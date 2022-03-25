10 Insights: Fresh Off Best Season as a Pro, Austin Johnson Joins the Bolts 

Below are 10 quick-hitting insights on new Chargers defensive tackle Austin Johnson:
1) Johnson was selected by the Tennessee Titans in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft (No. 43 overall) out of Penn State. The Titans then selected running back Derrick Henry two picks later.
2) Johnson's Penn State teammates included running back Saquon Barkley, Bucs wide receiver Chris Godwin, free agent defensive end Carl Nassib and former Chargers cornerback Trevor Williams.
3) In his final season at Penn State in 2015, Johnson was named second team All-Big Ten by the media. He was also the recipient of the Reid-Robinson award, given to the school's most outstanding defensive lineman.
4) Among the first team All-Big 10 during the 2015 season? Ohio State defensive end Joey Bosa, who was drafted 40 spots ahead of Johnson in 2016 by the Chargers (No. 3 overall). The Buckeye and Nittany Lion are now teammates.
5) Johnson played in 58 games, including 13 starts, in his four seasons with the Titans. He totaled 83 tackles (four for loss), five quarterback hits, and 2.5 sacks.
6) In his last two seasons with the Giants, Johnson started more games (17) and had more tackles (93), QB hits (eight) and sacks (4.5) than his first four years in Tennessee.
7) Johnson started every game for New York in 2021, including against the Chargers in Week 14 at SoFi Stadium. His defensive coordinator with the Giants was Patrick Graham, the new DC for the Las Vegas Raiders.
8) Johnson was an all-state basketball player in high school at St. Augustine Prep. in New Jersey, per the Philadelphia Inquirer.
9) Versatility is the name of Johnson's game. In his media availability on Wednesday, he said he's comfortable playing a number of positions across the defensive line. With the Giants, Johnson primarily played nose tackle, adding that he also played "5 [technique], 4 [technique], inside of the tackle and outside of the tackle, just all over the place — and I felt comfortable doing that stuff."
10) Johnson and Sebastian Joseph-Day were brought to Los Angeles to help improve the Chargers' run defense. Pro Football Focus named the Chargers' defensive line as the "most improved" after the additions of Khalil Mack, Joseph-Day and Johnson.
*Stats and information courtesy of Pro Football Reference and Chargers Communications unless otherwise noted.
