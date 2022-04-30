10 Insights: JT Woods Brings Ball Skills to L.A. Secondary

Below are 10 quick-hitting insights on new Chargers safety JT Woods:
1) Woods, a San Antonio native, appeared in 50 games for the Baylor Bears in his four seasons on campus. He started all 23 games in his junior and senior seasons.
2) Woods led the Big 12 with six interceptions in 2021. In the Sugar Bowl against Ole Miss, he had a pair of picks in Baylor's 21-7 victory.
3) League coaches voted Woods as an All-Big 12 honorable mention defensive back last season.
4) Woods was invited to the 2022 Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama. He had an interception to close the game and seal a victory for the National Team.
5) At the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine, Woods ran a 4.36 40-yard dash. Only nine players in Indianapolis ran a faster time.
6) Woods ran track in high school and "holds personal-best of 10.64 in the 100 meters, 21.87 in the 200 meters and 13.80 in the 100-meter hurdles," according to Baylor athletics. He also competed in the 110m hurdles on Baylor's 2019 track and field team.
7) Over the last two seasons, opposing quarterbacks had a 52.2 passer rating when targeting Woods, per Pro Football Focus. During that time he allowed just one touchdown.
8) Woods is the fourth player the Chargers have ever selected from Baylor. The last was wide receiver Tevin Reese in 2014 (seventh round, No. 240 overall).
9) Woods joins a secondary that includes several players with proven ball skills including cornerbacks J.C. Jackson and Asante Samuel Jr. and safeties Derwin James and Nasir Adderley.
10) Los Angeles has drafted a safety in five of the last six drafts. If you count linebacker Kyzir White -- who was a safety at West Virginia and drafted by the Chargers in 2018 -- it's been six years in a row.
