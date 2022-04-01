Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

10 Insights: Gerald Everett Set to Lead Young Tight Ends Room in Los Angeles

Apr 01, 2022 at 12:31 PM
Hayre_Chris
Chris Hayre
TEAM REPORTER
Below are 10 quick-hitting insights on new Chargers tight end Gerald Everett:

1) Everett was drafted in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft (No. 44 overall) by the Los Angeles Rams. He was the fourth tight end off the board behind O.J. Howard (TB), Evan Engram (NYG) and David Njoku (CLE).

2) Before finishing his collegiate career at South Alabama, Everett had stops at Alabama-Birmingham and Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College, the same school Chargers head coach Brandon Staley held the title as associate head coach/defensive coordinator from 2010-11.

3) In his two years at South Alabama, Everett caught 90 passes for 1,292 yards and 12 touchdowns, while also adding four rushing scores. He was named All-Sun Belt first-team offense in both seasons.

4) Everett was the first player ever drafted from South Alabama. The second was wide receiver Kawaan Baker, selected by the New Orleans Saints last season in the seventh round (No. 255 overall).

5) In four seasons with the Rams, Everett played in 61 regular-season games. He had 127 catches for 1,389 yards and eight touchdowns. Staley was the Rams' defensive coordinator in Everett's final season with the team.

6) Everett's career-long reception came in his second NFL game: a 69-yard pass from Jared Goff against Washington.

7) In each of his five NFL seasons, Everett's targets, receptions and receiving yards have improved. In 2021, he set career highs while playing for the Seahawks: 48 catches on 63 targets for 478 yards and four touchdowns.

8) Everett will play both of his former teams at home in 2022 (vs. Rams and Seahawks), as well as his former quarterback Russell Wilson (twice), now with the Denver Broncos.

9) The Chargers also signed former Rams defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day in free agency. Everett and Joseph-Day were teammates from 2019-20.

10) At just 27, Everett is currently the oldest in a tight ends room that includes Donald Parham Jr. (24) and Tre' McKitty (23).

*Stats and information courtesy of Pro Football Reference and Chargers Communications unless otherwise noted.

