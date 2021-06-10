10 Insights: Keenan Allen's Instant Chemistry With Justin Herbert

One of several storylines this offseason for the Chargers is the competition at wide receiver. Ahead of next week's minicamp, below are 10 quick-hitting insights about the group:
1) Over the last four seasons, Keenan Allen has averaged 101 catches, 1,195 receiving yards and 6.5 touchdowns. He's appeared in 62-of-64 regular-season games since 2017.
2) Allen had a career-high 16 receptions last season in Week 11 vs. the Jets. He was also targeted a career-high 19 times by quarterback Justin Herbert in two separate games (Week 3 vs. Carolina and the aforementioned game against New York). The only other game Allen was targeted that many times was on "Sunday Night Football" in 2018 against the Pittsburgh Steelers – a 33-30 L.A. win.
3) Over the last three seasons, Mike Williams has averaged 17.29 yards per reception – the highest in the NFL (minimum 200 targets via Stathead). He has 41 catches of 20 yards or more and 12 catches of 40 yards or more during that time.
4) Jalen Guyton had the Chargers' first receiving touchdown in SoFi Stadium history last season in Week 2 vs. Kansas City. From Weeks 4 to 6, Guyton caught a 72-yard touchdown against Tampa Bay; a 49-yard reception in the Superdome against the Saints; and a 70-yard TD against Jacksonville. In Week 15 at Las Vegas, his 53-yard reception in overtime set up the game-winning score by Herbert.
5) Tyron Johnson's first NFL reception went for a 50-yard touchdown in Week 4 against the Buccaneers. In fact, four of his first five career receptions went for 50 yards or more. With 16 seconds remaining in Week 14, Herbert found Johnson for a 25-yard reception to set up the game-winning field goal that beat the Falcons 20-17.
6) The Chargers selected Tennessee's Joshua Palmer in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft (No. 77 overall). In 2020, Palmer caught 33 passes for 475 yards and four touchdowns. According to Tennessee Athletics, 23 of those receptions went for first downs. Palmer grew up in Brampton, Ontario before moving to the U.S. at 15 years old to play football at St. Thomas Aquinas High School.
7) Joe Reed and K.J. Hill are entering their second seasons with the Chargers. In 11 games, Reed's biggest impact came on special teams, including a 46-yard kick return in Week 1. He also had five rushes for 29 yards and a touchdown. Hill had seven receptions for 73 yards in 2020. His best game came in Week 15 in Las Vegas: three catches for 39 yards in a 30-27 win.
8) Austin Proehl is one of the newest members of the Bolts' wide receivers room. Proehl, who was claimed off waivers from San Francisco, was on the Rams practice squad during a portion of 2018. During his time with the Seattle Dragons of the XFL, Proehl caught 16 passes for 225 yards and three touchdowns.
9) Jason Moore signed a reserve/future contract in January. His two career NFL receptions came against the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2019. Moore is one of 10 players from the University of Findlay to play in the AFL/NFL, according to Pro Football Reference.
10) John Hurst also signed a reserve/future contract in January. The 24-year-old spent time on Tampa Bay's practice squad last season. In his final year at West Georgia, Hurst caught 40 passes for 654 yards (16.35 yards per catch) and seven touchdowns.
