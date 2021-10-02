Three Takeaways: All Eyes Set on Monday Night

A key topic discussed in press conferences the last three weeks has been about the Chargers' run defense as a unit and what they can do to slow the rush from future opponents. A big part of improving the run defense would be getting veteran DL Justin Jones back from a calf injury.

Jones has missed the last two games but has been a limited participant in practice this week and Hill talked about what it would mean to have Jones back in action.

"It's huge," Hill said. "You know I think they have the chemistry up front with those guys. Make the room competitive, next man up and we know the guys that are already there, they're going to play as well but Justin's a huge plus for us to get back. Those guys play down in and down out and they have a comfort level for each other so he's a big communication piece for us up there. We know it'll be a huge help for us this week."

Hill also talked about what the run defense can do to lock in and improve.

"We're gonna keep grinding," he said. "We know we have the guys in place who want to get it done to make this a better run defense. As coaches, we have to keep emphasizing it. We have to be better as coaches to make sure we get our point across. It's going to be huge because we know they have a ton of experience at the running back position. They have a good offensive line. We have to do a good job and stopping the run."