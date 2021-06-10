10 Insights: Keenan Allen's Instant Chemistry With Justin Herbert

6) The Chargers selected Tennessee's Joshua Palmer in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft (No. 77 overall). In 2020, Palmer caught 33 passes for 475 yards and four touchdowns. According to Tennessee Athletics, 23 of those receptions went for first downs. Palmer grew up in Brampton, Ontario before moving to the U.S. at 15 years old to play football at St. Thomas Aquinas High School.

7) Joe Reed and K.J. Hill are entering their second seasons with the Chargers. In 11 games, Reed's biggest impact came on special teams, including a 46-yard kick return in Week 1. He also had five rushes for 29 yards and a touchdown. Hill had seven receptions for 73 yards in 2020. His best game came in Week 15 in Las Vegas: three catches for 39 yards in a 30-27 win.