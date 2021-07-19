10 Insights: Derwin James, Nasir Adderley Set to Team Up in 2021

5) Alohi Gilman, L.A.'s sixth-round pick in 2020 (No. 186 overall), appeared in 15 games as a rookie, getting a majority of his work on special teams – 182 snaps. He made his first career start in Week 17 at Kansas City, totaling three tackles and a quarterback hit.

6) Gilman is one of four former Notre Dame players on the Chargers' current roster (LB Drue Tranquill, DT Jerry Tillery, CB Donte Vaughn). James Jr. is one of four former Florida State players on the Chargers' current roster (CB Asante Samuel Jr., FB Gabe Nabers and TE Tre' McKitty).

7) Georgia defensive back Mark Webb was the Chargers' final pick in the seventh round (No. 241 overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft. According to Georgia athletics, Webb played in eight games in 2020 (three starts) and had 21 tackles. He also notched his first career interception for the Bulldogs against Auburn last season.