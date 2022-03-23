10 Insights: Sebastian Joseph-Day's Ascending NFL Career Continues With Chargers

5) Pro Football Focus gave Joseph-Day an overall grade of 80.6 in his lone season with Staley. PFF’s Sam Monson selected him as a breakout candidate in 2021 – and he was living up to the billing.

6) Joseph-Day was on pace for his best year as a pro in 2021 after a pectoral injury ended his regular season after seven games. He finished the year with 38 total tackles, five QB hits and three sacks.

7) According to NJ.com, Joseph-Day became the 18th player from Rutgers to win a Super Bowl when the Rams beat the Bengals in February. He recovered from his mid-season injury in time to play in the game, though he didn't record any stats. Joseph-Day was also a member of the Rams' Super Bowl team that lost to the Patriots in 2019, but he was inactive for the game.