10 Insights: Bosa Brothers to Take Center Stage During Training Camp

Jul 22, 2021 at 04:42 PM
Hayre_Chris
Chris Hayre
TEAM REPORTER
Below are 10 quick-hitting insights on the Chargers edge rushers and defensive ends ahead of training camp:

1) Joey Bosa – who turned 26 earlier this month – is entering his sixth NFL season. The three-time Pro Bowler played in 12 games last year, totaling 39 tackles (15 for loss), 7.5 sacks and 27 quarterback hits.

2) One of the best performances of Bosa's career came in Week 12 last season at Buffalo. Bosa had nine total tackles (six for loss), three sacks, five quarterback hits...and this unforgettable mic'd up.

3) Bosa needs two sacks in 2021 to pass Melvin Ingram (49) for sixth on the Chargers' all-time sacks list. With five, he'll pass Fred Dean (52) for fifth all-time.

4) Joey will be reunited on the football field this summer with his brother, Nick, when the San Francisco 49ers come to town in for joint practices on Thursday, August 19 and Friday, August 20.

5) Uchenna Nwosu is entering his fourth season with the Chargers, poised to receive more reps in 2021 with Ingram now in Pittsburgh. Last season, Nwosu had 33 total tackles and 4.5 sacks while playing just 34 percent of the defensive snaps.

6) The Chargers signed five-year veteran Kyler Fackrell this offseason to further bolster their pass rush. Fackrell spent his first four seasons with the Green Bay Packers before starting nine games last year for the New York Giants. In 2018, Fackrell had 10.5 sacks while playing 59 percent of the defensive snaps in Green Bay.

7) Chris Rumph II was L.A.'s fourth-round selection (No. 118 overall) in the 2021 NFL Draft. He's just the second player the Chargers have ever selected from Duke.

8) Rumph II was a two-time All-ACC selection in 2019 and 2020. His father, Chris, is the defensive line coach for the Chicago Bears.

9) Joe Gaziano will begin his second year with the Chargers. Northwestern's all-time sacks leader saw action in two games last season. Gaziano was college teammates with offensive tackle Rashawn Slater, Los Angeles' first round draft pick (No. 13 overall).

10) Jessie Lemonier played in six games last season during his rookie campaign. In two seasons at Liberty, Lemonier had 20.5 sacks and 29 tackles for loss.

Snap counts and stats courtesy of Sports Reference.

