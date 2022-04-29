10 Insights: Bolts Continue to Bolster O-Line With Zion Johnson

Below are 10 quick-hitting insights on new Chargers guard Zion Johnson:
1) Johnson, who is from Bowie, Md., didn't start playing football until his junior season of high school at Riverdale Baptist. Per The Athletic’s Dane Brugler, Johnson picked up golf in the seventh grade and played the sport until his junior year.
2) One of Johnson's high school teammates was offensive lineman Christian Darrisaw, who was selected by the Minnesota Vikings last year with the 23rd overall pick.
3) Johnson's collegiate career began at Davidson, where he played in 22 games (19 starts). After two seasons, he transferred to Boston College where he played his final three years.
4) Johnson was an AP First Team All-American and All-ACC in his final season at BC. Per ESPN Stats and Info, he didn't allow a pressure on 347 pass block plays.
5) The player that Johnson says he watches the most is Cowboys offensive tackle Tyron Smith. Smith is the reason Johnson wore No. 77 at BC. Guards Rodger Saffold (Bills) and Laken Tomlinson (Jets) are two players Johnson says he models his game after.
6) More from Brugler: Johnson played in 58 straight games in five years of college, never missing a game. He "logged double-digit starts at three different offensive line positions (left guard, left tackle, right tackle)."
7) Johnson participated in the 2022 Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama. He was named the Practice Player of the Week, described by Senior Bowl Executive Director Jim Nagy as "an overall game week honor awarded to one position player on both American & National rosters."
Go along for the ride with Zion Johnson in Las Vegas as he went from NFL Draft Prospect to Chargers First-Round Draft Pick
8) Johnson's mother, Tammi, was a basketball player at Virginia Tech. Zion said his mother was a power forward and center and her specialty was rebounding. "She had quite the career," he said.
9) The Chargers selected a first-round offensive lineman in back-to-back drafts for the first time in 36 years (OT Jim Lachey, 1985; OT James FitzPatrick, 1986).
10) Johnson is the fourth-ever player from Boston College drafted by the Chargers. The last was defensive back DeJuan Tribble in 2008 (sixth round, No. 192 overall).
