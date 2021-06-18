Ten Offseason Takeaways from Chargers' New Coaching Staff

7) When asked about the rookie class, special teams coordinator Derius Swinton II said "all of the rookie class, they've really been good at absorbing the things that we've been putting in. I think that they can all contribute at some point." Swinton II acknowledged outside linebacker Chris Rumph II and linebacker Nick Niemann as players who have been able to pick things up quickly due to their collegiate experiences at Duke and Iowa, respectively.

8) Secondary coach Derrick Ansley had first-hand knowledge of his projected starting safeties before being hired by the Chargers. As the secondary coach at University of Alabama (2016-17) and the Oakland Raiders (2018), Ansley competed against Derwin James when he played for Florida State and Los Angeles. Ansley also coached Adderley at the Senior Bowl in 2019.

9) Quarterbacks coach Shane Day said the opportunity to work with Justin Herbert in Los Angeles was a "big part" of why this job appealed to him. Day, who was the quarterbacks coach in San Francisco the last two seasons, said he had met Herbert at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine. The other part was the chance to work with Staley. "Just knowing him for a while, he has a really good perspective on things," Day said of Staley. "I really like his energy and his juice and how he looks at the game. When I got the opportunity to talk with him for a while about this job, in particular, I was really, really excited about it."

10) Prior to the Chargers, run game coordinator/offensive line coach Frank Smith spent the last three seasons as tight end coach for the Raiders. Before that, he had a three-year stint as tight ends coach for the Chicago Bears on a staff that included Staley in 2017. Smith, though, said he received a "Ph.D. in football" as an assistant offensive line coach with the New Orleans Saints. In addition to learning from head coach Sean Payton, Smith worked alongside Lombardi.