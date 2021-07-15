10 Insights: Kenneth Murray Leads Bolts Linebackers in His Second NFL Season

4) Kyzir White set career highs in starts (10), total tackles (77), tackles for loss (four) and quarterback hits (three) in his third NFL season. White had a 15-tackle performance against the New Orleans Saints in Week 5 on "Monday Night Football."

5) Cole Christiansen returns for his second season with the Chargers. Christiansen was signed as an undrafted free agent in 2020 from Army. He appeared in four games last season, playing 61 snaps on special teams. When Christiansen is done playing football, he'll serve at least five years as a field artillery officer.

6) Emeke Egbule has appeared in 29 games over the last two seasons, playing 355 snaps on special teams. The former University of Houston linebacker was a sixth-round pick of the Chargers in 2019.