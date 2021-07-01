10 Insights: Chris Harris Jr. Brings Defensive Knowledge, Championship Experience to Cornerbacks

Below are 10 quick-hitting insights on the Chargers cornerbacks ahead of training camp:

1) The 2021 NFL season will be Chris Harris Jr.'s 11th as a pro and second with the Chargers. A Super Bowl champion, an All-Pro and one of the best slot corners in league history, Harris Jr. has 540 career tackles, 91 passes defensed and 21 career interceptions. His pick last December in Week 15 against the Las Vegas Raiders kept his streak alive of securing at least one INT in each season he's been in the NFL. He started nine games in 2020, totaling 37 tackles.

2) Harris Jr. was in Denver with head coach Brandon Staley during the 2019 season. In 2020, both left for Los Angeles – Harris Jr. to the Chargers, Staley to the Rams. Two seasons later, they're reunited again. Harris Jr. said that he's been in a majority of this defensive system his entire career. "This year, I feel very comfortable," he said. "I'm able to be that extra quarterback back there for these guys. They're still learning the system, so it's good to have me back there to be able to speed up their thinking and be able to help them out in this system, for sure."