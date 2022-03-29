Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

10 Insights: Dustin Hopkins Returns to Bolts After Standout '21 Season

Mar 29, 2022 at 01:51 PM
Hayre_Chris
Chris Hayre
TEAM REPORTER
Below are 10 quick-hitting insights on the Chargers specialists entering 2022:

1) The Chargers re-signed kicker Dustin Hopkins to a multi-year contract on March 17. Since joining Los Angeles last October, Hopkins converted 18 of his 20 field goal attempts. He also made 30 of his 32 extra-point attempts in powder blue.

2) In his second game with Los Angeles, Hopkins' 29-yard field goal with two seconds remaining beat the Philadelphia Eagles on the road 27-24.

3) Hopkins was a perfect 17-of-17 from inside 50 yards last season with the Chargers. In Week 14 against the Giants, he was responsible for a season-high 13 points in a 37-21 victory.

4) A rarity, Hopkins played against the Chargers in Week 1 as a member of the Washington Football Team. He accounted for 10 of Washington's 16 points in the Chargers' season-opening win. Hopkins spent nearly 6.5 seasons in Washington and trails only Mark Moseley and Chip Lohmiller for most field goals made in team history.

5) After 10 years with the Atlanta Falcons, long snapper Josh Harris signed with the Chargers earlier this month. Harris was selected to his first Pro Bowl in 2021.

6) Harris played his college football at Auburn before appearing in 163 games (including playoffs) with the Falcons. He was Pro Football Focus' top-graded long snapper last season, according to The Athletic.

7) Entering 2022, only quarterback Chase Daniel has more years in the NFL among Chargers players than Harris.

Related Links

Photos: Best of Josh Harris

Browse through photos of new addition, Pro Bowl long-snapper, Josh Harris

8) The Chargers signed punter JK Scott, who was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft (No. 172 overall) out of Alabama.

9) Scott appeared in every game for the Packers during his first three seasons in the league, averaging 44.6 yards per punt. His career long is 67 yards. Scott played in one game for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2021.

10) New special teams coordinator Ryan Ficken, who previously spent 15 seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, coached against Scott in the NFC North from 2018-20.

*Stats and information courtesy of Pro Football Reference and Chargers Communications unless otherwise noted.

