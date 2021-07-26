Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

10 Insights: Corey Linsley Among New Chargers in the Trenches

Jul 26, 2021 at 10:33 AM
Below are 10 quick-hitting insights on the Chargers' offensive and defensive lines ahead of training camp:

1) Los Angeles made a concerted effort to improve its offensive line during the offseason. That commitment began with the signing of former Green Bay Packers center Corey Linsley, who was named a First-Team All-Pro by The Associated Press in 2020. Linsley played seven seasons in Green Bay. He allowed one sack in 734 snaps last year, according to Pro Football Focus.

2) Linsley has been reunited with both a former NFL and college teammate in Los Angeles. Linsley and right tackle Bryan Bulaga spent six seasons together in Green Bay, including eight playoff starts. Defensive end Joey Bosa and Linsley were teammates during the 2013 season at Ohio State.

3) The Chargers also signed Matt Feiler this offseason, formerly of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Since 2017, Feiler has appeared in 45 games, including 40 starts at both tackle and guard. He's never had a losing season in the NFL. 

4) Feiler allowed two sacks on 848 snaps in 2020, according to Pro Football Focus. He will play against his former team this season when the Steelers make their first-ever trip to SoFi Stadium in Week 11 for "Sunday Night Football."

5) Left tackle Rashawn Slater was the first offensive lineman selected by the Chargers in the first round since D.J. Fluker in 2013. At Northwestern, Slater made 37 career starts before opting out of the 2020 season. While away from the Wildcats, he trained with offensive line expert Duke Manyweather to prepare for the NFL.

6) Like Slater, new guard Oday Aboushi has also worked with Manyweather. Entering his ninth season, Aboushi most recently appeared in all 16 games — including eight starts — for the Detroit Lions in 2020. He's also had prior stops with the New York Jets, Houston Texans, Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals.

7) Defensive tackle Linval Joseph is entering his 12th NFL season and second with the Chargers. Joseph started all 16 games for the Bolts in 2020 and was on the field for 726 snaps, the most in his career since 2014.

8) Jerry Tillery is set to start his third season with the Chargers. The first-round selection (No. 28 overall) in the 2019 NFL Draft appeared in all 16 games in 2020, including 11 starts. Here's what head coach Brandon Staley said about Tillery during the offseason: "I'm a really big fan of Jerry Tillery's game. I think this guy is a versatile inside player. I think he is an inside player. This guy has real size and speed. This guy's production last year jumped off of the page for me. I know that people want to magnify some of the sack production, but I think the tape — what the film said — told me a different story."

9) In each of the last two seasons, Justin Jones has made 12 starts at defensive tackle. The N.C State product is entering his fourth NFL season. Staley coached Jones' college teammate and friend — edge rusher Bradley Chubb — in Denver.

10) Los Angeles added depth to its defensive line this offseason by signing Christian Covington. The 27-year-old veteran appeared in 16 games last season for the Bengals, including 14 starts. Before Cincinnati, Covington spent four seasons in Houston and one in Dallas.

Snap counts and stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference.

