10 Insights: Joey Bosa Joins Chargers Legend with Fourth Pro Bowl Honor

Below are 10 quick-hitting insights from the Chargers' linebackers and defensive line during the 2021 regular season:
1) OLB Joey Bosa finished the year with 10.5 sacks, making him the only Charger in history to record double-digit sacks in at least four of his first six pro seasons.
2) Bosa recorded his NFL-best seventh strip-sack of the season against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 18. Bosa's seven forced fumbles ranked No. 2 in the NFL this year. The four-time Pro Bowler has sacked Raiders QB Derek Carr eight times in his career, the most of any quarterback.
3) The Bolts recorded five strip-sacks in the first quarter this season, good for the most in the NFL. The five strip-sacks are tied for the most in a first quarter by any team in a single season since at least 1991.
4) Bosa's 10.5 sacks on the season brought him to 58.0 for his career, ranking him fourth for sacks in team history after reaching 50 for his career. He eclipsed 50 in the 67th game of his career, setting the mark for the fastest by any player in Chargers history.
4) Bosa was also named a Pro Bowler for the fourth time in his career. He joined Hall of Fame LB Junior Seau as the only Chargers defenders to be selected to four Pro Bowls over the first five seasons of a career.
5) Linebacker Kyzir White recorded a career best and team-high 144 tackles in 2021. White passed Donnie Edwards' 2006 season (143) for fourth most tackles by a Chargers player in franchise history.
6) White combined with safety Derwin James Jr. to be the first Chargers duo record 100-plus tackles each in a season since safety Rodney Harrison and linebacker Junior Seau did so in 2000.
7) White is also one of five NFL defenders this year to have at least 100 tackles, multiple interceptions, a sack and multiple forced fumbles.
8) White picked off a pair of passes in Week 6 against the Baltimore Ravens to become the first Chargers linebacker to have multiple interceptions in a single game since 2008.
9) OLB Uchenna Nwosu recorded career-highs in combined tackles (40), sacks (5.0), QB hits (17) and recorded his first career interception in Week 15 against the Kansas City Chiefs.
10) Despite missing six games this season, DL Justin Jones recorded a career-high 3.0 sacks in 2021 and a career-high in combined tackles with 37. Fellow DL Jerry Tillery also recorded career highs in sacks with 4.5 and combined tackles with 51.
*Stats and information courtesy of Pro Football Reference and Chargers Communications unless otherwise noted.
