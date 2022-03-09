10 Insights From Mike Williams' Career Year in 2021

Below are 10 quick-hitting insights from wide receiver Mike Williams' 2021 season:

1) Williams caught 76 passes on 129 targets for 1,146 yards in 2021 – all career highs. His previous best was in 2019: 49 receptions on 90 targets for 1,001 yards.

2) Through his first four NFL seasons, Williams had four career 100-yard games. He doubled that total in 2021 (Week 3, 122 yards at KC; Week 5, 165 yards vs. CLE; Week 10, 110 yards at CIN; and Week 18, 117 yards at LV).

3) Williams had nine receptions of 40 yards or more in 2021, four of which went for touchdowns. Seven of his nine receiving touchdowns last season came in the fourth quarter.