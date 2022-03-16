10 Insights: 'Mr. INT' J.C. Jackson Gives Bolts Secondary New Dimension

Below are 10 quick-hitting insights on new Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson:

1) Mr. INT: Since entering the league in 2018, no player has more interceptions than Jackson's 25. Miami cornerback Xavien Howard is second with 23. Third is Denver safety Justin Simmons (17). Jackson has "the most by any player through the first four years of a career in the last 40 seasons," per Chargers Communications.

2) Jackson joins a defense that had 11 total interceptions in 2021. Three Chargers players were tied for the team lead with two (safety Derwin James Jr., cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. and linebacker Kyzir White).

3) Jackson was named to his first Pro Bowl last season after 58 total tackles, 23 passes defended and eight interceptions in 17 starts. He was also named a Second-Team All-Pro by the AP.