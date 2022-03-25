Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

10 Insights: Fresh Off Best Season as a Pro, Austin Johnson Joins the Bolts 

Mar 25, 2022 at 10:22 AM
Hayre_Chris
Chris Hayre
TEAM REPORTER
10Insights_AustinJohnson

Below are 10 quick-hitting insights on new Chargers defensive tackle Austin Johnson:

1) Johnson was selected by the Tennessee Titans in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft (No. 43 overall) out of Penn State. The Titans then selected running back Derrick Henry two picks later.

2) Johnson's Penn State teammates included running back Saquon Barkley, Bucs wide receiver Chris Godwin, free agent defensive end Carl Nassib and former Chargers cornerback Trevor Williams.

3) In his final season at Penn State in 2015, Johnson was named second team All-Big Ten by the media. He was also the recipient of the Reid-Robinson award, given to the school's most outstanding defensive lineman.

4) Among the first team All-Big 10 during the 2015 season? Ohio State defensive end Joey Bosa, who was drafted 40 spots ahead of Johnson in 2016 by the Chargers (No. 3 overall). The Buckeye and Nittany Lion are now teammates.

5) Johnson played in 58 games, including 13 starts, in his four seasons with the Titans. He totaled 83 tackles (four for loss), five quarterback hits, and 2.5 sacks.

6) In his last two seasons with the Giants, Johnson started more games (17) and had more tackles (93), QB hits (eight) and sacks (4.5) than his first four years in Tennessee.

7) Johnson started every game for New York in 2021, including against the Chargers in Week 14 at SoFi Stadium. His defensive coordinator with the Giants was Patrick Graham, the new DC for the Las Vegas Raiders.

Related Links

Photos: Austin Johnson + ⚡️⚡️⚡️

Check out some photos of defensive lineman Austin Johnson as the newest member of the Los Angeles Chargers

220317_AustinJohnson_012
1 / 26
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220317_AustinJohnson_004
2 / 26
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220317_AustinJohnson_001
3 / 26
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220317_AustinJohnson_006
4 / 26
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220317_AustinJohnson_002
5 / 26
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220317_AustinJohnson_005
6 / 26
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220317_AustinJohnson_007
7 / 26
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220317_AustinJohnson_008
8 / 26
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220317_AustinJohnson_009
9 / 26
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220317_AustinJohnson_010
10 / 26
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220317_AustinJohnson_003
11 / 26
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220317_AustinJohnson_011
12 / 26
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220317_AustinJohnson_013
13 / 26
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220317_AustinJohnson_014
14 / 26
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220317_AustinJohnson_015
15 / 26
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220317_AustinJohnson_016
16 / 26
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220317_AustinJohnson_017
17 / 26
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220317_AustinJohnson_018
18 / 26
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220317_AustinJohnson_020
19 / 26
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220317_AustinJohnson_019
20 / 26
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220317_AustinJohnson_021
21 / 26
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220317_AustinJohnson_022
22 / 26
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220317_AustinJohnson_024
23 / 26
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220317_AustinJohnson_023
24 / 26
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220317_AustinJohnson_025
25 / 26
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220317_AustinJohnson_026
26 / 26
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

8) Johnson was an all-state basketball player in high school at St. Augustine Prep. in New Jersey, per the Philadelphia Inquirer.

9) Versatility is the name of Johnson's game. In his media availability on Wednesday, he said he's comfortable playing a number of positions across the defensive line. With the Giants, Johnson primarily played nose tackle, adding that he also played "5 [technique], 4 [technique], inside of the tackle and outside of the tackle, just all over the place — and I felt comfortable doing that stuff."

10) Johnson and Sebastian Joseph-Day were brought to Los Angeles to help improve the Chargers' run defense. Pro Football Focus named the Chargers' defensive line as the "most improved" after the additions of Khalil Mack, Joseph-Day and Johnson.

*Stats and information courtesy of Pro Football Reference and Chargers Communications unless otherwise noted.

Bolt Up for 2022!

Secure your 2022 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

10 Insights: Sebastian Joseph-Day's Ascending NFL Career Continues With Chargers

The fifth-year defensive tackle stays in L.A. and is reunited with head coach Brandon Staley.
news

10 Insights: 'Mr. INT' J.C. Jackson Gives Bolts Secondary New Dimension

No NFL player has more interceptions than Jackson (25) since 2018.
news

10 Insights: What Khalil Mack Brings to L.A.'s New-Look Defense

The six-time Pro Bowler, three-time AP First-Team All-Pro and 2016 AP Defensive Player of the Year will be wearing powder blue in 2022.
news

10 Insights From Mike Williams' Career Year in 2021

Williams caught 76 passes on 129 targets for 1,146 yards – all career highs.
news

10 Insights: Joey Bosa Joins Chargers Legend with Fourth Pro Bowl Honor

Los Angeles led the NFL with 11 strip-sacks on the year and ranked No. 3 with a conference-best 19 forced fumbles.
news

10 Insights: Derwin James Makes History In 2021 Return

James is now the first defensive back and eighth player since 2000 to post 100 tackles after missing the entire previous season due to injury. 
news

10 Insights: Five Straight Pro Bowls for Keenan Allen

Over the last five seasons, Allen has averaged 102 catches for 1,184 yards and just over six touchdowns.
news

10 Insights: Austin Ekeler Finishes 2021 Season With Hall of Fame Company

Ekeler's accomplishments this season has put him in conversations with LaDainian Tomlinson and Marshall Faulk.
news

10 Insights from Justin Herbert's Second NFL Season

Herbert set the Chargers' single-season record for passing touchdowns, passing yards and completions.
news

10 Insights: Bolts Close Season With Two 1,000-Yard WRs, League Leader in TDs

Keenan Allen also broke his own single-season franchise record with 106 receptions.
news

10 Insights: Primetime Justin Herbert, Austin Ekeler Approaching 20 TDs and More

Ekeler could join Hall of Fame running back LaDainian Tomlinson as the only two players in franchise history to reach 20 scrimmage touchdowns in a season. 

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.
video

Chargers Partner with Fresh Vine Wine, Co-Owned by Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough

The Chargers announced a new multi-year partnership with Fresh Vine Wine, owned by entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, to feature their wine at select bars at SoFi Stadium! To celebrate the announcement, Dobrev and Hough cheered on the Chargers at the team's first home game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, August 22.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
video

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough Vlog Their Trip to SoFi Stadium

Entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough crash the Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers preseason game at SoFi Stadium! Join them for a vlog of their tour of the one-of-a-kind NFL stadium as they promote their lifestyle wine brand, Fresh Vine Wine.
video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
news

Los Angeles Chargers and Fresh Vine Wine Announce Partnership

Celebrities Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough partner with the Chargers for a new SoFi Stadium offering.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Tight End Gerald Everett

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Gerald Everett.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Punter JK Scott

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed punter JK Scott.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Christian Covington

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with defensive lineman Christian Covington.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Chase Daniel

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed quarterback Chase Daniel.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Dustin Hopkins

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed kicker Dustin Hopkins to a multi-year contract.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Announce Free Agency Moves

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with Pro Bowl cornerback J.C. Jackson, defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day, defensive lineman Austin Johnson and long snapper Josh Harris.
news

Chargers Acquire Six-Time Pro Bowl Outside Linebacker Khalil Mack 

The Los Angeles Chargers today announced the team has acquired outside linebacker Khalil Mack from the Chicago Bears. In exchange, the Chargers will send a 2022 second-round draft pick and a 2023 sixth-round selection to Chicago.
news

Chargers Tender Offers to Guyton, Norton and Parham Jr.

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed tenders on wide receiver Jalen Guyton, tackle Storm Norton and tight end Donald Parham Jr.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Mike Williams to Multi-Year Extension

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Mike Williams to a multi-year contract extension.
video

Let's Play: Drue Tranquill vs. Uchenna Nwosu in Super Smash Bros

Drue Tranquill and Uchenna Nwosu battle it out in a duel of Super Smash Bros in this episode of Let's Play! Presented by Southern California McDonald's.
video

Pass the Sticks: Chris Rumph vs. Tre' McKitty in NBA 2K21

Chris Rumph and Tre' McKitty face off in NBA 2K21 by EA Sports in this episode of Pass the Sticks powered by Toyota.
video

All In: Episode 10 | Our Way

Go behind the scenes of creating the 2021 Chargers and their new identity on the season finale of All In powered by Bud Light. Look back at some of the Bolts landmark games of the year, including wins over the Kansas City Chiefs & Cincinnati Bengals, as the team begins to prepare for the 2022 combine, the NFL Draft and beyond.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign 11 Players to Contracts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed the following 11 players to Reserve/Future free agent contracts. All 11 players finished the 2021 season on the team's practice squad.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Raiders Hype Video

The Bolts will travel to Las Vegas to take on the Raiders in a must-win Week 18 matchup.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Kyler Fackrell

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated outside linebacker Kyler Fackrell from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return and waived cornerback Essang Bassey.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Several Players

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated eight players from Reserve/COVID-19 — safety Nasir Adderley, safety Alohi Gilman, cornerback Chris Harris Jr., cornerback Davontae Harris, kicker Dustin Hopkins, tackle Storm Norton, long snapper Matt Overton and tackle Trey Pipkins III. The team also activated linebacker Cole Christiansen (COVID-19 elevation) and tight end Hunter Kampmoyer (COVID-19 elevation) from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Broncos Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Denver Broncos in Week 17 at SoFi Stadium.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Texans Hype Video

The Bolts will travel to Houston to take on the Texans in Week 16.
news

Chargers Announce Moves Before Week 16

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated eight players as COVID-19 elevations — wide receiver Michael Bandy, running back Darius Bradwell, defensive lineman Andrew Brown, defensive back Ben DeLuca, outside linebacker Emeke Egbule, wide receiver Maurice Ffrench, defensive lineman Forrest Merrill and wide receiver Jason Moore Jr.
video

Let's Play: Tre' McKitty vs. Chris Rumph in Mario Golf

Rookies Chris Rumph and Tre' McKitty face off in a duel of Mario Golf and things get heated in this episode of Let's Play! Presented by Southern California McDonald's.
video

All In: Episode 9 | A Rivalry Renewed

Chargers vs. Chiefs. Justin Herbert vs. Patrick Mahomes. On this ninth installment of All In powered by Bud Light, go all-access on the Bolts' Week 15 primetime battle vs. the Kansas City Chiefs under the lights at SoFi Stadium for positioning in the 2021 playoff picture.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Essang Bassey

The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed cornerback Essang Bassey off waivers.
news

Chargers Activate Scott Quessenberry and Ben DeLuca

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated center/guard Scott Quessenberry from Reserve/COVID-19. The team also activated defensive back Ben DeLuca (COVID-19 elevation) from the practice squad for tonight's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Chiefs Hype Video

Get hype for the Bolts Thursday Night Football matchup vs the Kansas City Chiefs at SoFi Stadium, featuring an unreleased track from Compton rapper Roddy Ricch
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Giants Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the New York Giants in Week 14 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Chargers Make Roster Moves Ahead of Sunday's Game

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated cornerback Chris Harris Jr., and wide receiver Mike Williams from Reserve/COVID-19. The team also activated defensive back Ben DeLuca (COVID-19 elevation), outside linebacker Emeke Egbule (COVID-19 elevation) and wide receiver Jason Moore (standard elevation from the practice squad for Sunday's game. Additionally, the Chargers placed outside linebacker Kyler Fackrell on Reserve/Injured and added safety Derwin James Jr., to the injury report with a hamstring injury. James' status for Sunday's game is questionable.
Latest News
Advertising