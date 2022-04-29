Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

10 Insights: Bolts Continue to Bolster O-Line With Zion Johnson

Apr 29, 2022 at 04:49 PM
Hayre_Chris
Chris Hayre
TEAM REPORTER
10Insights_Zion

Below are 10 quick-hitting insights on new Chargers guard Zion Johnson:

1) Johnson, who is from Bowie, Md., didn't start playing football until his junior season of high school at Riverdale Baptist. Per The Athletic’s Dane Brugler, Johnson picked up golf in the seventh grade and played the sport until his junior year.

2) One of Johnson's high school teammates was offensive lineman Christian Darrisaw, who was selected by the Minnesota Vikings last year with the 23rd overall pick.

3) Johnson's collegiate career began at Davidson, where he played in 22 games (19 starts). After two seasons, he transferred to Boston College where he played his final three years.

4) Johnson was an AP First Team All-American and All-ACC in his final season at BC. Per ESPN Stats and Info, he didn't allow a pressure on 347 pass block plays.

Related Links

5) The player that Johnson says he watches the most is Cowboys offensive tackle Tyron Smith. Smith is the reason Johnson wore No. 77 at BC. Guards Rodger Saffold (Bills) and Laken Tomlinson (Jets) are two players Johnson says he models his game after.

6) More from Brugler: Johnson played in 58 straight games in five years of college, never missing a game. He "logged double-digit starts at three different offensive line positions (left guard, left tackle, right tackle)."

7) Johnson participated in the 2022 Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama. He was named the Practice Player of the Week, described by Senior Bowl Executive Director Jim Nagy as "an overall game week honor awarded to one position player on both American & National rosters."

Photos: Zion Johnson in Vegas

Go along for the ride with Zion Johnson in Las Vegas as he went from NFL Draft Prospect to Chargers First-Round Draft Pick

220428_ZionVegasGallery_001
1 / 38
(Kevin Sabitus/NFL)
220428_ZionVegasGallery_002
2 / 38
(Kevin Sabitus/NFL)
220428_ZionVegasGallery_003
3 / 38
(Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
220428_ZionVegasGallery_004
4 / 38
(Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
220428_ZionVegasGallery_005
5 / 38
(Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
220428_ZionVegasGallery_006
6 / 38
(Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
220428_ZionVegasGallery_007
7 / 38
(Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
220428_ZionVegasGalleryAdd_001
8 / 38
(Mikey Owens/NFL)
220428_ZionVegasGalleryAdd_002
9 / 38
(Mikey Owens/NFL)
220428_ZionVegasGallery_008
10 / 38
(Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
220428_ZionVegasGallery_009
11 / 38
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
220428_ZionVegasGallery_010
12 / 38
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
220428_ZionVegasGallery_011
13 / 38
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
220428_ZionVegasGallery_012
14 / 38
(Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
220428_ZionVegasGallery_013
15 / 38
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
220428_ZionVegasGallery_014
16 / 38
(Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
220428_ZionVegasGallery_015
17 / 38
(Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
220428_ZionVegasGalleryAdd_003
18 / 38
(Kevin Sabitus/NFL)
220428_ZionVegasGallery_016
19 / 38
(Jeff Bottari/NFL)
220428_ZionVegasGalleryAdd_006
20 / 38
(Kevin Sabitus/NFL)
220428_ZionVegasGallery_018
21 / 38
(Jeff Bottari/NFL)
AP_22119107466146
22 / 38
(John Locher/AP Photo)
220428_ZionVegasGalleryAdd_004
23 / 38
(Kevin Sabitus/NFL)
220428_ZionVegasGalleryAdd_005
24 / 38
(Kevin Sabitus/NFL)
220428_ZionVegasGallery_017
25 / 38
(Jeff Bottari/NFL)
AP_22119109868693
26 / 38
(Jae C. Hong/AP Photo)
AP_22119127714112
27 / 38
(Doug Benc/AP Photo)
220428_ZionVegasGallery_019
28 / 38
(Jeff Bottari/NFL)
220428_ZionVegasGallery_020
29 / 38
(Jeff Bottari/NFL)
220428_ZionVegasGallery_021
30 / 38
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220428_ZionVegasGallery_022
31 / 38
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220428_ZionVegasGallery_023
32 / 38
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220428_ZionVegasGallery_024
33 / 38
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220428_ZionVegasGallery_025
34 / 38
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220428_ZionVegasGallery_026
35 / 38
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220428_ZionVegasGallery_027
36 / 38
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220428_ZionVegasGallery_028
37 / 38
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220428_ZionVegasGallery_029
38 / 38
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

8) Johnson's mother, Tammi, was a basketball player at Virginia Tech. Zion said his mother was a power forward and center and her specialty was rebounding. "She had quite the career," he said.

9) The Chargers selected a first-round offensive lineman in back-to-back drafts for the first time in 36 years (OT Jim Lachey, 1985; OT James FitzPatrick, 1986).

10) Johnson is the fourth-ever player from Boston College drafted by the Chargers. The last was defensive back DeJuan Tribble in 2008 (sixth round, No. 192 overall).

Bolt Up for 2022!

Secure your 2022 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

10 Insights: Gerald Everett Set to Lead Young Tight Ends Room in Los Angeles

At 27, Everett is coming off of his best season as a pro as a member of the Seattle Seahawks.

news

10 Insights: Dustin Hopkins Returns to Bolts After Standout '21 Season

Since joining the Chargers, Hopkins has converted 90 percent of his field goal attempts.

news

10 Insights: Fresh Off Best Season as a Pro, Austin Johnson Joins the Bolts

Johnson started all 17 games last season for the New York Giants.

news

10 Insights: Sebastian Joseph-Day's Ascending NFL Career Continues With Chargers

The fifth-year defensive tackle stays in L.A. and is reunited with head coach Brandon Staley.

news

10 Insights: 'Mr. INT' J.C. Jackson Gives Bolts Secondary New Dimension

No NFL player has more interceptions than Jackson (25) since 2018.

news

10 Insights: What Khalil Mack Brings to L.A.'s New-Look Defense

The six-time Pro Bowler, three-time AP First-Team All-Pro and 2016 AP Defensive Player of the Year will be wearing powder blue in 2022.

news

10 Insights From Mike Williams' Career Year in 2021

Williams caught 76 passes on 129 targets for 1,146 yards – all career highs.

news

10 Insights: Joey Bosa Joins Chargers Legend with Fourth Pro Bowl Honor

Los Angeles led the NFL with 11 strip-sacks on the year and ranked No. 3 with a conference-best 19 forced fumbles.

news

10 Insights: Derwin James Makes History In 2021 Return

James is now the first defensive back and eighth player since 2000 to post 100 tackles after missing the entire previous season due to injury.

news

10 Insights: Five Straight Pro Bowls for Keenan Allen

Over the last five seasons, Allen has averaged 102 catches for 1,184 yards and just over six touchdowns.

news

10 Insights: Austin Ekeler Finishes 2021 Season With Hall of Fame Company

Ekeler's accomplishments this season has put him in conversations with LaDainian Tomlinson and Marshall Faulk.

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.

video

Chargers Partner with Fresh Vine Wine, Co-Owned by Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough

The Chargers announced a new multi-year partnership with Fresh Vine Wine, owned by entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, to feature their wine at select bars at SoFi Stadium! To celebrate the announcement, Dobrev and Hough cheered on the Chargers at the team's first home game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, August 22.

video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.

video

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough Vlog Their Trip to SoFi Stadium

Entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough crash the Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers preseason game at SoFi Stadium! Join them for a vlog of their tour of the one-of-a-kind NFL stadium as they promote their lifestyle wine brand, Fresh Vine Wine.

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

news

Los Angeles Chargers and Fresh Vine Wine Announce Partnership

Celebrities Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough partner with the Chargers for a new SoFi Stadium offering.

video

Bolt Up: 2022 Draft Hype Video

Take a look back at the Chargers draft picks through the years as the start of the 2022 NFL Draft draws near and who the Chargers will select with their first round pick will be revealed.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Offensive Lineman Will Clapp

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed center/guard Will Clapp.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Linebacker Troy Reeder

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Troy Reeder.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Wide Receiver DeAndre Carter

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver DeAndre Carter.

video

All In: Offseason Special | Arms Race

Go behind the scenes of the Chargers blockbuster 2022 free agency on this special offseason episode of All In powered by Bud Light. See how the acquisitions of six-time Pro Bowl linebacker Khalil Mack, star cornerback J.C. Jackson and more came together as the Bolts begin loading up for the arms race for the AFC West.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Tight End Gerald Everett

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Gerald Everett.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Punter JK Scott

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed punter JK Scott.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Christian Covington

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with defensive lineman Christian Covington.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Chase Daniel

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed quarterback Chase Daniel.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Dustin Hopkins

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed kicker Dustin Hopkins to a multi-year contract.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Announce Free Agency Moves

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with Pro Bowl cornerback J.C. Jackson, defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day, defensive lineman Austin Johnson and long snapper Josh Harris.

news

Chargers Acquire Six-Time Pro Bowl Outside Linebacker Khalil Mack

The Los Angeles Chargers today announced the team has acquired outside linebacker Khalil Mack from the Chicago Bears. In exchange, the Chargers will send a 2022 second-round draft pick and a 2023 sixth-round selection to Chicago.

news

Chargers Tender Offers to Guyton, Norton and Parham Jr.

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed tenders on wide receiver Jalen Guyton, tackle Storm Norton and tight end Donald Parham Jr.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Mike Williams to Multi-Year Extension

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Mike Williams to a multi-year contract extension.

video

Let's Play: Drue Tranquill vs. Uchenna Nwosu in Super Smash Bros

Drue Tranquill and Uchenna Nwosu battle it out in a duel of Super Smash Bros in this episode of Let's Play! Presented by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Pass the Sticks: Chris Rumph vs. Tre' McKitty in NBA 2K21

Chris Rumph and Tre' McKitty face off in NBA 2K21 by EA Sports in this episode of Pass the Sticks powered by Toyota.

video

All In: Episode 10 | Our Way

Go behind the scenes of creating the 2021 Chargers and their new identity on the season finale of All In powered by Bud Light. Look back at some of the Bolts landmark games of the year, including wins over the Kansas City Chiefs & Cincinnati Bengals, as the team begins to prepare for the 2022 combine, the NFL Draft and beyond.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign 11 Players to Contracts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed the following 11 players to Reserve/Future free agent contracts. All 11 players finished the 2021 season on the team's practice squad.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Raiders Hype Video

The Bolts will travel to Las Vegas to take on the Raiders in a must-win Week 18 matchup.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Kyler Fackrell

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated outside linebacker Kyler Fackrell from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return and waived cornerback Essang Bassey.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Several Players

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated eight players from Reserve/COVID-19 — safety Nasir Adderley, safety Alohi Gilman, cornerback Chris Harris Jr., cornerback Davontae Harris, kicker Dustin Hopkins, tackle Storm Norton, long snapper Matt Overton and tackle Trey Pipkins III. The team also activated linebacker Cole Christiansen (COVID-19 elevation) and tight end Hunter Kampmoyer (COVID-19 elevation) from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Broncos Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Denver Broncos in Week 17 at SoFi Stadium.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Texans Hype Video

The Bolts will travel to Houston to take on the Texans in Week 16.

news

Chargers Announce Moves Before Week 16

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated eight players as COVID-19 elevations — wide receiver Michael Bandy, running back Darius Bradwell, defensive lineman Andrew Brown, defensive back Ben DeLuca, outside linebacker Emeke Egbule, wide receiver Maurice Ffrench, defensive lineman Forrest Merrill and wide receiver Jason Moore Jr.

video

Let's Play: Tre' McKitty vs. Chris Rumph in Mario Golf

Rookies Chris Rumph and Tre' McKitty face off in a duel of Mario Golf and things get heated in this episode of Let's Play! Presented by Southern California McDonald's.

video

All In: Episode 9 | A Rivalry Renewed

Chargers vs. Chiefs. Justin Herbert vs. Patrick Mahomes. On this ninth installment of All In powered by Bud Light, go all-access on the Bolts' Week 15 primetime battle vs. the Kansas City Chiefs under the lights at SoFi Stadium for positioning in the 2021 playoff picture.

Latest News
Advertising