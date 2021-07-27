10 Things to Watch at Chargers Training Camp

6) New Look O-Line – In addition to Slater, the Chargers' revamped offensive line includes All-Pro center Corey Linsley, and guards Matt Feiler and Oday Aboushi. According to Pro Football Focus, Linsley and Feiler combined for 1,582 snaps last season while allowing just three sacks.

7) Kenneth Murray Back to "K-9" – After donning No. 56 in his rookie season, the second-year linebacker will be wearing No. 9, his college number at Oklahoma. Murray set a Chargers rookie record with 107 total tackles in 2020. His 959 defensive snaps last were the most among any L.A. defender.

8) Eye on Special Teams – The clearest path to a roster spot for rookies – drafted or undrafted – is to impact the game on special teams. Earlier this offseason, new special teams coordinator Derius Swinton II said "all of the rookie class, they've really been good at absorbing the things that we've been putting in. I think that they can all contribute at some point." The Chargers will also have three kickers in camp: Michael Badgley, Tristan Vizcaino and Alex Kessman.

9) Ekeler Headlines Young RBs Room – Four years ago, Austin Ekeler was an undrafted free agent battling for a roster spot at Chargers training camp. Fast forward to 2021, he's established himself as one of the most versatile backs in the NFL. And at just 26, Ekeler is the veteran leader in a young running backs room. Since Ekeler entered the league, only three other running backs have more receptions than his 212: Alvin Kamara, NO (326); Christian McCaffrey, CAR (320); and James White, NE (264).