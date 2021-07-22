10 Insights: Bosa Brothers to Take Center Stage During Training Camp

3) Bosa needs two sacks in 2021 to pass Melvin Ingram (49) for sixth on the Chargers' all-time sacks list. With five, he'll pass Fred Dean (52) for fifth all-time.

4) Joey will be reunited on the football field this summer with his brother, Nick, when the San Francisco 49ers come to town in for joint practices on Thursday, August 19 and Friday, August 20.

5) Uchenna Nwosu is entering his fourth season with the Chargers, poised to receive more reps in 2021 with Ingram now in Pittsburgh. Last season, Nwosu had 33 total tackles and 4.5 sacks while playing just 34 percent of the defensive snaps.

6) The Chargers signed five-year veteran Kyler Fackrell this offseason to further bolster their pass rush. Fackrell spent his first four seasons with the Green Bay Packers before starting nine games last year for the New York Giants. In 2018, Fackrell had 10.5 sacks while playing 59 percent of the defensive snaps in Green Bay.