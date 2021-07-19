10 Insights: Derwin James, Nasir Adderley Set to Team Up in 2021

Below are 10 quick-hitting insights on the Chargers safeties ahead of training camp:
1) The 2021 season marks the return of Derwin James Jr., who missed all of last year with a knee injury. James Jr. – the Chargers' first-round selection (No. 17 overall) in 2018 – was a First-Team All-Pro in his rookie year. He totaled 105 tackles, 3.5 sacks and three interceptions that season, and the Chargers finished 12-4.
2) Since 2018, James Jr. has shared the field with defensive end Joey Bosa for only 12 regular-season games. James Jr. and fellow safety Nasir Adderley have yet to play together in an NFL game.
3) In his sophomore season, Adderley appeared in 15 games and made 14 starts, totaling 69 tackles. He picked off quarterback Drew Brees on "Monday Night Football" in Week 5 for his first career interception in the NFL.
4) Adderley made an impact on special teams late in the 2020 season. In Week 14 vs. Atlanta, he had a 76-yard kick return. Two weeks later vs. Denver, Adderley followed that up with a 53-yard kick return.
5) Alohi Gilman, L.A.'s sixth-round pick in 2020 (No. 186 overall), appeared in 15 games as a rookie, getting a majority of his work on special teams – 182 snaps. He made his first career start in Week 17 at Kansas City, totaling three tackles and a quarterback hit.
6) Gilman is one of four former Notre Dame players on the Chargers' current roster (LB Drue Tranquill, DT Jerry Tillery, CB Donte Vaughn). James Jr. is one of four former Florida State players on the Chargers' current roster (CB Asante Samuel Jr., FB Gabe Nabers and TE Tre' McKitty).
7) Georgia defensive back Mark Webb was the Chargers' final pick in the seventh round (No. 241 overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft. According to Georgia athletics, Webb played in eight games in 2020 (three starts) and had 21 tackles. He also notched his first career interception for the Bulldogs against Auburn last season.
8) Shortly after he was drafted, Webb revealed that he and Adderley played little league together. Both are from Philadelphia. Webb will also be reunited with McKitty, his college teammate. Before 2021, the last player from the University of Georgia to be drafted by the Chargers was wide receiver Gene Washington in 1977.
9) Los Angeles signed Ben DeLuca as an undrafted free agent after the 2021 NFL Draft. DeLuca was a four-year starter at the University of Charlotte, according to the 49ers athletics page. He's the school's all-time leader in tackles (313), forced fumbles (9), fumbles recovered (6) and pass break-ups (13).
10) In addition to his coaching experience, defensive coordinator Renaldo Hill played 10 NFL seasons as a DB for four different teams. He appeared in 141 games, totaled 607 tackles and had 19 interceptions.
Snap counts and stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference.
The Future is Here!
2021 Season Ticket Memberships are starting at only $65 per game. Click here to learn more.