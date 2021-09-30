Week 4 Injury Report | Chargers vs. Raiders

A look at the injury reports of the Chargers and the Las Vegas Raiders as we head into the fourth week of the 2021 season.
Los Angeles Chargers:
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Game Status
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|Ankle
|LP
|Joey Bosa
|OLB
|Foot/Ankle
|FP
|Alohi Gilman
|S
|Hip
|LP
|Chris Harris Jr.
|CB
|Shoulder
|LP
|Derwin James Jr.
|S
|Toe/Shoulder
|LP
|Justin Jones
|DL
|Calf
|LP
Las Vegas Raiders:
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Game Status
|Nate Hobbs
|CB
|Shoulder
|LP
|Josh Jacobs
|RB
|Ankle
|LP
|Dallin Leavitt
|S
|Concussion
|FP
|Trayvon Mullen
|CB
|Shoulder
|LP
|Carl Nassib
|DE
|Toe
|FP
|Denzel Perryman
|LB
|Achilles/Quad
|FP
|Roderic Teamer
|S
|Ankle
|LP
|Solomon Thomas
|DE
|Knee
|LP
Practice Status
- DNP - Did not participate in practice
- LP - Limited participation in practice
- FP - Full participation
- (-) - Not listed
Game Status
- Out - Player will not play
- Doubtful - Player is unlikely to play
- Questionable - Player is not certain to play
- (-) - Not listed
The Future is Here!
Secure your 2021 Season Ticket Memberships for only $100. Click here to learn more.