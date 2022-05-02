Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

10 Insights: Isaiah Spiller Headlines Bolts' Day 3 Selections

May 02, 2022 at 07:36 AM
Hayre_Chris
Chris Hayre
TEAM REPORTER
10Insights_Day3Picks

Below are 10 quick-hitting insights on the Chargers' day three selections in the 2022 NFL Draft.

1) Running back Isaiah Spiller was selected in the fourth round (No. 123 overall). In three seasons at Texas A&M, Spiller rushed for 2,993 yards and 25 touchdowns (5.5 yards per carry). He also caught 74 passes for 585 yards and a touchdown.

2) Spiller was an AP All-SEC Second Team selection in 2021 and a First Team selection in 2020, per the school's athletic page. In 2019, he was a member of the conference's All-Freshman Team. Spiller had 16 100-yard performances in 35 collegiate games.

3) UCLA defensive tackle Otito Ogbonnia was drafted in the fifth round (No. 160 overall). Ogbonnia appeared in 43 games in four years in Westwood, making 25 starts, per UCLA athletics. He was invited to and participated in the 2022 Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama.

4) In addition to football, Ogbonnia was an accomplished shot putter in high school and college. He was one of six Bruins drafted over the weekend.

5) The Chargers drafted offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer in the sixth round (No. 195 overall). Salyer, who won a national championship this past season with Georgia, was a projected second-round selection by The Athletic's Dane Brugler (fourth-ranked guard).

6) Salyer primarily played left tackle for the Bulldogs. Per Georgia athletics, he was "one of four permanent team captains, as voted by teammates." Salyer was an AP and Coaches All-SEC Second Team selection in 2021.

7) Wake Forest defensive back Ja'Sir Taylor was selected in the sixth round (No. 214 overall). Taylor played in a school record 62 games in five seasons for the Demon Deacons. Per the school's athletic's page, Taylor was the "first player in Wake Forest history to have a kick return touchdown and an interception in the same game."

Related Links

Photos: Meet the Undrafted Free Agents

Check out the 14 players the Chargers agreed to terms with following the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Trevon Bradford | WR | Oregon State
1 / 14

Trevon Bradford | WR | Oregon State

(AP Photo)
Leddie Brown | RB | West Virginia
2 / 14

Leddie Brown | RB | West Virginia

(AP Photo)
Erik Krommenhoek | TE | University of Southern California
3 / 14

Erik Krommenhoek | TE | University of Southern California

(AP Photo)
Raheem Layne | S | Indiana
4 / 14

Raheem Layne | S | Indiana

(AP Photo)
Tyreek Maddox-Williams | LB | Rutgers
5 / 14

Tyreek Maddox-Williams | LB | Rutgers

(AP Photo)
Kevin Marks Jr. | RB | Buffalo
6 / 14

Kevin Marks Jr. | RB | Buffalo

(AP Photo)
James McCourt | K | Illinois
7 / 14

James McCourt | K | Illinois

(AP Photo)
Brandon Peters | QB | Illinois
8 / 14

Brandon Peters | QB | Illinois

(AP Photo)
Brandon Sebastian | CB | Boston College
9 / 14

Brandon Sebastian | CB | Boston College

(AP Photo)
Ty Shelby | OLB | Louisiana-Monroe
10 / 14

Ty Shelby | OLB | Louisiana-Monroe

(AP Photo)
Stone Smartt | TE | Old Dominion
11 / 14

Stone Smartt | TE | Old Dominion

(AP Photo)
Skyler Thomas | S | Liberty
12 / 14

Skyler Thomas | S | Liberty

(AP Photo)
Andrew Trainer | T | William & Mary
13 / 14

Andrew Trainer | T | William & Mary

(William & Mary Athletics)
Isaac Weaver | C | Old Dominion
14 / 14

Isaac Weaver | C | Old Dominion

(Old Dominion Athletics)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

8) Taylor participated in the East-West Shrine Bowl during the draft evaluation process. He was an All-ACC Honorable Mention in each of the last two seasons.

9) Defensive back Deane Leonard was selected in the seventh round (No. 236 overall). The Calgary, Alberta native transferred to Ole Miss for his final two seasons from the University of Calgary, where he was a two-time All-Canadian. He started 11 games last season at cornerback for the Rebels. Leonard played against the Chargers' third-round pick JT Woods (Baylor) in the Sugar Bowl.

10) Purdue fullback Zander Horvath was selected in the seventh round (No. 260 overall). The last three Purdue players drafted by the Chargers? Defensive end Shaun Phillips, center Nick Hardwick and quarterback Drew Brees.

Bolt Up for 2022!

Secure your 2022 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

10 Insights: JT Woods Brings Ball Skills to L.A. Secondary

Woods led the Big 12 in interceptions last season with six.

news

10 Insights: Bolts Continue to Bolster O-Line With Zion Johnson

The Chargers selected a first-round offensive lineman in back-to-back drafts for the first time in 36 years.

news

10 Insights: Gerald Everett Set to Lead Young Tight Ends Room in Los Angeles

At 27, Everett is coming off of his best season as a pro as a member of the Seattle Seahawks.

news

10 Insights: Dustin Hopkins Returns to Bolts After Standout '21 Season

Since joining the Chargers, Hopkins has converted 90 percent of his field goal attempts.

news

10 Insights: Fresh Off Best Season as a Pro, Austin Johnson Joins the Bolts

Johnson started all 17 games last season for the New York Giants.

news

10 Insights: Sebastian Joseph-Day's Ascending NFL Career Continues With Chargers

The fifth-year defensive tackle stays in L.A. and is reunited with head coach Brandon Staley.

news

10 Insights: 'Mr. INT' J.C. Jackson Gives Bolts Secondary New Dimension

No NFL player has more interceptions than Jackson (25) since 2018.

news

10 Insights: What Khalil Mack Brings to L.A.'s New-Look Defense

The six-time Pro Bowler, three-time AP First-Team All-Pro and 2016 AP Defensive Player of the Year will be wearing powder blue in 2022.

news

10 Insights From Mike Williams' Career Year in 2021

Williams caught 76 passes on 129 targets for 1,146 yards – all career highs.

news

10 Insights: Joey Bosa Joins Chargers Legend with Fourth Pro Bowl Honor

Los Angeles led the NFL with 11 strip-sacks on the year and ranked No. 3 with a conference-best 19 forced fumbles.

news

10 Insights: Derwin James Makes History In 2021 Return

James is now the first defensive back and eighth player since 2000 to post 100 tackles after missing the entire previous season due to injury.

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.

video

Chargers Partner with Fresh Vine Wine, Co-Owned by Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough

The Chargers announced a new multi-year partnership with Fresh Vine Wine, owned by entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, to feature their wine at select bars at SoFi Stadium! To celebrate the announcement, Dobrev and Hough cheered on the Chargers at the team's first home game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, August 22.

video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.

video

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough Vlog Their Trip to SoFi Stadium

Entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough crash the Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers preseason game at SoFi Stadium! Join them for a vlog of their tour of the one-of-a-kind NFL stadium as they promote their lifestyle wine brand, Fresh Vine Wine.

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

news

Los Angeles Chargers and Fresh Vine Wine Announce Partnership

Celebrities Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough partner with the Chargers for a new SoFi Stadium offering.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Undrafted Free Agents

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with the following undrafted free agents on Saturday after the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft:

video

Bolt Up: 2022 Draft Hype Video

Take a look back at the Chargers draft picks through the years as the start of the 2022 NFL Draft draws near and who the Chargers will select with their first round pick will be revealed.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Offensive Lineman Will Clapp

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed center/guard Will Clapp.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Linebacker Troy Reeder

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Troy Reeder.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Wide Receiver DeAndre Carter

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver DeAndre Carter.

video

All In: Offseason Special | Arms Race

Go behind the scenes of the Chargers blockbuster 2022 free agency on this special offseason episode of All In powered by Bud Light. See how the acquisitions of six-time Pro Bowl linebacker Khalil Mack, star cornerback J.C. Jackson and more came together as the Bolts begin loading up for the arms race for the AFC West.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Tight End Gerald Everett

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Gerald Everett.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Punter JK Scott

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed punter JK Scott.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Christian Covington

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with defensive lineman Christian Covington.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Chase Daniel

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed quarterback Chase Daniel.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Dustin Hopkins

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed kicker Dustin Hopkins to a multi-year contract.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Announce Free Agency Moves

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with Pro Bowl cornerback J.C. Jackson, defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day, defensive lineman Austin Johnson and long snapper Josh Harris.

news

Chargers Acquire Six-Time Pro Bowl Outside Linebacker Khalil Mack

The Los Angeles Chargers today announced the team has acquired outside linebacker Khalil Mack from the Chicago Bears. In exchange, the Chargers will send a 2022 second-round draft pick and a 2023 sixth-round selection to Chicago.

news

Chargers Tender Offers to Guyton, Norton and Parham Jr.

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed tenders on wide receiver Jalen Guyton, tackle Storm Norton and tight end Donald Parham Jr.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Mike Williams to Multi-Year Extension

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Mike Williams to a multi-year contract extension.

video

Let's Play: Drue Tranquill vs. Uchenna Nwosu in Super Smash Bros

Drue Tranquill and Uchenna Nwosu battle it out in a duel of Super Smash Bros in this episode of Let's Play! Presented by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Pass the Sticks: Chris Rumph vs. Tre' McKitty in NBA 2K21

Chris Rumph and Tre' McKitty face off in NBA 2K21 by EA Sports in this episode of Pass the Sticks powered by Toyota.

video

All In: Episode 10 | Our Way

Go behind the scenes of creating the 2021 Chargers and their new identity on the season finale of All In powered by Bud Light. Look back at some of the Bolts landmark games of the year, including wins over the Kansas City Chiefs & Cincinnati Bengals, as the team begins to prepare for the 2022 combine, the NFL Draft and beyond.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign 11 Players to Contracts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed the following 11 players to Reserve/Future free agent contracts. All 11 players finished the 2021 season on the team's practice squad.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Raiders Hype Video

The Bolts will travel to Las Vegas to take on the Raiders in a must-win Week 18 matchup.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Kyler Fackrell

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated outside linebacker Kyler Fackrell from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return and waived cornerback Essang Bassey.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Several Players

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated eight players from Reserve/COVID-19 — safety Nasir Adderley, safety Alohi Gilman, cornerback Chris Harris Jr., cornerback Davontae Harris, kicker Dustin Hopkins, tackle Storm Norton, long snapper Matt Overton and tackle Trey Pipkins III. The team also activated linebacker Cole Christiansen (COVID-19 elevation) and tight end Hunter Kampmoyer (COVID-19 elevation) from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Broncos Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Denver Broncos in Week 17 at SoFi Stadium.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Texans Hype Video

The Bolts will travel to Houston to take on the Texans in Week 16.

news

Chargers Announce Moves Before Week 16

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated eight players as COVID-19 elevations — wide receiver Michael Bandy, running back Darius Bradwell, defensive lineman Andrew Brown, defensive back Ben DeLuca, outside linebacker Emeke Egbule, wide receiver Maurice Ffrench, defensive lineman Forrest Merrill and wide receiver Jason Moore Jr.

video

Let's Play: Tre' McKitty vs. Chris Rumph in Mario Golf

Rookies Chris Rumph and Tre' McKitty face off in a duel of Mario Golf and things get heated in this episode of Let's Play! Presented by Southern California McDonald's.

Latest News
Advertising