10 Insights: Isaiah Spiller Headlines Bolts' Day 3 Selections

Below are 10 quick-hitting insights on the Chargers' day three selections in the 2022 NFL Draft.
1) Running back Isaiah Spiller was selected in the fourth round (No. 123 overall). In three seasons at Texas A&M, Spiller rushed for 2,993 yards and 25 touchdowns (5.5 yards per carry). He also caught 74 passes for 585 yards and a touchdown.
2) Spiller was an AP All-SEC Second Team selection in 2021 and a First Team selection in 2020, per the school's athletic page. In 2019, he was a member of the conference's All-Freshman Team. Spiller had 16 100-yard performances in 35 collegiate games.
3) UCLA defensive tackle Otito Ogbonnia was drafted in the fifth round (No. 160 overall). Ogbonnia appeared in 43 games in four years in Westwood, making 25 starts, per UCLA athletics. He was invited to and participated in the 2022 Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama.
4) In addition to football, Ogbonnia was an accomplished shot putter in high school and college. He was one of six Bruins drafted over the weekend.
5) The Chargers drafted offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer in the sixth round (No. 195 overall). Salyer, who won a national championship this past season with Georgia, was a projected second-round selection by The Athletic's Dane Brugler (fourth-ranked guard).
6) Salyer primarily played left tackle for the Bulldogs. Per Georgia athletics, he was "one of four permanent team captains, as voted by teammates." Salyer was an AP and Coaches All-SEC Second Team selection in 2021.
7) Wake Forest defensive back Ja'Sir Taylor was selected in the sixth round (No. 214 overall). Taylor played in a school record 62 games in five seasons for the Demon Deacons. Per the school's athletic's page, Taylor was the "first player in Wake Forest history to have a kick return touchdown and an interception in the same game."
Check out the 14 players the Chargers agreed to terms with following the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft.
8) Taylor participated in the East-West Shrine Bowl during the draft evaluation process. He was an All-ACC Honorable Mention in each of the last two seasons.
9) Defensive back Deane Leonard was selected in the seventh round (No. 236 overall). The Calgary, Alberta native transferred to Ole Miss for his final two seasons from the University of Calgary, where he was a two-time All-Canadian. He started 11 games last season at cornerback for the Rebels. Leonard played against the Chargers' third-round pick JT Woods (Baylor) in the Sugar Bowl.
10) Purdue fullback Zander Horvath was selected in the seventh round (No. 260 overall). The last three Purdue players drafted by the Chargers? Defensive end Shaun Phillips, center Nick Hardwick and quarterback Drew Brees.
