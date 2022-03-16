10 Insights: What Khalil Mack Brings to L.A.'s New-Look Defense

Below are 10 quick-hitting insights on outside linebacker Khalil Mack, whom the Chargers officially acquired via trade on Wednesday from the Chicago Bears:
1) Mack is a six-time Pro Bowler, three-time AP First-Team All-Pro and 2016 AP Defensive Player of the Year. Since his rookie season in 2014, only four current players have more sacks than his 78.5.
2) Mack will be paired with Joey Bosa to form perhaps the best pass-rushing duo in the NFL. Since 2016, only five current players have more sacks than Mack (57.5) and Bosa (58.0).
3) Brandon Staley was the Chicago Bears' outside linebackers coach in 2018, overseeing a season where Mack was second in DPOY voting: 47 total tackles, 12.5 sacks, 18 quarterback hits, six forced fumbles and an interception returned for a touchdown.
4) Per Pro Football Focus, "Mack was the NFL's highest-graded edge defender in 2020 before his injury-hindered 2021 campaign (just 315 snaps played)." His wins above replacement (WAR) among edge rushers since 2016 is a league-best 2.93. Bosa is fourth at 2.45.
5) Mack rejoins with AFC West, where he spent his first four NFL seasons after being selected by the Oakland Raiders with the fifth overall pick in 2014. He never missed a game with the Raiders, finishing his time in Oakland with 40.5 sacks, 84 QB hits and nine forced fumbles.
6) Thirteen players from the University of Buffalo have been selected in the NFL Draft. Mack is the only first-rounder. He totaled 327 tackles and 28.5 sacks for the Bulls.
7) The team that Mack has sacked the most? The Broncos. He has 11.5 career sacks against Denver, including a five-sack performance on Dec. 13, 2015.
8) Mack and Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (98 sacks) were both selected in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft. Together they have 174.5 combined sacks. Only three other players from the class have 40 sacks or more (Dallas' DeMarcus Lawrence, 48.5; Cleveland's Jadeveon Clowney, 41; and San Francisco's Dee Ford, 40).
9) Including Mack and Bosa, here are some of the other pass rushers under contract in the AFC West: Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones, Las Vegas; Bradley Chubb and Randy Gregory, Denver; and Frank Clark and defensive tackle Chris Jones, Kansas City.
10) Los Angeles has four defensive starters with a combined 13 Pro Bowl appearances (Mack, 6; Bosa, 4; safety Derwin James Jr., 2; cornerback J.C. Jackson, 1).
*Stats and information courtesy of Pro Football Reference and Chargers Communications unless otherwise noted.
