. I do expect a few wrinkles, specifically, maybe, on third down. This defense has been around for a long time, it's been proven. I don't think that they're ever really trying to trick you. They're just trying to out-execute you. They often do a really good job of that. You're always trying to be ready for the unknowns, but I think that he's going to lean on what they do well.

"I think that [players like Mike Williams and Keenan Allen] have a good feel. When you're describing the defense and you're saying, 'With this player, this is his responsibility,' they've heard that a million times at this point. They have a good familiarity with some of the players on the other side that came from here. This defense has been around the NFL for a while. Atlanta ran a version of it. Gus, I don't know if he was the founder, the Godfather of this defense, but I've always felt like he was one of the best at coaching it, certainly. It's not complicated, but they execute so well. It can be challenging to attack."

Photos: Chargers Begin Raiders Week

Check out the best photos from the Bolts Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center.

210930_Gallery_006
1 / 71
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
210930_Gallery_001
2 / 71
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
210930_Gallery_003
3 / 71
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
210930_Gallery_004
4 / 71
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
210930_Gallery_007
5 / 71
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
210930_Gallery_005
6 / 71
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
210930_Gallery_008
7 / 71
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
210930_Gallery_009
8 / 71
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
210930_Gallery_010
9 / 71
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210930_Gallery_011
10 / 71
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210930_Gallery_012
11 / 71
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210930_Gallery_015
12 / 71
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210930_Gallery_013
13 / 71
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210930_Gallery_016
14 / 71
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210930_Gallery_014
15 / 71
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210930_Gallery_018
16 / 71
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210930_Gallery_017
17 / 71
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
210930_Gallery_019
18 / 71
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210930_Gallery_020
19 / 71
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
210930_Gallery_024
20 / 71
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210930_Gallery_021
21 / 71
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210930_Gallery_022
22 / 71
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210930_Gallery_025
23 / 71
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210930_Gallery_026
24 / 71
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
210930_Gallery_029
25 / 71
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210930_Gallery_030
26 / 71
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
210930_Gallery_034
27 / 71
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210930_Gallery_027
28 / 71
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210930_Gallery_031
29 / 71
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210930_Gallery_032
30 / 71
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210930_Gallery_033
31 / 71
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210930_Gallery_066
32 / 71
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
210930_Gallery_037
33 / 71
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
210930_Gallery_038
34 / 71
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210930_Gallery_045
35 / 71
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
210930_Gallery_039
36 / 71
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
210930_Gallery_050
37 / 71
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210930_Gallery_069
38 / 71
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210930_Gallery_043
39 / 71
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210930_Gallery_053
40 / 71
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
210930_Gallery_047
41 / 71
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
210930_Gallery_046
42 / 71
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
210930_Gallery_035
43 / 71
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
44 / 71

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Mike Nowakl/Los Angeles Chargers
210930_Gallery_042
45 / 71
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
210930_Gallery_054
46 / 71
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210930_Gallery_065
47 / 71
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
210930_Gallery_048
48 / 71
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210930_Gallery_051
49 / 71
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
210930_Gallery_049
50 / 71
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210930_Gallery_052
51 / 71
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210930_Gallery_057
52 / 71
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
210930_Gallery_055
53 / 71
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210930_Gallery_056
54 / 71
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210930_Gallery_073
55 / 71
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210930_Gallery_070
56 / 71
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210930_Gallery_058
57 / 71
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210930_Gallery_068
58 / 71
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
210930_Gallery_059
59 / 71
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210930_Gallery_072
60 / 71
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210930_Gallery_060
61 / 71
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
210930_Gallery_061
62 / 71
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
210930_Gallery_062
63 / 71
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210930_Gallery_063
64 / 71
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
210930_Gallery_064
65 / 71
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210930_Gallery_040
66 / 71
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
210930_Gallery_067
67 / 71
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
210930_Gallery_071
68 / 71
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
210930_Gallery_075
69 / 71
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
210930_Gallery_076
70 / 71
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
210930_Gallery_023
71 / 71
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The Future is Here!

Secure your 2021 Season Ticket Memberships for only $100. Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

What the Team is Saying About Mike Williams

Take a look at what the Chargers are saying about wide receiver Mike Williams' hot start to the 2021 season.
news

What Did Justin Herbert and the Bolts Say After Sunday's Win over the Chiefs?

Read what Justin Herbert, Brandon Staley, Derwin James and Mike Williams had to say following the Week 3 victory over Kansas City
news

What are the Kansas City Chiefs Saying About the Chargers?

Notable comments from Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and more in the lead up to the Week 3 game vs. the Los Angles Chargers.
news

How Are the Chargers Coordinators Prepping for the Chiefs?

Read what Joe Lombardi and Renaldo Hill had to say ahead of the Bolts' Week 3 game vs. Kansas City.
news

Week 3: Top Quotes From Justin Herbert

Here's what the QB had to say heading into Week 3 of 2021.
news

Coach Staley's Thoughts on Sunday's Game Against the Cowboys

Read what head coach Brandon Staley had to say during Monday's press conference, following the Week 2 game vs. Dallas.
news

What are the Dallas Cowboys Saying About the Chargers?

Notable comments from Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy, running back Ezekiel Elliott, and more in the lead up to the Week 2 game vs. the Los Angles Chargers.
news

Top Quotes from Chargers Coordinators on the Dallas Cowboys

Read what Joe Lombardi and Renaldo Hill had to say ahead of the Bolts' Week 2 game vs. Dallas.
news

Week 2: Top Quotes From Justin Herbert

Here's what the QB had to say heading into Week 2 of 2021.
news

What is the Washington Football Team Saying About the Chargers?

Notable comments from WFT head coach Ron Rivera, quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, and more in the lead up to the Week 1 game vs. the Los Angles Chargers.
news

Top Quotes from Chargers Coordinators on the Washington Football Team

Read what Joe Lombardi and Renaldo Hill had to say ahead of the Bolts' Week 1 game vs. Washington.

From Our Partners

video

Chargers Partner with Fresh Vine Wine, Co-Owned by Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough

The Chargers announced a new multi-year partnership with Fresh Vine Wine, owned by entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, to feature their wine at select bars at SoFi Stadium! To celebrate the announcement, Dobrev and Hough cheered on the Chargers at the team's first home game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, August 22.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
video

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough Vlog Their Trip to SoFi Stadium

Entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough crash the Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers preseason game at SoFi Stadium! Join them for a vlog of their tour of the one-of-a-kind NFL stadium as they promote their lifestyle wine brand, Fresh Vine Wine.
video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
news

Los Angeles Chargers and Fresh Vine Wine Announce Partnership

Celebrities Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough partner with the Chargers for a new SoFi Stadium offering.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Joe Gaziano to Active Roster 

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Joe Gaziano to the active roster. His promotion to the active roster comes after the team waived defensive lineman Eric Banks yesterday.
news

Three Major Moments From All In: Episode 3

This All In is all Derwin James.
news

Chargers Elevate Emeke Egbule and Joe Gaziano; Downgrade Justin Jones

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated outside linebacker Emeke Egbule and defensive lineman Joe Gaziano from the practice squad for Sunday's game. In addition, the Bolts downgraded defensive lineman Justin Jones to out.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers at Chiefs Hype Video

Get hyped for our first divisional matchup against AFC West rival, Kansas City Chiefs.
video

All In: Episode 3 | Reunion

The last time Derwin James played a full season in the NFL, he was an All-Pro...in two positions. After battling through injuries the past two seasons, Derwin makes his return in 2021 as one of the Chargers captains. Take an all-access look at both sides of his life: on the field as a leader of Brandon Staley's defense and off the field as a new father.
video

Coming Soon | All In: Episode 3

Get an exclusive look at the making of Chargers safety Derwin James and how he changes the Bolts defense. Check out episode 3 of All In powered by Pepsi on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com Friday September 24.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Cowboys Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Cowboys in the 2021 SoFi Stadium opener.
news

Chargers Elevate Joe Gaziano to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated defensive lineman Joe Gaziano from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Michael Schofield III

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed guard/tackle Michael Schofield III. In a corresponding move, the team placed tackle Bryan Bulaga on Reserve/Injured.
news

Three Major Moments From All In: Episode 2

This All In is all Justin Herbert.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers at Washington Hype Video

The Bolts fly to Washington, D.C. to take on the Washington Football Team for their 2021 season opener.
video

All In: Episode 2 | Joe & Justin

Get an all-access look at Justin Herbert's preparations for year 2: behind the scenes at an NFL promo shoot, a peek inside the huddle during the Chargers' 2021 training camp and, of course, the story behind his famous victory brisket.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Kemon Hall

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Kemon Hall. In a corresponding move, the team placed cornerback Ryan Smith on Reserve/Injured.
news

Chargers Announce Practice Squad and Claim Two Players Off Waivers

The Los Angeles Chargers signed 12 players to the practice squad and made additional roster moves.
news

Chargers Reduce Roster to 53

The Los Angeles Chargers waived 16 players. With the moves, the roster stands at 53 players.
news

Chargers Begin Cutting Roster Down to 53

The Los Angeles Chargers waived nine players and waived/injured two others.
news

Three Major Moments From All In: Episode 1

From the beginnings of the Staley era to what it's like in a team meeting and more.
video

All In: Episode 1 | A New Day

On the series premiere of All In, follow Brandon Staley's journey from his beginnings as head coach at John Carroll University through his NFL career up through his first team meeting with the Chargers. As he begins to shape his scheme around players like reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year Justin Herbert and returning All-Pro safety Derwin James, the early test of NFL training camp and preseason is rapidly approaching. Tune in September 10 for the second installment of All In: Behind the Scenes of the 2021 Los Angeles Chargers. Powered by Pepsi.
news

10 Insights: Chase Daniel to Start Saturday at Seahawks

Here's what you need to know ahead of Chargers at Seahawks from Lumen Field.
news

Top 10 Quotes From the Final Day of Chargers Training Camp

Hear what the Bolts had to say at the conclusion of camp.
video

Chargers Weekly: Preseason Mega Roundtable

Chris Hayre is joined by six media voices who discuss top performers from Chargers training camp and look ahead to key position battles in the preseason finale against the Seattle Seahawks. The Athletic's Daniel Popper, Southern California News Group's Gilbert Manzano and Sports Illustrated's Fernando Ramirez at (0:10); voice of the Chargers Matt "Money" Smith, the Los Angeles Times' Jeff Miller and the Associated Press' Joe Reedy at (26:55).
gallery

Photos: Bolts Continue Preseason Prep

Take a look at some of the best photos from the Chargers Wednesday practice at Hoag Performance Center.
news

Chargers Sign Linebacker Nate Evans

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Nate Evans. In a corresponding move, the team waived defensive lineman Frederick Smith Jr.
news

Top 10 Quotes From Day 18 of Training Camp

Hear what the Bolts had to say after Tuesday's training camp practice.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Trim Roster to 80 Players

The Los Angeles Chargers today waived long snapper Ryan Langan, wide receiver Austin Proehl, tight end Matt Seybert and tackle Kyle Spalding. 
gallery

Top Shots: Bolts Host Niners at SoFi

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 match-up with the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Matt Seybert

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Matt Seybert.
Latest News
Advertising