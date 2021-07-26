10 Insights: Corey Linsley Among New Chargers in the Trenches

6) Like Slater, new guard Oday Aboushi has also worked with Manyweather. Entering his ninth season, Aboushi most recently appeared in all 16 games — including eight starts — for the Detroit Lions in 2020. He's also had prior stops with the New York Jets, Houston Texans, Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals.

7) Defensive tackle Linval Joseph is entering his 12th NFL season and second with the Chargers. Joseph started all 16 games for the Bolts in 2020 and was on the field for 726 snaps, the most in his career since 2014.

8) Jerry Tillery is set to start his third season with the Chargers. The first-round selection (No. 28 overall) in the 2019 NFL Draft appeared in all 16 games in 2020, including 11 starts. Here's what head coach Brandon Staley said about Tillery during the offseason: "I'm a really big fan of Jerry Tillery's game. I think this guy is a versatile inside player. I think he is an inside player. This guy has real size and speed. This guy's production last year jumped off of the page for me. I know that people want to magnify some of the sack production, but I think the tape — what the film said — told me a different story."