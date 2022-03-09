10 Insights From Mike Williams' Career Year in 2021

Below are 10 quick-hitting insights from wide receiver Mike Williams' 2021 season:
1) Williams caught 76 passes on 129 targets for 1,146 yards in 2021 – all career highs. His previous best was in 2019: 49 receptions on 90 targets for 1,001 yards.
2) Through his first four NFL seasons, Williams had four career 100-yard games. He doubled that total in 2021 (Week 3, 122 yards at KC; Week 5, 165 yards vs. CLE; Week 10, 110 yards at CIN; and Week 18, 117 yards at LV).
3) Williams had nine receptions of 40 yards or more in 2021, four of which went for touchdowns. Seven of his nine receiving touchdowns last season came in the fourth quarter.
4) In Week 1 at Washington, Williams caught a three-yard go-ahead touchdown from Herbert with 11:21 remaining in the game. On the final drive of the afternoon, the Chargers offense iced the game with a drive that took up the final 6:43 of the clock. Williams' 20-yard reception on a third-and-7 gave the Chargers a new set of downs at the two-minute warning. They eventually kneeled to win 20-16.
5) Williams caught two fourth-quarter touchdowns in the Chargers' 30-24 win at Kansas City in Week 3. For his career, he has 34 catches for 534 yards, six total touchdowns and a pair of two-point conversions vs. the Chiefs.
6) Against the Browns in Week 5, 113 of Williams' career-high 165 receiving yards came on a pair of touchdowns: a 72-yard score in the second quarter and a 42-yard strike from Justin Herbert in the fourth quarter. The Chargers won 47-42.
7) After once holding a 14-point lead against the Pittsburgh Steelers on "Sunday Night Football" in Week 11, the Chargers found themselves trailing 37-34 with 3:24 remaining. On the third play of Los Angeles' next drive, Herbert found Williams for the game-winning 53-yard touchdown. Los Angeles beat Pittsburgh 41-37.
8) Williams caught five passes for 110 yards against the Bengals in Week 13, including 41- and 47-yard receptions in the opening quarter. The Chargers sprinted out to a 24-0 lead, eventually beating the AFC champs 41-22.
9) Williams snagged his eighth touchdown of the season in Week 17 against the Denver Broncos. The 45-yard score from Herbert was the exclamation point on a 34-13 victory.
10) The regular-season finale in Las Vegas was perhaps Williams' most memorable performance. He was targeted a career-high 17 times, none more important than his 12-yard touchdown reception to send the game to overtime with zeroes on the clock. Williams then had a 47-yard reception in overtime, finishing with nine catches for 119 yards.
*Stats and information courtesy of Pro Football Reference and Chargers Communications unless otherwise noted.
Take a look back at the best shots of Mike Williams first five seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers.