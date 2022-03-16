10 Insights: 'Mr. INT' J.C. Jackson Gives Bolts Secondary New Dimension

Below are 10 quick-hitting insights on new Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson:
1) Mr. INT: Since entering the league in 2018, no player has more interceptions than Jackson's 25. Miami cornerback Xavien Howard is second with 23. Third is Denver safety Justin Simmons (17). Jackson has "the most by any player through the first four years of a career in the last 40 seasons," per Chargers Communications.
2) Jackson joins a defense that had 11 total interceptions in 2021. Three Chargers players were tied for the team lead with two (safety Derwin James Jr., cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. and linebacker Kyzir White).
3) Jackson was named to his first Pro Bowl last season after 58 total tackles, 23 passes defended and eight interceptions in 17 starts. He was also named a Second-Team All-Pro by the AP.
4) His first career pick-six came last season in Week 9 against the Carolina Panthers. Jackson intercepted Sam Darnold and went 88 yards the other way en route to a 24-6 New England victory.
5) James Jr. and Jackson are both from Florida and have known each other since high school, according to The MMQB's Albert Breer. The two were also teammates in the 2022 Pro Bowl. They'll now team up in Los Angeles' secondary.
6) Jackson attended Immokalee High School. Among the notable NFL players who came from that football program: Hall of Famer running back Edgerrin James, Browns running back D'Ernest Johnson and Vikings cornerback Mackensie Alexander.
7) Chargers wide receivers coach Chris Beatty was at the University of Maryland during the same time as Jackson. In his two seasons at Maryland, Jackson totaled 80 tackles, 13 passes defended and four interceptions.
8) According to Pro Football Focus, "Jackson trails only [former Patriots teammate Stephon] Gilmore for the highest man coverage grade in the NFL since 2018. He has intercepted 19 passes in man coverage over that span, five more than the second-place player and twice as many as the guy in third."
9) Twenty of Jackson's 25 career interceptions came in games in which New England won.
10) Jackson won a championship in his rookie season when the Patriots defeated the Rams 13-3 in Super Bowl LIII.
*Stats and information courtesy of Pro Football Reference and Chargers Communications unless otherwise noted.
Bolt Up for 2022!
Secure your 2022 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.