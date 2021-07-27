We've Signed Rashawn Slater

Los Angeles Chargers signed first-round selection Offensive Tackle Rashawn Slater.
On Tuesday, the Bolts claimed wide receiver Austin Proehl off waivers.
The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with defensive lineman Christian Covington.
The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with ten undrafted free agents on Saturday after the conclusion of the 2021 NFL Draft.
The Los Angeles Chargers selected Georgia DB Mark Webb with the 241st overall pick in the seventh round of Sunday's 2021 NFL Draft.
The Los Angeles Chargers selected Missouri running back Larry Rountree III with the 198th overall pick in the sixth round of Sunday's 2021 NFL Draft.
Niemann was a third-team All-Big Ten selection in 2020.
Jaimes set a Nebraska record with 40 consecutive starts by an offensive lineman.
Rumph was a two-time All-ACC selection in 2019 and 2020.
McKitty joins a tight ends room that includes Jared Cook and Donald Parham.
During his career with Tennessee he started 36-of-47 games catching 99 passes for 1,514 yards and seven touchdowns.
Samuel Jr. is the first cornerback selected by the Chargers in an NFL Draft since Craig Mager in 2015.
Northwestern's Slater is the first offensive lineman selected by the Chargers in the first round since 2013.
A five-year NFL veteran, Smith has been a special teams staple for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers while also contributing defensively over his professional career.
Daniel has played in 69 games with five starts over 11 NFL seasons, throwing for 1,694 yards and eight touchdowns.
Fackrell, who originally came into the NFL as a third-round selection by the Green Bay Packers in 2016, has appeared in 73 total games with 18 starts.
Aboushi has appeared in 65 career regular-season games, including 42 starts, since being a fifth-round selection by the New York Jets in the 2013 NFL Draft.
Chargers re-sign cornerback Brandon Facyson and kicker Michael Badgley.
Since being selected in the third round of the 2009 NFL Draft by Tennessee, Cook has hauled in 505 passes for 6,673 yards and 41 touchdowns in 12 NFL seasons.
The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms on multi-year contracts with center Corey Linsley and guard Matt Feiler.
The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms on a multi-year contract with cornerback Michael Davis.
The Los Angeles Chargers today announced the release of cornerback Casey Hayward Jr.
The Los Angeles Chargers today announced a pair of roster moves, releasing linebacker Malik Jefferson and guard Trai Turner.
The Los Angeles Chargers today signed the following 10 players to Reserve/Future free agent contracts. All 10 players finished the 2020 season on the team's practice squad.