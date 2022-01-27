10 Insights: Derwin James Makes History In 2021 Return

5) In the season opener, rookie CB Asante Samuel Jr., became the first Chargers rookie cornerback to start in his NFL debut since Sammy Davis did so in 2003 at Kansas City. Samuel picked off Dak Prescott in Week 2 for his first career interception. He became the first Chargers defensive back since Antoine Cason in 2008 to register his first interception within his first two career games. At 21 years, 351 days of age, Samuel was the youngest Charger to pick off a pass in the last 25 seasons.

6) Samuel Jr. became the second player since 1982 that wasn't a first-round draft choice with multiple picks before turning 22 years old. Samuel is the third Charger since the 1970 NFL-AFL merger to have multiple picks through the first three games of a career.