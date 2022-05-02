10 Insights: Isaiah Spiller Headlines Bolts' Day 3 Selections

Below are 10 quick-hitting insights on the Chargers' day three selections in the 2022 NFL Draft.

1) Running back Isaiah Spiller was selected in the fourth round (No. 123 overall). In three seasons at Texas A&M, Spiller rushed for 2,993 yards and 25 touchdowns (5.5 yards per carry). He also caught 74 passes for 585 yards and a touchdown.

2) Spiller was an AP All-SEC Second Team selection in 2021 and a First Team selection in 2020, per the school's athletic page. In 2019, he was a member of the conference's All-Freshman Team. Spiller had 16 100-yard performances in 35 collegiate games.

3) UCLA defensive tackle Otito Ogbonnia was drafted in the fifth round (No. 160 overall). Ogbonnia appeared in 43 games in four years in Westwood, making 25 starts, per UCLA athletics. He was invited to and participated in the 2022 Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama.