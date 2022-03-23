Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

10 Insights: Sebastian Joseph-Day's Ascending NFL Career Continues With Chargers

Mar 22, 2022 at 05:37 PM
Hayre_Chris
Chris Hayre
TEAM REPORTER
Below are 10 quick-hitting insights on new Chargers defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day:

1) Joseph-Day was selected by the Rams in the sixth round (No. 195 overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Rutgers. Of the 22 defensive tackles selected that year, Joseph-Day was the 18th off the board.

2) Of those 22 defensive tackles, only two have more solo tackles in the NFL than Joseph-Day's 83 (Washington's Daron Payne, 129; Green Bay's B.J. Hill, 91). Joseph-Day has played in 25 fewer games than both Payne and Hill. 

3) As a member of the Scarlet Knights defense, Joseph-Day totaled 90 tackles (14.5 for loss) and 3.5 sacks. In 2017, he was named Honorable Mention All-Big Ten by the coaches, per the school's athletic page. Joseph-Day was also an Academic All-Big Ten from 2015-17.

4) Head coach Brandon Staley was the Rams defensive coordinator in 2020, overseeing the league's top-ranked defense. Joseph-Day started all 16 games that season, totaling 55 tackles, four quarterback hits, three passes defended, one sack and a forced fumble.

5) Pro Football Focus gave Joseph-Day an overall grade of 80.6 in his lone season with Staley. PFF’s Sam Monson selected him as a breakout candidate in 2021 – and he was living up to the billing.

6) Joseph-Day was on pace for his best year as a pro in 2021 after a pectoral injury ended his regular season after seven games. He finished the year with 38 total tackles, five QB hits and three sacks. 

7) According to NJ.com, Joseph-Day became the 18th player from Rutgers to win a Super Bowl when the Rams beat the Bengals in February. He recovered from his mid-season injury in time to play in the game, though he didn't record any stats. Joseph-Day was also a member of the Rams' Super Bowl team that lost to the Patriots in 2019, but he was inactive for the game.

8) Joseph-Day played against Chargers All-Pro center -- and then-Packer -- Corey Linsley in the NFC divisional round of the 2020 playoffs, logging 64 percent of the defensive snaps. Joseph has also played against Matt Feiler when the Chargers guard played for the Steelers in 2019.

9) New Chargers tight end Gerald Everett and Joseph-Day were teammates with the Rams from 2018-20.

10) After having outside linebacker Leonard Floyd and All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald as teammates with the Rams last season, Joseph-Day will join a defensive line that includes Joey Bosa and now Khalil Mack.

*Stats and information courtesy of Pro Football Reference and Chargers Communications unless otherwise noted.

Advertising