Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

10 Things to Watch at Chargers Training Camp

Jul 27, 2021 at 02:50 PM
Hayre_Chris
Chris Hayre
TEAM REPORTER
10Insights_TrainingCamp

1) New Head Coach in Charge Fans will have their first opportunity to see Brandon Staley get to work as head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers. Staley led the Rams' top-ranked defense last season. On the final day of mandatory minicamp in June, Staley said his message to the team was a simple one: Our way.

"Hopefully, when we hit the ground on July 27th when they report, they feel really strongly that they can be the best versions of themselves because of all of the work that they've put in," he said. "That's something that you must emphasize at all times. To be the best version of yourself, you really have to work at it. We've really detailed that up so that they can take advantage of these five weeks and really be ready to go on July 27th."

2) All About Justin – Reigning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Justin Herbert enters his second NFL training camp in a much different situation than his first. In 15 starts beginning in Week 2, Herbert threw for 4,336 yards – 39 yards shy of Andrew Luck's all-time rookie record in one fewer start. Herbert set rookie records in total touchdowns (36), passing touchdowns (31) and completions (396).

3) The Return of Derwin James Jr. – The All-Pro safety, who missed all of last year with a knee injury, was fully cleared for football activities at the start of organized team activities in May. James Jr. totaled 105 tackles, 3.5 sacks and three interceptions during his rookie season, helping lead the Chargers to a 12-4 record. Despite not playing in 2020, James Jr. said he's become a better player.

"I feel like I'm smarter," he said. "As crazy as it sounds, I feel like I'm smarter. The game has slowed down a lot for me. I haven't been out there physically to show you all, but the game has slowed down a lot, and I'm very excited."

4) Bosa Brothers Together Again – Defensive end Joey Bosa will be reunited on the football field this summer with his brother, Nick, when the San Francisco 49ers come to town for joint practices on Thursday, August 19 and Friday, August 20. Bosa needs two sacks in 2021 to pass Melvin Ingram (49) for sixth on the Chargers' all-time sacks list. With five, he'll pass Fred Dean (52) for fifth all-time.

5) Rookie Class Ready – Wednesday will also be the first look at the 2021 Chargers rookie class. Los Angeles had nine selections in this year's draft, the most since 2004. Offensive tackle Rashawn Slater (first round, No. 13 overall) and tight end Tre' McKitty (third round, No. 97 overall) were the final two rookies to sign their contracts on Tuesday.

Related Links

6) New Look O-Line – In addition to Slater, the Chargers' revamped offensive line includes All-Pro center Corey Linsley, and guards Matt Feiler and Oday Aboushi. According to Pro Football Focus, Linsley and Feiler combined for 1,582 snaps last season while allowing just three sacks.

7) Kenneth Murray Back to "K-9" – After donning No. 56 in his rookie season, the second-year linebacker will be wearing No. 9, his college number at Oklahoma. Murray set a Chargers rookie record with 107 total tackles in 2020. His 959 defensive snaps last were the most among any L.A. defender.

8) Eye on Special Teams The clearest path to a roster spot for rookies – drafted or undrafted – is to impact the game on special teams. Earlier this offseason, new special teams coordinator Derius Swinton II said "all of the rookie class, they've really been good at absorbing the things that we've been putting in. I think that they can all contribute at some point." The Chargers will also have three kickers in camp: Michael Badgley, Tristan Vizcaino and Alex Kessman.

9) Ekeler Headlines Young RBs Room Four years ago, Austin Ekeler was an undrafted free agent battling for a roster spot at Chargers training camp. Fast forward to 2021, he's established himself as one of the most versatile backs in the NFL. And at just 26, Ekeler is the veteran leader in a young running backs room. Since Ekeler entered the league, only three other running backs have more receptions than his 212: Alvin Kamara, NO (326); Christian McCaffrey, CAR (320); and James White, NE (264).

10) Herbert to Allen Over the last four seasons, Keenan Allen has averaged 101 catches, 1,195 receiving yards and 6.5 touchdowns. He's appeared in 62-of-64 regular-season games since 2017. The Herbert to Allen connection in 2020 was hot from the start. Allen had a career-high 16 receptions last season in Week 11 vs. the Jets. He was also targeted a career-high 19 times by quarterback Herbert in two separate games (Week 3 vs. Carolina and the aforementioned game against New York). The duo will look to build upon that success this summer at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

The Bolts Report for Training Camp 2021

Check out the best photos of the squad rolling in for the start of camp

210727_ReportGallery_036
1 / 38
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210727_ReportGallery_002
2 / 38
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210727_ReportGallery_007
3 / 38
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210727_ReportGallery_003
4 / 38
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210727_ReportGallery_006
5 / 38
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210727_ReportGallery_008
6 / 38
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210727_ReportGallery_009
7 / 38
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210727_ReportGallery_010
8 / 38
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210727_ReportGallery_011
9 / 38
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210727_ReportGallery_005
10 / 38
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210727_ReportGallery_012
11 / 38
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210727_ReportGallery_013
12 / 38
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210727_ReportGallery_014
13 / 38
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210727_ReportGallery_015
14 / 38
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210727_ReportGallery_016
15 / 38
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210727_ReportGallery_001
16 / 38
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210727_ReportGallery_017
17 / 38
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210727_ReportGallery_018
18 / 38
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210727_ReportGallery_032
19 / 38
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210727_ReportGallery_019
20 / 38
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210727_ReportGallery_020
21 / 38
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210727_ReportGallery_004
22 / 38
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210727_ReportGallery_021
23 / 38
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210727_ReportGallery_022
24 / 38
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210727_ReportGallery_023
25 / 38
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210727_ReportGallery_024
26 / 38
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210727_ReportGallery_025
27 / 38
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210727_ReportGallery_026
28 / 38
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210727_ReportGallery_027
29 / 38
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210727_ReportGallery_028
30 / 38
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210727_ReportGallery_029
31 / 38
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210727_ReportGallery_030
32 / 38
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210727_ReportGallery_031
33 / 38
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210727_ReportGallery_033
34 / 38
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210727_ReportGallery_034
35 / 38
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210727_ReportGallery_035
36 / 38
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210727_ReportGallery_037
37 / 38
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210727_ReportGallery_038
38 / 38
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The Future is Here!

2021 Season Ticket Memberships are starting at only $65 per game. Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

10 Insights: Corey Linsley Among New Chargers in the Trenches

A closer look and the Chargers' offensive and defensive lines entering training camp.
news

10 Insights: Bosa Brothers to Take Center Stage During Training Camp

The Chargers will host the San Francisco 49ers for joint practices on Thursday, August 19 and Friday, August 20.
news

10 Insights: Derwin James, Nasir Adderley Set to Team Up in 2021

The two have yet to play together in an NFL game.
news

10 Insights: Kenneth Murray Leads Bolts Linebackers in His Second NFL Season

Murray set a Chargers rookie record with 107 tackles in 2020.
news

10 Insights: Chris Harris Jr. Brings Defensive Knowledge, Championship Experience to Cornerbacks

Harris Jr. has 540 career tackles, 91 passes defensed and 21 career interceptions in 10 NFL seasons.
news

10 Insights: Meet the Chargers' Running Backs Room

Since Austin Ekeler entered the league in 2017 as an undrafted free agent, only three other running backs have more receptions.
news

Ten Offseason Takeaways from Chargers' New Coaching Staff

Key insights on the coaching staff and their thoughts throughout the offseason program.
news

10 Insights: Keenan Allen's Instant Chemistry With Justin Herbert

Allen was targeted a career-high 19 times by Herbert in two separate games last season.
news

10 Insights: What Are Joe Lombardi's Thoughts on Justin Herbert?

Ten thoughts from the Chargers coordinators on QB Justin Herbert, WR Keenan Allen, LB Kenneth Murray Jr. and more.
news

10 Insights: What You Need to Know About the Bolts' 2021 Schedule

Here are 10 quick-hitting insights on the Chargers' 2021 regular season schedule.
news

10 Insights: Bolts Draft Five Players from 2021 Senior Bowl

Guard Brenden Jaimes and running back Larry Rountree III were among the players who heard their name called by the Chargers on Saturday.

From Our Partners:

video

Between 2 Kegs: Drue Tranquill vs. Shawne Merriman

On this week's episode of Between 2 Kegs, Shawne Merriman faces off against Chargers linebacker Drue Tranquill. Find out just why Shawne Merriman's favorite QB to sack is Tom Brady, Drue Tranquill's favorite uniform combos, and what it will take for the Chargers to win the Super Bowl. Powered by Bud Light.
video

Between 2 Kegs: Derwin James vs. Shawne Merriman

Did Shawne Merriman really spend $32,000 on his rookie dinner? Who on the team is mostly like to party too hard after winning a Super Bowl? Find out on this episode of Between 2 Kegs, powered by Bud Light.
video

Introducing Between 2 Kegs

On Between 2 Kegs, powered by Bud Light, host Shawne Merriman will face off against a new challenger each week in a game of increasingly personal questions. The first episode featuring Derwin James premieres July 15.
video

Welcome to the Chargers Gaming Studio 🎮

Take a look inside the Chargers Gaming Studio powered by Southern California McDonald's!
news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Austin Proehl Off Waivers

On Tuesday, the Bolts claimed wide receiver Austin Proehl off waivers.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Christian Covington

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with defensive lineman Christian Covington.
news

Chargers Agree to Terms with Ten Undrafted Free Agents After the 2021 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with ten undrafted free agents on Saturday after the conclusion of the 2021 NFL Draft.
news

Chargers Draft DB Mark Webb With 241st Pick

The Los Angeles Chargers selected Georgia DB Mark Webb with the 241st overall pick in the seventh round of Sunday's 2021 NFL Draft.
news

Chargers Draft RB Larry Rountree III With 198th Pick

The Los Angeles Chargers selected Missouri running back Larry Rountree III with the 198th overall pick in the sixth round of Sunday's 2021 NFL Draft.
news

Chargers Draft LB Nick Niemann With 185th Pick

Niemann was a third-team All-Big Ten selection in 2020.
news

Chargers Draft G Brenden Jaimes With 159th Pick

Jaimes set a Nebraska record with 40 consecutive starts by an offensive lineman.
news

Chargers Draft DE Chris Rumph II With 118th Pick

Rumph was a two-time All-ACC selection in 2019 and 2020.
news

Chargers Draft Georgia TE Tre' McKitty With 97th Pick

McKitty joins a tight ends room that includes Jared Cook and Donald Parham.
news

Chargers Draft WR Joshua Palmer with 77th Pick

During his career with Tennessee he started 36-of-47 games catching 99 passes for 1,514 yards and seven touchdowns.
news

Chargers Draft CB Asante Samuel Jr. With 47th Pick

Samuel Jr. is the first cornerback selected by the Chargers in an NFL Draft since Craig Mager in 2015.
news

Chargers Draft OT Rashawn Slater with 13th Pick

Northwestern's Slater is the first offensive lineman selected by the Chargers in the first round since 2013.
video

Bolt Up: 2021 NFL Draft Hype Video

Draft Night is just a day away! Who will be next to join the Bolts?
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Cornerback Ryan Smith

A five-year NFL veteran, Smith has been a special teams staple for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers while also contributing defensively over his professional career. 
news

Chargers Agree to Terms with Quarterback Chase Daniel

Daniel has played in 69 games with five starts over 11 NFL seasons, throwing for 1,694 yards and eight touchdowns. 
news

Chargers Agree to Terms with Outside Linebacker Kyler Fackrell

Fackrell, who originally came into the NFL as a third-round selection by the Green Bay Packers in 2016, has appeared in 73 total games with 18 starts. 
news

Chargers Agree to Terms with Guard Oday Aboushi 

Aboushi has appeared in 65 career regular-season games, including 42 starts, since being a fifth-round selection by the New York Jets in the 2013 NFL Draft.
news

Welcome Back, Brandon Facyson and Michael Badgley!

Chargers re-sign cornerback Brandon Facyson and kicker Michael Badgley.
news

Chargers Agree to Terms with Two-Time Pro Bowl Tight End Jared Cook

Since being selected in the third round of the 2009 NFL Draft by Tennessee, Cook has hauled in 505 passes for 6,673 yards and 41 touchdowns in 12 NFL seasons. 
news

Corey Linsley and Matt Feiler Agree to Terms with Bolts

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms on multi-year contracts with center Corey Linsley and guard Matt Feiler.
news

Chargers Agree to Terms with Cornerback Michael Davis 

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms on a multi-year contract with cornerback Michael Davis.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Part Ways with Casey Hayward Jr.

The Los Angeles Chargers today announced the release of cornerback Casey Hayward Jr.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Release Malik Jefferson and Trai Turner

The Los Angeles Chargers today announced a pair of roster moves, releasing linebacker Malik Jefferson and guard Trai Turner.
video

Pass the Sticks: Derwin James vs. Kyzir White in NBA 2k21

Safety Derwin James and Linebacker Kyzir White face off in NBA 2k21 as the Lakers and Warriors go down to the wire. Presented by Southern California Toyota.
video

King of the Court: Best of Chargers NBA 2k21 Tournament

Relive the entire King of the Court tournament featuring Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, Kenneth Murray Jr. and more! Sponsored by Southern California McDonald's.
video

King of the Court: 2k Tournament Championship

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Kyzir White faces off against wide receiver KJ Hill in the King of the Court tournament FINAL. Presented by Southern California McDonald's.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign 10 Players to Contracts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed the following 10 players to Reserve/Future free agent contracts. All 10 players finished the 2020 season on the team's practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate John Brannon from Practice Squad

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated cornerback John Brannon from the practice squad.
Latest News
Advertising