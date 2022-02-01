10 Insights: Joey Bosa Joins Chargers Legend with Fourth Pro Bowl Honor

Below are 10 quick-hitting insights from the Chargers' linebackers and defensive line during the 2021 regular season:

1) OLB Joey Bosa finished the year with 10.5 sacks, making him the only Charger in history to record double-digit sacks in at least four of his first six pro seasons.

2) Bosa recorded his NFL-best seventh strip-sack of the season against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 18. Bosa's seven forced fumbles ranked No. 2 in the NFL this year. The four-time Pro Bowler has sacked Raiders QB Derek Carr eight times in his career, the most of any quarterback.

3) The Bolts recorded five strip-sacks in the first quarter this season, good for the most in the NFL. The five strip-sacks are tied for the most in a first quarter by any team in a single season since at least 1991.

4) Bosa's 10.5 sacks on the season brought him to 58.0 for his career, ranking him fourth for sacks in team history after reaching 50 for his career. He eclipsed 50 in the 67th game of his career, setting the mark for the fastest by any player in Chargers history.