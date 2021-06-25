10 Insights: Meet the Chargers' Running Backs Room

7) Fullback Gabe Nabers appeared in all 16 games during his rookie season, including five starts. His second and third career NFL receptions went for touchdowns in back-to-back games at Denver (Week 8) and vs. Las Vegas (Week 9), respectively.

8) Nabers has familiarity with a pair of players drafted by the Chargers in April. Cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. was a teammate of Nabers at Florida State, as was tight end Tre' McKitty, who transferred to Georgia after playing three seasons with the Seminoles.

9) Darius Bradwell appeared in two games last season as an undrafted free agent, totaling 18 snaps on special teams. He finished eighth all-time in rushing at Tulane (2,062 yards) despite having fewer carries than any other Green Wave back in the top 12.